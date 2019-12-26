Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries

Andreu Lacondeguy has today announced he will be leaving YT Industries after 8 years with the brand. Andreu won YT their first and only Rampage title in 2014 and has been on the podium twice more since then, he was also a pioneer in the FEST series that has been a transformative force in freeride mountain biking.
|It feels weird to say that I will no longer ride for YT Industries in 2020. Its been a crazy ride! Thank you for the last 8 years! From Bergline, X Games and all those crazy dirt jump comps to the top of Rampage and the creation of the Fest Series... thanks for being there and thanks for the support. I wish you guys the best in the future! It's now time for me to take a step forward and switch my program to something new! Thanks for the good times guys , see you in the mountains—Andreu Lacondeguy
We'll update you with more news on Andreu's new sponsors as we get it.
