Animoz Announces Technical MTB Apparel Range Made of Recycled Polyester

PRESS RELEASE: Animoz

recycled polyester from plastic bottles

Our new Animoz RidingWear Range is finally here !

ECOLOGICAL

recycled polyester

Green Ride Label

DESIGN AND FUNCTIONALITY

TECHNOLOGIES

SBT "Suitable Bike Technology" charter

April 2022

Exclusively for the release of our range, we are selling an ultra-limited quantity on our online shop

Burgundy/Camo Jersey

THE WILD RANGE

Details on the products :

• Eco-responsible

• Resistant fabric

• Quick Dry & Water repellent

• 4Way Stretch

• Inner options

• Aerodynamic fitting

• Antibacterial

• Waterproof pockets

• Touch screen

• Color options : Burgundy/Camo-Blue/Camo-Camel-Black-Grey

• Availability: April 2022 (ultra limited quantities now)

• Shipping: Worldwide



Prices :

• Short Sleeves Jersey : 49,95€

• Long Sleeves Jersey : 59,95€

• Short : 79,95€

• Short + Inner : 99,95€

• Pants : 129,95€

• Pants + Inner : 149,95€

• Gloves : 29,95€





DH

Enduro World Cup

Tristan Bohn Wilding it in Spain

About Animoz

MENTIONS: