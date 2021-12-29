close
Angel Suarez & Alex Marin Part Ways With Commencal 21 Team

Dec 29, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Angel Suarez get s his best career finish to date.

Angel Suarez has announced on social media he has parted ways with the Commencal 21 team.

Suarez joined the team at the start of the 2021 season after leaving the YT Mob and was one of the test pilots of the new Supreme race bike while on the team. He crowned off the year with his best-ever result and first World Cup podium by finishing 3rd in Snowshoe.

Angel Suarez came out swinging big time this afternoon and very nearly took the fastest time less than one second back on Bruni.

bigquotesThe year is coming to an end and with this goodbye to Commencal 21, I’m super thankful for all the effort and all the brands that supported us!! This one especially it’s been a hard year fighting with a few problem and not archiving my goals until the last race. Can’t wait for more next year as always!Angel Suarez

It's not clear where Suarez will be racing next year at this moment in time or if he's even leaving Commencal bikes at all. We'll update you with more as we get it.

Update:

Alex Marin has also announced he will not be racing with the team next year. He said:

bigquotesIt’s been a pleasure Commencal.

You guys gave me a ride when things were very tough for me, even if it was right at the middle of the year. I could experience what a winning brand is, and the amount of work that you guys put in to be where you are. As well as the people I worked with during this period of months, it’s been an unreal ride.

I leave this family with a smile in my face, and looking forward to the next chapter, a life change, but hey, I’m not over yetAlex Marin


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Commencal Angel Suarez


7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Happy for angel as he had a great 2021 finally cementing himself among the top riders. If commencal 21 is folding please join me in launching a new Spanish country-focused team.
  • 5 0
 Will they let a Spaniard join the factory team though? Angel is certainly fast enough, but he might not be French enough.
  • 3 0
 Commencal 21 doesn’t have any more riders do they? Doubt they exist anymore.
  • 2 0
 Probably not going to happen but I feel like Suarez would be a great fit for the syndicate culture
  • 1 1
 Hey @mikelevy I guess you’re not the only one to quickly archive your goals Wink
  • 2 0
 Syndicate.
  • 1 0
 Well that was quick.

