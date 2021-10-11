Andreu Lacondeguy to Ride a Rust Themed Commencal FRS at Red Bull Rampage

“I love old cars, they look awesome, I like how rust invades them year after year ... Specially here in Utah ... you get to see some beauties just sitting around, some of them work some of them don't. .. that's how I wanted my bike to look like ... just like another old truck getting rusty in this desert. Now I can say that i got my dream bike, not only for how it looks but also for how it works ... We put so much time to find the best set up for Rampage and finally got it build. Lets see how this rusty looking bike works for me out there! " — Andreu Lacondeguy