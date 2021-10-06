Anneke Beerten Announces Her Retirement After Sustaining Brain Injury In A Car Accident Over A Year Ago

Oct 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Anneke Beerten stoked on her day.


Anneke Beerten was hit by a driver that ran a red light in August of 2020 as she was driving home from a day of riding at Big Bear and when we caught up with her in April of this year, she revealed that she has been struggling with recovering from a traumatic brain injury ever since. The 2015 Queen of Crankworx and three-time 4X World Champion has announced her retirement from professional sport today as a result of this injury.


Words by Anneke Beerten from annekebeerten.com

After over a year of rehabilitation and seeing many specialists, doctors and doing rehab for my brain injury sustained in a car accident, my doctors have decided I will have to retire from racing at the Elite pro level of mountain biking. This is for my own safety and health. The risks and danger racing at the highest level brings and knowing it takes 110% to be racing against the clock and in-between the tape is not safe for me while I’m still recovering from my brain injury. Unfortunately, my visual system isn’t back to normal yet and my left eye is struggling with tracking. Putting stress on my visual system causes symptoms like nausea, dizziness, fatigue and confusion in the brain. The visual system is complex and everything you see needs to be processed by the brain, and due to the injuries I incurred, I have some loose circuits in there. Next to my visual dysfunction, I still experience neck pain from the whiplash and just recently underwent a nerve block procedure to help reduce my neck pain and headaches.

Some things in life are out of our control. And while it breaks my heart to end my career this way, I feel lucky for the time I had. As a pro athlete you always dream of ending your career on a high and doing that one last race, but for me that will not be the case.

The past year has been difficult, challenging and a roller coaster to say the least. My life went from going a 100miles an hour to a dead stop. I love riding, racing, camping, traveling, riding dirt bikes and exploring this world. And when your life comes to a sudden halt along with dealing with severe symptoms for months, life gets pretty dark.

But these difficult months have made me stronger, more appreciative of life, grateful for what I have, can do again, and it motivates me to keep going and set new life goals and to keep pedaling forward.

I can look back knowing I gave it my all, including all I've put into my rehab. Many doctor visits and many hours spent in concussion/brain rehab and vision therapy. I left no stone unturned, educated myself on brain injuries and pushed through the hardest time of my life mentally.

Since the age of 4 I have loved riding and racing, endlessly doing laps around the house, feeling the wind through my hair, the adrenaline rush and a passion for going fast.

A little girl’s dream came true when I won the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, European Champion, Queen of Crankworx and other major events. Receiving the Crankworx spirit award in 2019 was something that meant a lot to me. The love that I receive from our mountain bike community is overwhelming and I love this sport and the fans.

I am grateful for all the places I traveled to, the friends I’ve made around the world, all the sponsors and people who believed in me and supported me over all these years. From my sponsors in the Netherlands that gave me my first bmx bikes and bought my dad and I a plane ticket to go to the World Championship bmx in Canada because we didn’t have the funds to do so, to all the other sponsors that contributed to me reaching my goals, believed in me and helped me on this amazing journey of racing bikes as a professional athlete. I will always be forever thankful.

There are so many people that have crossed paths with me in my racing career, coaches, trainers, team mates, team managers, mechanics, competitors, friends, and my family who I will always be grateful for. And of course, to my parents who spent countless hours driving me to training and racing, supported me when I decided to move to the US and most importantly always let me be who I am and encouraged me to chase my crazy dreams!

This next chapter has come sooner than expected, but I approach it like I do all things in my life, head on, and 110% in. I have so much to be thankful for and amazing memories that I’ve collected along the way. My passion for the bike industry has not changed, but my role in it has. I look forward to leaving my mark on it outside of racing.

As many of you know, I've always loved passing on my knowledge of racing and cycling to the next generation of kids and other people, and I will continue to do so. There are still many possibilities and opportunities to continue my passion for cycling. You’ll find me outside the tape coaching, doing clinics, motivational speaking, creating content and continuing to work closely with my sponsors.

With that being said.. I’m excited to announce that I will continue my partnership with Specialized for 2022 and beyond. I’m proud to be part of the Specialized family who has supported me as a racer, but mostly as a human being in the industry, whether that be on or off the track. We may not be racing down the hill anymore, but we are moving mountains together!

I am looking forward to seeing everyone at the Sea Otter Classic October 7th through the 10th. I’ll be announcing the kids' races and creating content for GMBN!

Many things to look forward to and in the meantime, I will continue to keep working hard on my TBI recovery and I will keep sharing my road to recovery to bring more awareness to concussions and TBI injuries.

Thank you all for the love and support.

