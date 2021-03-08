Angel Suarez Breaks 6 Ribs While Testing Bikes

Mar 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Angel Suarez broke six ribs last week while testing with Commencal. He says he had a massive crash at high speed and feels lucky to walk away, although we can't imagine the broken ribs or road rash are any fun.


Angel says he expects to be back to 100% in a month. We hope his recovery goes smoothly and look forward to seeing him on the bike again soon.

Posted In:
Other Injuries Commencal Angel Suarez


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - The Electrified Freeride Machine
65022 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
64435 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
59787 views
7 Interesting Used Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike Buy&Sell - Hidden Treasures
51743 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
50429 views
Staff Rides: The N+1 Bikes of Pinkbike Editors
47264 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
45911 views
4 Ultra Small Scale Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff in 2021
40161 views

64 Comments

  • 121 3
 Breaking 1 rib is fricken horrible, breaking 6? Well that must truly suck. No laughing, coughing, sneezing, bending, laying down, rolling over, sitting up, standing, giggdy, staying still, moving or even breathing for the next 6 weeks or so. Get well soon!
  • 59 0
 You forgot wiping your ass, probably the most painful thing I did with broken ribs. The left hand just doesn't work the same.
  • 210 0
 @Yaan: I once wiped my ass with a rack of lamb, but never ribs. I mean, I'm not a monster.
  • 1 0
 And as they say: "It gets worse before it gets better". Or at least, that's what they say about bruised ribs.
  • 3 0
 He’s lucky he didn’t puncture a lung.
  • 2 0
 @MTB-Colada:
My mum used to say. "This hurts me more than it hurts you"
  • 2 21
flag scott-townes (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 eh, he can do most of that after a few weeks. Now try having a proliferated appendix and instead of removing it, they send you home with a ton of anti-bodies and painkillers for weeks until it heals on its own. Lemme know which is worse!
  • 7 0
 @Yaan: bidet
  • 1 0
 @Yaan: wiping your ass with any bike injury sucks ask me how I know
  • 11 0
 Sneezing is easily the worst punishment with broken ribs
  • 1 0
 @tetonsorbuttes: it still could it has happend.
  • 6 0
 Naw, taking a shit while constipated with broken ribs is the worst pain I've ever had.
I had seven broken ribs in two places each (flailed chest) and a punctured lung
  • 2 0
 even sniffling sucks!
  • 1 0
 I couldn't get into or out of bed without nearly dying with torn rib cartilage, so I can't imagine this..
  • 6 0
 I basically cried every time I took a shit
  • 1 0
 @Highrevkev: the resilience you must contain after that experience is remarkable
  • 1 1
 @Yaan: double broken wrists has to be far far worse...Funnily enough altough Ive broken or damaged a few ribs over the years, the toilet was never the biggest problem...
  • 3 0
 @wheelsmith: Can confirm. Broke right wrist recently and am right handed. A.- wiping with the other hand is a mentally mind f*cking experience. And B- turning the opposite way is a bitch, when you realize you have other side muscles that have never turned that way before. lol And once healed, you now have to re learn how to use your dominant hand again.
  • 2 0
 Broken ribs - walks to car. Dislocated shoulder - flies to hospital. Me.confused.
  • 1 0
 Yaaaahhh that must’ve hurt. Couple years back I broke a rib and 2 spinous processes. A Horrible time recovering

But 6!!! Hats off and speedy recovery sir
  • 1 0
 @Yaan: Just trying to take a shit is so painful, especially when you’re constipated from the pain meds! I broke 2 ribs a couple months ago and it sucked so bad!
  • 1 0
 @headshot: @headshot: It’s not. I’ve had both. I had my left wrist and right thumb, (where it connects to the wrist) both shattered with pins in both at the same time. I’ve also had broken ribs on multiple occasions and the ribs were far worse.
  • 2 0
 Doctor "you've flayed your ribs"
Me "what's flayed ribs? sounds tasty"
Doc dissaproving look "multiple breaks on 1, 2, 3, 4 ribs....."
ME "Oh............."
  • 1 0
 I have break 6 ribs and xiphisternum, and done two holes in lungs with broken ribs, that hurts like hell.
  • 39 0
 Hopefully it’s not allergy season wherever he is..
  • 3 0
 as a long time spring allergy sufferer and having broken a rib or 2, I can imagine how awful this scenario would be. Nightmare stuff.
  • 1 0
 It's just starting
  • 9 0
 Heal up quick! Any crash that resulted in 6 broken ribs must have been a doozy.

Also is that an impact mark/bruise pattern on his spine/right shoulder blade I see there? Looks to me like a back protector may have been pulling its weight here.

