Andreu Lacondeguy to Ride a Rust Themed Commencal FRS at Red Bull Rampage

With the 2014 title and a further two silver medals, Andreu Lacondeguy is one of the most successful Red Bull Rampage athletes in history. He returns to Virgin, Utah this week for his match up with the mesas and will no doubt be planning another wild, full-tilt run for Friday's big show.
Perhaps taking inspiration from Loic Bruni's rusted World Champs bike, Andreu will be taking on the fearsome red cliffs on his own rust-effect frame. Andreu will be using an FRS frame and will be joining a lot of his fellow competitors on a 27.5"/26" mullet set up. His suspension comes from RockShox and his components from Hope, Continental and Reverse, a closer look at his spec is below.
|“I love old cars, they look awesome, I like how rust invades them year after year ... Specially here in Utah ... you get to see some beauties just sitting around, some of them work some of them don't. .. that's how I wanted my bike to look like ... just like another old truck getting rusty in this desert. Now I can say that i got my dream bike, not only for how it looks but also for how it works ... We put so much time to find the best set up for Rampage and finally got it build. Lets see how this rusty looking bike works for me out there! "—Andreu Lacondeguy
SpecFramePhotos : JB Liautard
: Commencal FRS Mullet 27/26, size SPaint
: Custom - @livingthisbikelifeFork
: RockShox Boxxer Utimate 200mm Shock
: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH Drivetrain
: Hope Tech cranks, Single Speed SB1 G3Brakes
: Hope Tech3 V4 Wheels: Hope Tech Fortus DHTyres
: Continental Der Kaiser Projekt 2.4 with 27.5 front / 26 rearCockpit
: Reverse Nico Vink Signature SeriesSaddle
: Reverse Nico Vink Signature
