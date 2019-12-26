Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries

Dec 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Andreu won best line of the fest. Obviously.

Andreu Lacondeguy has today announced he will be leaving YT Industries after 8 years with the brand. Andreu won YT their first and only Rampage title in 2014 and has been on the podium twice more since then, he was also a pioneer in the FEST series that has been a transformative force in freeride mountain biking.

bigquotesIt feels weird to say that I will no longer ride for YT Industries in 2020. Its been a crazy ride! Thank you for the last 8 years! From Bergline, X Games and all those crazy dirt jump comps to the top of Rampage and the creation of the Fest Series... thanks for being there and thanks for the support. I wish you guys the best in the future! It's now time for me to take a step forward and switch my program to something new! Thanks for the good times guys , see you in the mountainsAndreu Lacondeguy

We'll update you with more news on Andreu's new sponsors as we get it.

Industry News Racing Rumours YT Industries Andreu Lacondeguy


10 Comments

  • 19 2
 Nico and Andreu start a freeride bike company that only have 26 inch wheels. They can take my money now.
  • 1 0
 You always have the best comments. I want to join you at highland in 2020
  • 1 0
 nico is on transiton now
  • 1 0
 @YellowFlowers: Until it's official I'm allowed to fantasize.
  • 13 0
 "Will anybody be riding for anybody this year?"

Next year*
  • 1 1
 Next decade you mean?!
  • 3 0
 Seems like lots of old guard riders are mixing it up this year
  • 3 1
 I love this guy, total headcase.. can’t wait to see him taunting airtraffic control on a new bike.
  • 3 1
 Congrats for joining Commencal Andreu
  • 2 3
 I hear he's going to Specialized.

