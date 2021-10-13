Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash

I wish that I would never had to post this but it is what it is. I had a terrible crash last night on my first practice for Rampage. I over jumped a technical section of my line and ended up hitting the ground harder than I ever did. Gonna get surgery early next week to get all fixed and I hope I can start moving in the next 3 days. This is one of the most painful moments of my career, mentally and physically, the broken bones hurt but not being able to ride the event after all I been through this last year is what hurts the most.



I Want to thank my team @lluislacondeguy @markmtbmcclure for all the hard work and all the help , also big thanks to @h5events and his medical team for getting me out of the mountain in one piece, also huge thanks to all the riders and diggers for the help and kind messages, I wish you all the best on the next days and I hope everything works out for you guys. — Andreu Lacondeguy