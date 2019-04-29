INDUSTRY INSIDER

Angel Suarez Suffers Dislocated Shoulder in Maribor

Apr 29, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Angle Suarez, the sole rider of the YT Mob race team, crashed during qualifying in Maribor and has suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Angel was on course to qualify having got 15th at the first split but a mistake on the latter part of the track took him out of the race. The result of the crash was a dislocated shoulder and Angel is expecting to see a doctor this week to hear when he can make a return to the racing circuit.

bigquotes“The track here in Maribor was amazing but it was difficult to find a good rhythm on the first day of training. By the second day, I started to feel much better and for qualifying I was feeling really comfortable, even in the rain. I was doing a super smooth run but made a really small mistake which caused me to crash and dislocate my left shoulder. It’s a big disappointment, again, but I just want to be back as soon as possible.”Angel Suarez


We hope Angel Suarez can make a quick recovery and be back on track in time for Fort William at the beginning of June.

16 Comments

  • + 9
 One shoulder took a whole mob down.
  • + 9
 Why is this kid being so hyped?
  • + 4
 I guess as he's now soul rider for what was a high profile team, he'll be getting, warranted or not, all the attention.
  • + 1
 Cause YT
  • + 1
 I dont get it either, he is fast when he stays on the bike but that has proven difficult the past three years. when he does inevitably crash it seems like he always gets injured and forced to miss races
  • + 2
 this dude is getting a lot of hype but i can't say anything I'm not pro, but he hasn't proven to anyone here that he is a huge contender in the league. healing vibes though
  • + 1
 He's a good rider, he just has a had a few badly timed injuries. I think he's had a few top 20 finishes back when Gwin was on the team. I think if you finish in the top 40 at a WC you're a pretty fast rider.
  • + 1
 Turns out young talent breaks just the same as old talent... "Age is no guarantee of efficiency and youth is no guarantee of innovation".
  • + 3
 Most overpriced rider in the fantasy league.
  • + 0
 *YT mob, Headquarters*

Secretary - "Hello Sir your 11 o'clock is here... "

*Christopher Walken strolls in*

*Looks at YT tues and named overalls on the desk...*

YT exec - "You signed a contract Chris! A CONTRACT!"
  • + 1
 Man bummer, hate to see a positive, upcoming guy out like that. Heal up soon Angel!
  • + 3
 The one man mob
  • + 3
 Will YT take me now?
  • + 1
 Bet yt wishes they had Gwin now Wink
  • + 0
 Shouldn't have let Gwin go... sucks for Angel.
  • - 2
 So if you pay them by the number of course they make, Angel is being more paid then Gwin !?!

