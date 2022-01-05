close
Animoz Announces Technical MTB Apparel Range Made of Recycled Polyester

Jan 5, 2022
by Animoz RidingWear  
Animoz RidingWear

by AnimozRidingWear
PRESS RELEASE: Animoz

You've probably already seen our lifestyle clothing worn by some of the top riders in the DH and Enduro world cup during track walks or in the paddock. We were fed up with staying at the bottom of the slopes so we decided to launch our mtb technical range while keeping our codes and values. Made from recycled polyester from plastic bottles, our WILD range offers an eco-friendly and stylish alternative to current products on the market.

Our new Animoz RidingWear Range is finally here !

ECOLOGICAL
Made from recycled polyester (REPREVE = plastic bottle) and elastane, our range is part of an eco-responsible approach by respecting our Green Ride Label (recycled materials and eco-friendly treatments). Our products are packaged and shipped in Kraft envelopes to avoid any plastic.

DESIGN AND FUNCTIONALITY
The aesthetics of the garments are inspired by our Lifestyle designs. The products have been designed to be easy to put on and comfortable. The slim fit keeps the aerodynamics in check. Many features have been integrated into the jerseys as well as the trousers and shorts to make the rider's daily life easier: a microfiber cloth to clean the glasses, zipped waterproof pockets and compatible gloves for the screens. For long rides in the saddle, we offer shorts and trousers with removable Inner. Our garments are sometimes made of several different fabrics and materials to ensure the best possible comfort and robustness.

TECHNOLOGIES
When developing our WILD range, we wanted to focus on the technical nature of the products by meeting the main expectations of cyclists: comfort, functionality and durability. It is in this context that we have developed the SBT "Suitable Bike Technology" charter. The trousers, shorts and jerseys have a 4WAY Stretch fabric for perfect flexibility. The anti-microbial and quick-drying "SILVERPLUS" and "HYDROCOOL" treatments used for our trousers and shorts meet various health requirements to ensure healthy use.

The products will be available online and in our partner shops from April 2022.
Exclusively for the release of our range, we are selling an ultra-limited quantity on our online shop (link at the end of this article )

Burgundy/Camo Jersey



THE WILD RANGE

Details on the products :
• Eco-responsible
• Resistant fabric
• Quick Dry & Water repellent
• 4Way Stretch
• Inner options
• Aerodynamic fitting
• Antibacterial
• Waterproof pockets
• Touch screen
• Color options : Burgundy/Camo-Blue/Camo-Camel-Black-Grey
• Availability: April 2022 (ultra limited quantities now)
• Shipping: Worldwide

Prices :
• Short Sleeves Jersey : 49,95€
• Long Sleeves Jersey : 59,95€
• Short : 79,95€
• Short + Inner : 99,95€
• Pants : 129,95€
• Pants + Inner : 149,95€
• Gloves : 29,95€


The clothes of the WILD range have been tested and approved by Freeride, Enduro and Downhill riders like Tristan BOHN, Arthur DEBLONDE, Valentin ANOUILH or Thibault LALY present in the video. Be careful, you might see one of these outfits at the DH or Enduro World Cup!

Tristan Bohn Wilding it in Spain

About Animoz
Since 2019, Animoz is the result of a common passion between extreme sports and nature. We are a young French brand committed to the environment that donates part of its profits to animal protection. Until now, the technical range "Animoz Riding Wear" is the sign of a renewal for the brand and a new impulse towards the already familiar world of mountain biking...

For more information click here.

MENTIONS: @VariableVisual @LeoGreGre @TristanBohn @ArthurDeblonde @ThibaultLALY


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Animoz