And if so, thats great, and it may have helped prevent anything worse than "just" (feels weird to say in this scenario) breaking 6 ribs.
  • 2 1
 Race Face Flank Core even for trail rides. Won’t ride with an exposed spine, or tools and hard shit in a pack.
  • 7 0
 I wanted to make a joke about the bike probably failing the test now, but then I thought about how it would feel breaking 6 ribs.... Ouch!
So instead of a bad joke, I'm gonna say: get well soon and make a full recovery!
  • 6 0
 My wife got me into a laughing fit when I broke my ribs. We’d laugh then I’d be in agony, so she’d leave the room to let me recover. As soon as I’d stop laughing she’d pop her head in the room again and give me a goofy look then I’d start laughing in agony. Man I love her.
  • 5 0
 I cracked 2 ribs last year around the 4th of July and wasn't "good" until late September. How's Angel going to recover from 6 broken ribs in a month? Who the f*ck is he, Wolverine? LOL
  • 1 0
 Especially if any were displaced. Took me at least 2 months to heal from one displaced broken rib. Yeah, one month will pass in like a second and those ribs will still be broken. Yikes.
  • 2 0
 Lost a battle with the ground 3 years ago, 5 broken ribs, broken sternum, punctured lung, broken neck, shattered humerus head, tore up both shoulders and a pretty good concussion. The ribs will heal to 100%, he’s (relatively) lucky to break 6 ribs but nothing else. Lots of injuries on here lately. It’s just the price of admission to sports like this. Get well soon!
  • 6 0
 Soooo...not that one?
  • 2 0
 Good one.
  • 2 0
 Yeah boy! Smashed a couple last spring and the end of this January. Nothing like sleeping sitting up for weeks and feeling the click of scar tissue when you breath deep. Positive vibes. Ribs take a long time to heal.
  • 1 0
 Broken ribs hurt a wee bit for sure.
Sounds like he was lucky, healing vibes.
Last time I broke some (Nov 28th last year) I was lucky, they didnt hurt (broke 4 including my top rib).


Oh yeh, they didnt hurt because I broke my scapula into 3 pieces and it was hell compared to the ribs.
  • 1 0
 Broken ribs are indeed quite painful, especially during the night. I had two accidents and once I broke just one, the other time five. Pain-wise it wasn't too big a difference.
  • 1 0
 I broke 3 and was spitting up blood I was not riding normally for months. When you breaak more than a few the rib cage becomes crushed. That said he is a tough cat lets see how it turns out,..... sending healing vybz
  • 2 0
 Never broken a rib, but there doesn't seem like much you can do other than just chill. Heal quickly.
  • 1 0
 That's what I thought. Gotta do something though, 2 months after breaking and slightly displacing two ribs I had my regular physical. Doc didn't like the sound of my lungs. A couple weeks later they pulled 2.5.liters of crap out of my chest cavity and my right lung, which was half compressed expanded again. Morphine is awesome. I still remember doc saying that if I had caught a cold I probably would have been dead.
  • 2 0
 A MONTH?! I broke like 1 rib at 18 and it took 2 months until I could get out of bed pain free.
  • 4 1
 Angel and season ending injuries, name a better duo.
  • 2 0
 I fractured 2 ribs and wouldn't wish that experience on anyone.......6 though!!!?
  • 3 0
 Ah yes, testing bikes
  • 1 0
 Jesus, Angel - heal up quick!!. Never broken a rib, but friends say breathing is no fun!
  • 1 0
 Hit a tree, the tree won. Six cracked ribs, four fractured transverse processes. Zero days missed at work.
  • 14 0
 Are you a mattress tester?
  • 1 0
 I once broke a rip at an early morning ride. Did not want to endanger my privileges of showing up to work slightly later. So I went straight to work, told no one and sat still trying not to breethe for the next weeks.
  • 2 0
 can we just slow the fuck down.
  • 3 0
 For real, this dude just breaks himself off every 8-12 months, he must be a scary person to ride wit.
  • 1 0
 Right! I was riding some easier XC style trails compared to the normal enduro type tech stuff. I was absolutely railing this easy stuff and was more scared of falling. Especially with a half shell
  • 1 0
 Yea sure, not his job to go fast on a bike or anything. Derp.
  • 1 0
 I'll not be buying a commencal if that's what happens to you, i'll stick ones pro's don't fall off thanks :V
  • 1 0
 Feels bad. Hope you recover fast and painless.
  • 4 4
 Must have been riding a Kona
  • 1 0
 Are Kona's notorious for busting ribs?

'21 Meta AM is close to Kona geo figures, considering the short CS and long WB. Gotta be a bit more mindful about the lack of weight on the front wheel.

Angel rode YT Tues in XL and was 1.86m (6' 1.5") 2 years ago. Not sure what bike he was on, but it could've been Meta AM 29 or Clash in L or XL considering the #enduro hashtags.

Kilian gets along with the Meta AM 29, but he seems to love back wheel.
  • 1 0
 Was totally just taking a shot at a brand, lots break, some dont. Same with rocky mountains lol. @Varaxis:
  • 1 0
 Ouch!
  • 1 0
 Don't sneeze!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010633
Mobile Version of Website