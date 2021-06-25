Anita Gehrig Dislocates Elbow in Pro Stage - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Anita and Caro Gehrig shared on Instagram that Anita dislocated her elbow today while racing the pro stage of the second Val di Fassa EWS race. Riders were soaked today with heavy rainfall that became worse as the top women dropped in, mixing up the results and making conditions tough for Anita and her fellow racers.


The elbow injury was quite painful, Anita said, and she did not finish the race. This comes on the heels of a 13th place for Anita in Wednesday's race -- a respectable result, but we know she was pushing for more and hoped to work her way up the results sheet this weekend.

We have reached out to Anita and will update this story when we have more information about Anita's prognosis. We wish her all the best in her recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Anita Gehrig EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
91990 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
77636 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
75770 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
73464 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
64536 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57248 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
44501 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
40470 views

18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Damn. Elbow tried to switch to a high pivot. Hope the recovery is speedy!
  • 8 0
 Been there done that. Yes it hurt a lot. Will never be the same unfortunately. Still aches decades later after big rides. Best wishes on your recovery!
  • 3 0
 Sorry to hear, but I had the opposite experience. Had a real similar-looking x-ray and recovered 100%. All depends on how mangled up the connective tissues get I suppose.

But yeah - world of pain!

Wish Anita a smooth recovery. Good news is that unlike a shoulder, it's not bound to continue dislocating after the first time.
  • 1 0
 @dreyzar: Hard to tell where the actual discomfort ends and ptsd/psychosomatics begin ha! Thanks though!
  • 1 0
 I had the exact same thing as well 6 years ago, elbow is still not the same, but I remember it becoming a non issue when I had been climbing every day and grown some now long lost muscle in the area
  • 3 0
 Get this.. I dislocated my elbow and broke my arm in 6 places. I went to this new "state of the art" hospital and they did x-rays and the doc came back and told me he thinks I just hyper extended it, and sent me home in a sling.
A month later I go to the local hopsital and ask them why my arm still doesnt work and is still swollen and painful. hey do an x-ray and clearly see all the damage...re -break all the bones that set wrong and sent me on my way to 2 years in physio.
I don't trust doc's anymore.
  • 1 0
 All the best to Anita! and I hope hope hope you make a full recovery! Hate to say I'm with you Radrider. Doc and surgeons thought I had dislocated my elbow, two rounds of anesthetic to set it....didn't work. Turned out I had smashed the ends of all three elbow bones, shattered my wrist and separated my shoulder. You'd think the xrays would have been really clear, before trying twice. Add to that blow, they didnt provide me with a cast, just a sling...I had a shattered wrist, and elbow and a separated shoulder. It's been 10months and 6 surgeries now, I'm still far from able to ride.
  • 1 0
 Man, I am so sorry that happened to you…!
: (
  • 5 0
 That is one scary-looking x-ray!
  • 1 0
 When I did my arm like that, I heard the nurse audibly gasp when she saw the x ray. It was just at a walk in clinic in a small town. Not a very comforting feeling. They had to put me under anesthesia at the hospital to put it back in place. Good times!
  • 1 0
 Dislocations of any part of the human body should be forbidden! Did that to my hip. The most agonizing pain I ever felt in my life. Passed out when three doctors in the the hospital in France put things where they belong. I was lucky though - two months and many hours of physiotherapy later I was back to 100%.
  • 3 0
 Hope she gets better soon!
  • 2 0
 Ouch! Just hitting my funny bone can make me see stars. I can’t imaging that pain.
Here’s to a speedy recovery.
  • 3 0
 Get well soon Anita!
  • 1 0
 Damn. Not nice but hopefully no shoulder injuries hidden in there and she makes a full recovery.
  • 1 0
 The painful part is putting it back in. Mine took two doctors two nurses . Hope she heals up as good as new.
  • 2 0
 EEEEEEWWWWWW
  • 1 0
 Yes, that does indeed look fucking painful.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008590
Mobile Version of Website