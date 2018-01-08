Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018

Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley have signed a deal with Alchemy Bicycles to race the full World Enduro Series.
Photo via Instagram
|Im excited to announce that I’ve signed with @alchemybicycles and that I will be racing the full @world_enduro with teammate @kelleymtb Super excited to start the 2018 season with such a rad and passionate company from Denver, Colorado!!! Will be racing the Arktos, carbon bike with some amazing components from @rideshimano @envecomposites @maxxistires @crankbrothers @fizikofficial—Anneke Beerten
More news as we get it.
63 Comments
I'm 5'10" with a long torso/short legs, my trail bike has 460mm reach (I run a 35mm stem) and 480mm STL and I pretty much have to slam a 125mm dropper for it to work.
We could see Alchemy develop a 29er with CK to ride on as well!
Also ran into Lopes after riding Luge in OC about three weeks ago and he was on an Arktos.
Post a Comment