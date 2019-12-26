Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries

It feels weird to say that I will no longer ride for YT Industries in 2020. Its been a crazy ride! Thank you for the last 8 years! From Bergline, X Games and all those crazy dirt jump comps to the top of Rampage and the creation of the Fest Series... thanks for being there and thanks for the support. I wish you guys the best in the future! It's now time for me to take a step forward and switch my program to something new! Thanks for the good times guys , see you in the mountains — Andreu Lacondeguy