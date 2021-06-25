Anita Gehrig Dislocates Elbow in Pro Stage - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Anita and Caro Gehrig shared on Instagram that Anita dislocated her elbow today while racing the pro stage of the second Val di Fassa EWS race. Riders were soaked today with heavy rainfall that became worse as the top women dropped in, mixing up the results and making conditions tough for Anita and her fellow racers.The elbow injury was quite painful, Anita said, and she did not finish the race. This comes on the heels of a 13th place for Anita in Wednesday's race -- a respectable result, but we know she was pushing for more and hoped to work her way up the results sheet this weekend.We have reached out to Anita and will update this story when we have more information about Anita's prognosis. We wish her all the best in her recovery.