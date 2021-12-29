Angel Suarez & Alex Marin Part Ways With Commencal 21 Team

Angel Suarez has announced on social media
he has parted ways with the Commencal 21 team.
Suarez joined the team at the start of the 2021 season
after leaving the YT Mob and was one of the test pilots of the new Supreme race bike
while on the team. He crowned off the year with his best-ever result and first World Cup podium by finishing 3rd in Snowshoe.
|The year is coming to an end and with this goodbye to Commencal 21, I’m super thankful for all the effort and all the brands that supported us!! This one especially it’s been a hard year fighting with a few problem and not archiving my goals until the last race. Can’t wait for more next year as always!—Angel Suarez
It's not clear where Suarez will be racing next year at this moment in time or if he's even leaving Commencal bikes at all. We'll update you with more as we get it.Update: Alex Marin has also announced he will not be racing with the team next year
. He said:
|It’s been a pleasure Commencal.
You guys gave me a ride when things were very tough for me, even if it was right at the middle of the year. I could experience what a winning brand is, and the amount of work that you guys put in to be where you are. As well as the people I worked with during this period of months, it’s been an unreal ride.
I leave this family with a smile in my face, and looking forward to the next chapter, a life change, but hey, I’m not over yet—Alex Marin
