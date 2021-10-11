Andreu Lacondeguy to Ride a Rust Themed Commencal FRS at Red Bull Rampage

Oct 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

With the 2014 title and a further two silver medals, Andreu Lacondeguy is one of the most successful Red Bull Rampage athletes in history. He returns to Virgin, Utah this week for his match up with the mesas and will no doubt be planning another wild, full-tilt run for Friday's big show.

Perhaps taking inspiration from Loic Bruni's rusted World Champs bike, Andreu will be taking on the fearsome red cliffs on his own rust-effect frame. Andreu will be using an FRS frame and will be joining a lot of his fellow competitors on a 27.5"/26" mullet set up. His suspension comes from RockShox and his components from Hope, Continental and Reverse, a closer look at his spec is below.

bigquotes“I love old cars, they look awesome, I like how rust invades them year after year ... Specially here in Utah ... you get to see some beauties just sitting around, some of them work some of them don't. .. that's how I wanted my bike to look like ... just like another old truck getting rusty in this desert. Now I can say that i got my dream bike, not only for how it looks but also for how it works ... We put so much time to find the best set up for Rampage and finally got it build. Lets see how this rusty looking bike works for me out there! "Andreu Lacondeguy


Spec

Frame: Commencal FRS Mullet 27/26, size S
Paint : Custom - @livingthisbikelife
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Utimate 200mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Drivetrain: Hope Tech cranks, Single Speed SB1 G3
Brakes: Hope Tech3 V4 Wheels: Hope Tech Fortus DH
Tyres: Continental Der Kaiser Projekt 2.4 with 27.5 front / 26 rear
Cockpit: Reverse Nico Vink Signature Series
Saddle: Reverse Nico Vink Signature



Photos : JB Liautard

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Commencal Commencal Furious Andreu Lacondeguy Red Bull Rampage


39 Comments

  • 9 1
 is it me or does it not look as slack in these pix?
  • 3 0
 Yeah not very slack to my protractor-eye
  • 1 0
 @AckshunW: looks like its got a reducing reach or angleset fitted
  • 1 0
 its not just you, proportions/HTA seem old school ...possibly just camera angle ???
  • 1 0
 It almost looks like the fork isn't quite in line with the head tube, like he's using angle-adjusting headset cups, though I'm not really sure why you'd want it to be steeper.. maybe it's more comfortable for him like that.
  • 2 0
 perhaps 63-degree head angles are just a ridiculous marketing gimmick. I have a feeling andreu has a decent sense of how a bike should be setup for rampage.
  • 2 0
 @lyalltheweebeastie: It looks like reach adjustment to me... in the side view picture both the top and bottom of the steer tube seem to be offset from the head tube.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: It's more likely that he steepened the head angle to compensate for the mullet setup.
  • 1 0
 It's because it's xxs. He's 4'8 or something
  • 6 2
 Only someone who has never had the dubious joy of owning a seventies Italian or Japanese car could love the concept of rust aka terminal corrosion. It's a great finish when it doesn't include the risk of your vehicle falling to pieces in front of your eyes.
  • 1 0
 My 3-wheeled Fiat Uno endorses this message.
  • 7 0
 finally a bike finish that relates to how my joints feel
  • 5 0
 What's up with dropping the Furious name?
  • 17 3
 It probably offended someone
  • 2 0
 If I ever buy one of these imma want a furious sticker kit for free......
  • 4 0
 sk Cnyn.
  • 10 0
 direct to consumer brands are saving money by not buying a vowel
  • 1 3
 it was kind of a late 2010s name... neg prop me, it's fine.
  • 1 0
 @Greener43: They'll be furious that you said that
  • 1 0
 @Greener43: Yes, Vin Disel and Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. Simultaneously.
  • 1 0
 @Greener43: probably?? it offended someone (dont be so diplomatic :-)
  • 7 3
 I’m really curious what that idler does.
  • 7 0
 Chain guide not an idler
  • 2 0
 Looks like a tensioner/guide thingy
  • 2 0
 it keeps the chain on
  • 1 0
 I’m curious what it’s all about as well. Why not just use a regular chain guide? Seems kinda elaborate for what it is.
  • 1 0
 Making those big drops they get massive chain slap, and losing the chain appearing at the next 35feet drop with your chain wiggling around is not the best. So they triplecheck everything
  • 3 1
 I get a Half Life 2 vibe from it--that rusty / decrepit looks has always been oddly beautiful to me. Love it!
  • 2 0
 is that an undler pulley?
  • 2 1
 Even I will waive the white flag at a Mullet if it has a 26" wheel at the back. Even better if it had one at front.
  • 1 0
 That idler or whatever is one remy’s mortons bike to
  • 1 0
 Looks like a close up of a slice of cheese pizza.
  • 1 0
 Love it. Very unique and interesting to look at.
  • 1 1
 Looks like a…Demo
  • 1 0
 Lol yeh they copied brunis bike
  • 1 1
 Old news
  • 1 3
 Ironically, It looks like the offspring of a YT- Tues and Capra.
  • 2 3
 Looks kinda weird no?
  • 1 0
 lol. Classic. To clarify - It does not look slack at all, and the rear wheel clearance, seat post looks bizarre. Color is sick...

