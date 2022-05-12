Anita & Caro Gehrig to Quit Racing & Open a Hotel After 2022 EWS Season

Enduro pros Anita and Carolin Gehrig have announced that they will be leaving the race tracks of the Enduro World Series at the end of the 2022 season. The 2022 season, the Gehrig twins' tenth international racing season, will be a farewell to performance at the top level as the twins embark on a new career path, running the Flem Mountain Lodge, a new bike hotel in Switzerland's mountain destination Flims.
The twins will open the lodge to guests starting June 3, 2022 and will provide their guests with mountain biking tips and coaching, organize camps and community events, and offer culinary delights and relaxation. Their focus will be on active guests, especially mountain bikers, who are looking for experiences and relaxation in equal measure in the region around Flims.
They will also host events such as bike camps, small concerts, and film screenings. The lodge will be a place where guests and locals enjoy fine coffee or a local après-bike beer and share their experiences on the trails together.
|Of course, we will miss the big races a bit after this season. But running our own hotel is both a unique opportunity and a long-awaited dream for us. The best thing is that we can continue to do what we enjoy.—Anita Gehrig
|Flims offers an incredible amount for Mountain Bikers and outdoor lovers. We also know all the trail gems in the region, are happy to give our guests tips for the perfect biking day, and afterwards provide them with the finest coffee, cool drinks, and delicious and healthy food.—Caro Gehrig
The Flem Mountain Lodge has 23 modern rooms and a 4 ½ room vacation apartment. More details on the twins' new venture can be found at flemlodge.ch
Instagram: @flemlodge
13 Comments
Is this a "Being John Malkovich" situation?
So….pizza and beer?