Anne-Caroline Chausson Battles Cancer for the Second Time

Anne-Caroline Chausson, the most decorated mountain bike racer in history with 16x World Championships gold and even an Olympic BMX gold medal, is on the road to recovery from her second cancer surgery.The athlete from Dijon, France, had to retire from racing the Enduro World Series part-way through the 2015 season and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After surgery, she seemed to make a full recovery and was back on the bike and as fast as ever (I followed her in Annecy in 2017 and she was on fire!). Unfortunately, Anne has announced on her social channels that she went for another surgery late in 2018 after another tumor was found in her thorax.She is currently undergoing chemo and radiation therapy which will end at the end of this winter.We here at Pinkbike wish her all the best and hope to see her Brooaapingg again soon.