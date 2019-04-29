Angel Suarez Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in Maribor

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Ayer me disloqué mi hombro izquierdo en la bajada clasificatoria. Toca ser positivo! Después de 2 años desde la cirugía se a vuelto ha salir, toca visitar al médico para volver lo antes posible. 💪🏼// I had a crash yesterday during qualifying and I dislocated my left shoulder. Time to be positive! I had surgery to fix it two years ago, so now is time to see the doctor again to be back as soon as possible. 💪🏼
Secretary - "Hello Sir your 11 o'clock is here... "
*Christopher Walken strolls in*
*Looks at YT tues and named overalls on the desk...*
YT exec - "You signed a contract Chris! A CONTRACT!"
