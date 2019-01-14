INDUSTRY INSIDER

Anne-Caroline Chausson Battles Cancer for the Second Time

Jan 14, 2019
by Paul Aston  
Anne-Caroline Chausson was more than a bit under the weather and had to retire with health issues after stage one and looks set to miss the next the couple of rounds.

Anne-Caroline Chausson, the most decorated mountain bike racer in history with 16x World Championships gold and even an Olympic BMX gold medal, is on the road to recovery from her second cancer surgery.

The athlete from Dijon, France, had to retire from racing the Enduro World Series part-way through the 2015 season and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After surgery, she seemed to make a full recovery and was back on the bike and as fast as ever (I followed her in Annecy in 2017 and she was on fire!). Unfortunately, Anne has announced on her social channels that she went for another surgery late in 2018 after another tumor was found in her thorax.

She is currently undergoing chemo and radiation therapy which will end at the end of this winter.

We here at Pinkbike wish her all the best and hope to see her Brooaapingg again soon.


Anne on Facebook

Anne on Instagram

12 Comments

  • + 19
 Be strong! But we all know you are.
  • + 14
 Headline should read: "Anne-Caroline Chausson is gonna whoop Cancer's ass for the Second Time"
  • + 3
 Stay positive! My father has his 102nd cycle of chemotherapy this week and staying positive despite the horrific side effects is paramount. He’ll never get to ring the bell but as he says “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.” BIG thumbs up from us ACC x
  • + 3
 No, sending all healing vibes we can from Sweden... You vill get through this time also!
  • + 0
 Hope she gets through it OK. She's truly a legend of the sport and I would imagine everyone on here would give their best wishes even if they don't see the post - so on behalf of all the PB and MTB community, we hope all goes as well as possible for you ACC!
  • + 3
 Une battante qui va devoir mener une nouvelle bataille mais qui gagnera la gueule. Courage
  • + 1
 Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) Anne-Caroline Chausson. Best wishes for round two and hope you're back on the pedals again soon. Inspirational and legendary arent big enough words to describe your achievements
  • + 3
 Noooo, all the best for her,
  • + 0
 Please dont share more cancer stories in the comment section.
  • + 0
 F*** off cancer!

Go and hassle someone else
  • + 3
 How about NOBODY else? Frown
  • + 1
 Oh man... Frown

Post a Comment



