Angel Suarez Breaks 6 Ribs While Testing Bikes

Angel Suarez broke six ribs last week while testing with Commencal. He says he had a massive crash at high speed and feels lucky to walk away, although we can't imagine the broken ribs or road rash are any fun.
Angel says he expects to be back to 100% in a month. We hope his recovery goes smoothly and look forward to seeing him on the bike again soon.
My mum used to say. "This hurts me more than it hurts you"
I had seven broken ribs in two places each (flailed chest) and a punctured lung
But 6!!! Hats off and speedy recovery sir
Me "what's flayed ribs? sounds tasty"
Doc dissaproving look "multiple breaks on 1, 2, 3, 4 ribs....."
ME "Oh............."
Also is that an impact mark/bruise pattern on his spine/right shoulder blade I see there? Looks to me like a back protector may have been pulling its weight here.
And if so, thats great, and it may have helped prevent anything worse than "just" (feels weird to say in this scenario) breaking 6 ribs.
So instead of a bad joke, I'm gonna say: get well soon and make a full recovery!
Sounds like he was lucky, healing vibes.
Last time I broke some (Nov 28th last year) I was lucky, they didnt hurt (broke 4 including my top rib).
Oh yeh, they didnt hurt because I broke my scapula into 3 pieces and it was hell compared to the ribs.
'21 Meta AM is close to Kona geo figures, considering the short CS and long WB. Gotta be a bit more mindful about the lack of weight on the front wheel.
Angel rode YT Tues in XL and was 1.86m (6' 1.5") 2 years ago. Not sure what bike he was on, but it could've been Meta AM 29 or Clash in L or XL considering the #enduro hashtags.
Kilian gets along with the Meta AM 29, but he seems to love back wheel.
