Andrew 'Needles' Neethling Joins Crankworx

Andrew Neethling, seen here in the 2014 Crankworx Les 2 Alpes Downhill presented by iXS - European Cup, will join team Crankworx behind the mic in Rotorua this week. Photo: Sven Martin Andrew Neethling, seen here in the 2014 Crankworx Les 2 Alpes Downhill presented by iXS - European Cup, will join team Crankworx behind the mic in Rotorua this week. Photo: Sven Martin

Neethling says he took every opportunity he could get to jump in the commentators' booth throughout his career, often throwing himself in the fray after his World Cup races for spontaneous interviews. Photo: Eric Palmer. Neethling says he took every opportunity he could get to jump in the commentators' booth throughout his career, often throwing himself in the fray after his World Cup races for spontaneous interviews. Photo: Eric Palmer.

The same year he beat Lopes in the Air DH, Neethling placed second, out of 81 riders, in the Canadian Open DH in Whistler. Photo: Eric Palmer The same year he beat Lopes in the Air DH, Neethling placed second, out of 81 riders, in the Canadian Open DH in Whistler. Photo: Eric Palmer