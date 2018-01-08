RACING

Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018

Jan 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley have signed a deal with Alchemy Bicycles to race the full World Enduro Series.

Anneke Beerten signs with Alchemey Bicycles
Photo via Instagram

bigquotesIm excited to announce that I’ve signed with @alchemybicycles and that I will be racing the full @world_enduro with teammate @kelleymtb Super excited to start the 2018 season with such a rad and passionate company from Denver, Colorado!!! Will be racing the Arktos, carbon bike with some amazing components from @rideshimano @envecomposites @maxxistires @crankbrothers @fizikofficialAnneke Beerten

More news as we get it.

63 Comments

  • + 35
 Surprisingly big signings! could be cool, just a shame the Arktos geometry is a bit dated already, to get a reasonable reach (which i still wouldn't consider long at 448mm) i'd need an XL which has a huge 518mm seat tube that i don't think i'd fit on, not with a dropper on anyway. and that's all before you realise the seat tube isn't steep enough and the headtube should be at least a degree slacker.
  • + 19
 Has it occurred to anyone that not everyone out there is proportioned like Patrick Ewing and wants a super long front center? That some people also prefer to achieve wheelbase with a slightly longer chainstay and be more centered in the bike vs. riding the rear wheel? I demoed an Arktos, and while out of my price range, the bike pretty much ripped.
  • + 15
 I'm so glad I'm a 90's kid and get that Patrick Ewing reference. . . .
  • + 4
 @Waldon83: we’re not all JR Ewing either! You old enough to get that?
  • + 1
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: Not that much..........
  • + 2
 Agree, dated numbers especially for enduro racing, 448mm reach with 518 STL is absurd.

I'm 5'10" with a long torso/short legs, my trail bike has 460mm reach (I run a 35mm stem) and 480mm STL and I pretty much have to slam a 125mm dropper for it to work.
  • + 21
 Reminds me Of a yeti
  • + 16
 It'll look as if Cody simply switched paint colors instead of a completely different brand.
  • + 5
 @Ron-C: Geometry is quite different. It'll be interesting if Cody has a custom frame or makes use of anglesets; I have a hard time seeing him riding EWS with a 66 degree HTA and short reach
  • + 11
 @hamncheez: His previous SB5.5 had a HTA of 66.5, so unless he wants to go slacker because the EWS trails he'll be riding are more gnarly, he's at least used to the a HTA in that ballpark. I think the big change for him will be going from 29 to 27.5. Also reach is relatively short on the 5.5 at 463 for an XL, vs 448 for the XL Arktos.

We could see Alchemy develop a 29er with CK to ride on as well!
  • + 4
 @hamncheez: Considering Cody's bmx background and style, I'm thinking he might actually like a shorter top tube and steeper head angle. Seems more his style.
  • + 5
 The suspension designer, Dave Earle, also designed the Switch Technology system on the SB-66.
  • + 2
 It is basically Yeti's old Switch link. Engineered by the same guy. Just the geometry seems to be a more outdated version of the SB 66 geo...
  • + 2
 @tgent @gordon2456 He rode a mix of the 5.5 and the 6c last season, although he only rode the first few EWS stops for some reason. The 6c has a HTA of 65
  • + 35
 So basically, if I understand this right, Anneke and Cody signed onto the 2013 Yeti enduro team?
  • + 2
 @MortifiedPenguin: 2013 with 650b wheels
  • + 1
 @MortifiedPenguin: : )
  • + 1
 @hamncheez : They probably will have prototypes for them to ride that have slightly more modern geo numbers.
  • + 14
 Rad bikes, but the Arktos is pretty antiquated compared to the numbers of the latest Enduro machines. Interested to see how Cody Kelley gets on with a much shorter machine.
  • + 5
 Just like Sam Pilgrim on a Haibike - he will be very happy Smile
  • + 1
 Guessing they can make a few one offs for the two of them if they ask for it. I assume they make the MTB here in the states one at a time like the road bikes correct?
  • - 1
 @downhillnews: cant really do one off frames with carbon unless you have tons of money. need to machine molds which i understand costs like a 100k
  • + 2
 @adrennan: Ha ha i does not cost a 100k to machine a mold.More like 5k.
  • + 6
 I'm not a fan of the Arktos myself for many of the same reasons, but mainly because it seems a bit dated. On the other hand I have never ridden the bike so wtf do I know? Also, I don't earn a living riding my bike so I can only guess at the parameters that go into choosing a sponsor for each of the individuals. In any case, I look FW to seeing the dynamics of this team play out on the EWS and hopefully they will advance the state of these bikes. Happy these great riders are supported.