See you on the trails!

Anneke

Anneke Beerten snagged the sliver medal in dual slalom only two days after winning the enduro race.

Anneke Beerten making her way through what is sure to be the most blown out section of the course Monkey Hands.
Anneke Beerten is a top 10 qualifier after going on and winning the enduro race earlier in the day.


20 Comments

  • 22 0
 My younger brother recently passed 10 years since getting a TBI from being hit on his bike by a car on the wrong side of the road. These things take time, and it can be really hard to spot the improvements, as they are so gradual. But the improvements do come. He's unrecognisable from when I first saw him in hospital, and if you meet him, you'd never know what had happened. Over time, he's learned that he can get easily tired as the working bits of his brain are having to work double time. And he's much happier having accepted that, especially as he's supported by his loved ones, who sometimes have to remind him to take it easy. So, for anyone in that situation, the brain is an amazing thing, it does heal, but don't get hung up on what you can't do today, and try to look back on what you can do better now. And let your friends and family support you
  • 12 0
 Tough call I'm sure. Here's to hoping that Riding can become a therapeutic activity and fall back into the joy and love of riding which got her interested in the beginning. a step back to get forward. See you on the trails you bet.
  • 8 0
 Congrats Anneke on an amazing career. It's been fun watching and cheering for you over the years. Good luck on your continued recovery.
  • 6 0
 I do not ussually have favourites in life, but Anneke is my all time favourite rider, hands down. Such a legend, yet so humble and nice. What a carreer, what a human!
  • 6 0
 Hey Anneke, chin up, life 2.0 comes and it comes with no pressure. Wish you all the best!
/Fellow traveller om the TBI recovery journey
  • 3 0
 I'm so glad to hear she'll be coaching and doing motivational camps and other programs like this for riders! She has so much to offer and is truly inspiring for riders and can really help a lot of people! Best of luck on the next chapter Anneke!!
  • 2 0
 Sucks. Been rooting for her ever since she left B1 and started as a privateer. Never thought she would be this successful, let alone have her career finished like this. I wasn't aware of the concussion until she wasn't invited to a slalom event at the Strait Acres last year and Rachel mentioned it was because of a concussion sustained in a car incident. What has always impressed me is how Anneke has managed to shape the world around her to make it a better fit. Making it work as a privateer is impressive, doing so several times (getting on and off big teams) even more so. Even when 4X was removed from the World Cup calendar, she seemed determined to keep racing on two wheels hence even dabbled in XC. I have all confidence she'll make this work out too and be an inspiration for the next generation.
  • 1 0
 I was hit by a car riding my road bike a few weeks ago. Had a good concussion and broke a few bones. Tell you what its not fun trying to live your day to day life when you have crippling headaches and random bouts of vertigo.
  • 1 0
 I will be thinking of you at the Sea Otter this weekend and I will always remember standing behind you in line there many years back to get our number plates and thinking "huh - she's a little shorter than I thought" but knowing that you were a GIANT among racers and a true champion. Best wishes for a full recovery - you have our full support!
  • 1 0
 I think I saw her at Snowshoe a few week ago and I meant to go over and thank her for providing so much entertainment over the years. I loved the era of women's 4x the Anneke raced in. It was pretty clear that not all the women were best of friends and the animosity came through in highly competitive racing. Throw in Warner's Freecaster commentary and you had some must watch TV.
  • 1 0
 tough decision , much respect and kudos to what you achieved Anneke. much love from bike lover and for the many years where you bring smile to our community. all the best for next chapter
  • 1 0
 Talk about a tough call, so glad she chose to look after her health. All the best in your recovery Anneke. Thanks for all the years of amazing racing, you'll always be a legend!
  • 1 0
 I’m just struggling with the same injury. Also problems with double vision after crashing and hitting my head 3 months ago. But damn, flight was worth falling. All the best Anneke!!!
  • 2 0
 The way I worded my comment makes it seem like it's not already therapeutic. lol.
  • 4 0
 Respect.
  • 1 0
 Super sorry to hear about your experience. I'm sure you've tried craniosacral and myofascial release, but if not I can't recommend highly enough!!
  • 1 0
 The sweetest woman you'll ever meet. Great career and always competitive in any type of race. Good luck to you Anneke and God bless you.
  • 2 0
 Hi Anneke, ik heb veel respect voor jouw beslissing. Gefeliciteerd met je grootse carriere en veel geluk voor de toekomst
  • 1 0
 True legend of our sport and I’m happy she is staying involved. Good luck in your next chapter of biking and you can be proud of chapter 1. All the best!
  • 2 0
 Sad way to retire, all the best!

Post a Comment



