Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash

Oct 13, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Andreu pushing back up while sessioning the bottom feature.


After a first session at the bottom of the mountain on the section of his line that he shares with Ethan Nell yesterday, Andreu Lacondeguy headed higher up the mountain to test some of his new features up there. He was testing the speed on one of his jumps mid-mountain and went deep, crashing over the bars in what he says is his hardest ever hit. He's going to get surgery early next week for the broken bones.

bigquotesI wish that I would never had to post this but it is what it is. I had a terrible crash last night on my first practice for Rampage. I over jumped a technical section of my line and ended up hitting the ground harder than I ever did. Gonna get surgery early next week to get all fixed and I hope I can start moving in the next 3 days. This is one of the most painful moments of my career, mentally and physically, the broken bones hurt but not being able to ride the event after all I been through this last year is what hurts the most.

I Want to thank my team @lluislacondeguy @markmtbmcclure for all the hard work and all the help , also big thanks to @h5events and his medical team for getting me out of the mountain in one piece, also huge thanks to all the riders and diggers for the help and kind messages, I wish you all the best on the next days and I hope everything works out for you guys.Andreu Lacondeguy

You can see a video of the crash here.

We are devastated that this means we won't be seeing Andreu during finals and we wish him all the best with recovery.


Andreu didn t blink hitting this drop and then rolled into the trick jump and boosted it to the moon. Once he finally landed he said So much fun I forgot how much fun bikes were We made his comment PG.

The Lacondeguy brothers putting the finishing touches on Andreu s line.

Classic Andreau flatspin.


79 Comments

 The one I wanted to see most
 Andreu or Aggy... always the most anticipated, and when it comes together its magic.
 Even though my fantasy predictions are fucked... It was worth it to always stand behind this man. My favorite rider at Rampage every year. He may not have the rawest lines but he keeps it fast and out of control. One way or another, Rampage is about pushing the limits. Andreu always been right there. Heal up, legend.
 God damn it, gutted for him. I was so hyped to see Andreu ride this year. Heal up!
 I think what Andreu is most upset about is people's fucking fantasy teams.
 This news is even worse than the addition of the Outside top menu.
 Bummer, he is one of the funnest to watch, but I'm glad the injuries weren't worse considering how hard it looks like he hit. Will they still be pulling in the alternate riders, or is it too short of notice?
  • 9 0
 DJ getting the call up?
 hopefully he doesnt get todd barbered again
 Was thinking the same thing. Normally I'd say it's way too late but dudes already out there and he's been digging. I'm sure if they asked he'd say yes.
 @quesoquesoqueso: who is Todd barber?
 @InstantBreakfast: event organizer
 @quesoquesoqueso: What do you mean by todd barbered. Cmon spill the details
 @quesoquesoqueso: Would have watched Andreu get robbed on a winning run by politics of Red Bull. After dropping him would they actually let him win? Doubt it. It’s a shame a majority of this sport is monopolized by one brand and there motives.
 @InstantBreakfast: been running Rampage oh since forever.
 @Henary: i dont have any. im just guessing the organizer has kept brandt out.
 oh my - the the most favorite rider to watch is ou - damn and get well soon


does anybody know why he is not a Red Bull athlete (helmet) anymore?
 Man Andreu must be so bummed. The wounds will heal, take care of your mental health man, we all support you!
  • 2 0
 Can we start calling these "crash during practice" instead of "practice crash"?

Practice Crash sounds like the rider helmets up, and says something like "well about that time to work on my eat it skills"
  • 3 0
 Damn it. The coolest rider on the coolest bike. Get well soon! Don't let that bike rust while you recover!
  • 4 0
 NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!
 Just: Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Damn. Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.
 So bummed to hear about this. Andreau is such a hard worker and I know a lot of people were ready to see him another one. His riding has been so dialed the past year. Heal up solid buddy!
  • 1 0
 Someone is going to die at rampage and they need to have thought about it already and decided whether they and we as the audience are okay with it.
 There goes my fantasy picks hahaha.I hope Andreu recovers soon, one of my favorite riders since NWD.
 Such a bummer, Andreu always turns it up to 11 for rampage. Heal up!
 Yo Andreu, wish you all the best for your recovery. Take your time, we will wait for you, anyways!
 That's sad, I was waiting with crossed fingers to watch u drop. Hope u feel better soon, I feel the pain
 Heavy slam brother! Hard to watch really (but I watched it a dozen times). Stay positive, stay rad and embrace the process.
 Oh shit. That looked terrible! I hope they put everything back where it belongs and that you heal up 100%!
 Damn A.L. healing vibes bro! You’re a freaking LEGEND, we know you’ll be back soon.
 How does a core pro rider get hurt on such an easy, manicured Slopestyle course?
 sending tots and pears. get well buddy
 What the $hit. Heal strong AL.
 They should have made the run in landing even smoother!
 dang, from that video his impact was at the moment of greatest speed too.
 That really sucks. I always like watching him ride.
 So I click on the link to watch the video. There is some sly mask on the video to stop you seeing half of it. Then when you've missed the video insta is like you need to log in to watch again. Yo Zuckerberg if you want to know my ever move it's not hard to find me head into nature and follow the DHF tire treads. Rest up and get well soon Andreu
 Sounds like you need to head into nature and create some SICK dhf treads instead of whining in the comments.
 Gutted for Andre. Stay strong and get back soon. Freeride MTB needs you.
 Dang I was looking forward to watching him. Get better soon!
 Recover well Andreu. Your performances will be missed until then.
 aw man, lame, hope he recovers easily and quickly
 I know I shouldn't click the link... dammit.
 Damn, I hope all is good! Heal up shred again homie!!!
 "Andreu is always sending the biggest lines and is exciting to watch and we hope he has something special planned for this year's event. For third place, we're going to go with Kurt Sorge. He didn't have success in 2019, but last time the event took place at this venue in 2017, he took the win. With a great line to work with and tons of practice on his backyard dream jumps, we have a feeling he could put down a special run. "


1 // Brandon Semenuk
2 // Andreu Lacondeguy
3 // Kurt Sorge"

You did this Pinkbike... you did this. With your 2nd place vibes out there in the world. May this shame be forever on your head.
 So many legends out this year. Time for the young bucks to shine.
 nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
 Speedy recovery Kid... Rampage will not be the same without you! Frown
 Heal up, you'll be back and your seat will be held brother. \m/
 Such a bummer
 Fack. Gutted.
 Dang that sucks for him..... And no more Zeb for me. I had him in 2nd.
 Man, the crash didn't even look that bad. Its nuts how physics works.
 he was absolutely rocket-propelled into the ground though, which is what likely did the damage. Agree though, that sort of drop is totally in his wheel house.
 well he dropped from like a 5-8th(?) floor, one suspension hit and then complete stop in like 2-3m.
Heal up well!!
 Oh no((((
 Heal soon, Andreu!
 Rampage got robbed!
 Tom Pidcock will replace
 Nooooooo!
 too long
 Well there goes my fantasy picks. F.