Also ran into Lopes after riding Luge in OC about three weeks ago and he was on an Arktos.
  • + 2
 Hmm...no more Ellsworth?
  • + 1
 I noticed that the BikeCo down the road had a new Alchemy bike on display. They are one of the sponsors for Lopes too. It looked pretty.
  • + 8
 You think they've ridden the bike yet?
  • + 10
 Yes
  • + 5
 Good on Alchemy. Wouldn't be surprised if this brand rises to top.
  • + 33
 The chemistry between the riders will be magical.
  • + 6
 Hopefully it will be transformative for the riders.
  • + 4
 So long as they don’t use an elixir
  • + 3
 Perhaps this new formula will net the team some hardware, preferably gold, I suppose.
  • + 2
 I bet they can turn the rider's medals to gold
  • + 1
 Cody being a big fan of the big wheels makes me wonder if he got booted out of Yeti ( very unlikely ) for Alchemy showed him a big fat pay cheque ?Either way , I wish them best of luck for 2018 !!!
  • + 1
 i mean cody kelly is great marketing for any company. he has style, pretty solid results, and a really big social media following (see style). kid from the US on a US made bike? hell yes.
  • + 3
 I think the amazingly talented professional riders will be just fine even with some slightly dated geometry numbers.
  • + 3
 I think lopes is riding em too now..
  • + 0
 Lopes is on Ellsworth now
  • + 4
 @hyroller80: Check out the video where Lopes rides dressed as Santa. He is on a Alchemy.
  • + 21
 Nobody cares about a double/triple parking douche that punches people on the podium
  • + 8
 Not to add fuel to the fire, but Ellsworth is suspiciously missing from Lopes' "Sponsors" section on his Web site. brianlopes.com
  • + 6
 @btablak: he got sponsored by ellsworth, and then read all the comments..
  • + 1
 @btablak: He's doing at least two more demo days for them in SoCal. Check his calendar. Maybe he'll announce a change just before Sea Otter?
  • + 1
 I want to be on Anneke's team, too.
  • + 2
 Anxious to see if this leads to more MTB models from them.. Cool to see a company making carbon bikes here in the US...
  • + 0
 Guys look at alchemy, they offer totally custom geometry builds. He is not going to ride something that is the wrong size. He's gonna get exactly what he wants and then they will say " come to us for your custom build"
  • + 3
 Pretty sure they only do custom Geo for their road and gravel bikes, they only do their “semi custom” for the MTB, aka custom paint.
  • + 3
 @aushred: This. You can't get custom geo. That being said and knowing Cody prefers a 29er based on how much more he rode his Yeti SB5.5 vs SB6 last year, I would bet Alchemy develops a 29er Enduro bike in the 150-160mm travel range with more modern geo, with him.
  • + 2
 It was pretty easy to work out that it was Alchemy when they posted the photo of the rear end a few days ago.
  • + 3
 Can’t wait for some sic manual vids
  • + 3
 BEERTEN IS BADASS
  • + 1
 Why does the Arktos look exactly like a Nomad 3 to me?
  • + 1
 Good news. Rode my road bike past the Alchemy shop just yesterday...
  • + 1
 Why is she not with GT anymore?
  • + 4
 It was probably just a standard team change. Contract ended, various offers comes in, she looks at them all and decides which will be the best for her.
  • + 0
 So they signed Anneke to win races and Cody is a PR move?
  • + 0
 That bike looks suspiciously like a yeti sb6c
  • + 0
 Why is HE not with YETI anymore???
  • + 4
 probably cause they wouldn't send him the all EWS races. If you notice they both mention in their IG post FULL 2018 EWS season.
  • + 2
 @NickZ23: I bet that's the reason as well.
  • - 3
 Looks like a Session, uh, no, sorry, Yeti.
  • - 3
 Me too. She's hot........

Post a Comment



