Angel Suarez & Alex Marin Part Ways With Commencal 21 Team

It’s been a pleasure Commencal.



You guys gave me a ride when things were very tough for me, even if it was right at the middle of the year. I could experience what a winning brand is, and the amount of work that you guys put in to be where you are. As well as the people I worked with during this period of months, it’s been an unreal ride.



I leave this family with a smile in my face, and looking forward to the next chapter, a life change, but hey, I’m not over yet — Alex Marin