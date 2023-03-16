Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle

Mar 16, 2023
by Matt Beer  

There must be something in the water down in Queenstown, New Zealand because it’s quietly become the focal point of suffer-fests on mountain bikes. You may have heard of Ben Hildred, who smashed out 1 million feet of climbing and descending under his own power in just 200 days. Well, he just completed a “double-Everest,” but Annie Ford is the latest rider to tackle a mega-ride, one that earned her a world record for descending the most amount of vertical on a bicycle. Oh, and she completed her own Everest mission last summer too. What is it with the Kiwis?

Annie set out to conquer 100 laps via the chairlift at Coronet Peak, just around the corner from Queenstown, which added up to 42,030m (137,894 feet) total descent and 313km (194 miles) distance. She accomplished this feat on her 27.5” Santa Cruz Nomad enduro bike, averaging 9.5 minutes per lap. The craziest stat of all is that she set her fastest lap time twelve hours into the event! She also took down the women's World Record around this time, and soon chased the men's record.

The previous record and official Guinness World Record holder for descending the most amount of vertical on a bicycle was set by Amir Kabbani and Patrick Schweika of Germany in Schladming, Austria, five years ago. Their record for the most amount of descending vert in 24 hours still stands at 40,840.5 m, but Annie’s total pips this number outside of the time constraint.

Our hats go off to Annie for tackling such an insane feat!

Posted In:
Stories Annie Ford World Record


45 Comments

  • 50 1
 39 meters short of a magical number
  • 2 0
 Lol
  • 2 0
 Nice
  • 1 0
 Hahahaha u wild bro
  • 27 1
 I know I'll get downvoted, but I don't get it. Was there a time limit since she wasn't trying for the 24 hour record? Could someone do more over the course of a full season and beat this record?

Not knocking the work involved (props to Annie), more than the article is written weird and doesn't really say WHAT the time limit was for that amount of descending.
  • 11 0
 yeah I wondered that too. What is the record without a time constraint?
I guess someone did more than 42000 m of descending in their life.
Some info is missing
  • 7 0
 Yeah, this is pretty poorly written as I cannot tell what the limitations are that make this a true world-record accomplishment.
  • 1 9
flag onawalk (23 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Do you really care, like is this tidbit of useless info going into the memory bank to bring up in the pub to impress your friends?
  • 2 0
 @bashhard: Adam Billinghurst did 1 million feet of descending in Whistler in 57 days back in like 2013?
  • 3 0
 Agreed, what actually was the record? The article doesn't say anywhere. I'm sure there are many people that have logged more vert than that over an unconstrained period of time.
Also not knocking her achievement, that's crazy. Just the article is not clear.
  • 2 0
 @onawalk: it’s always nice if an article makes sense - do you not care what you read ?
  • 3 0
 Me too. Found it incomprehensible.
  • 21 0
 A hundred laps in a day, her hands are locked this way. C
  • 10 0
 We need the suspension autopsy. What a cool record to go for.
  • 6 0
 I am unsure of what record was set.

Most consecutive descending meters?

Most descending over an undisclosed time period? Her Strava doesn't have the ride.

Super impressive, but I bet the clarity would make it even more impressive.
  • 7 1
 Who do I call to get a bike park to run its lift for 24hr for me? I'd love the chance to smash lap after lap for the entire day.
  • 12 3
 Haha you say that now… but after 6-7 hours I’m sure 99.99% of us would have tapped out by that point.
  • 1 0
 @corposello: Mountain creek new jersey is my usual, open 9-6. It's a 3.5hr drive for me so I try to get as many laps in as possible, usually around 25-30 before last chair up comes around... I'm sure in the dark it'd get old but I'd pay more for the lift to be open longer for sure
  • 2 0
 @corposello:
  • 2 0
 @ihertzler: any idea what the length of a DH lap at mtn creek is? im going to say 1.5 to 2 miles MAX per lap, 25-30 runs is definitely a good day, but no where near that ^^^ amount up there
  • 1 0
 @brianpleva: yeah its about 850ft vertical. I know you'd never get close to 40k meters there. Basically, I just want to ride downhill all day is what I'm saying
  • 1 0
 @brianpleva: yeah it’s only 1,000ft vertical. If the lift wasn’t quick nobody would go there. Lines suck hard there though.
  • 1 0
 @corposello:
I agree, prolonged downhilling can be exhausting. Same set of muscles used in a different way. 7 days in Oaxaca shuttling 10-15k vert/day and I was beat by the end of the trip.
  • 1 0
 Money, You can literally get anywhere to do it with enough money. Hell Coast Gravity Park will let you rent out the whole place for you and your buddies to rip trails all day if you want
  • 2 0
 If we take the world records book out of the picture the guys that are doing 24hr DH races in Semmering in Austria the all time record set by the winner of the Solo men class, he has the most vertical meters done on a bicycle with 57,960m of decending with an eye watering 168 laps with a total distance of 537,6km.
  • 1 1
 "100 laps via the chairlift": Oh, I'll take my ereader and top that easily!
"...which added up to 42,030m (137,894 feet) total descent and 313km (194 miles) distance. She accomplished this feat on her 27.5” Santa Cruz Nomad enduro bike, averaging 9.5 minutes per lap." Never mind...
Big kudos and respect!
  • 2 0
 Most impressive was an older record set on the Mt 7 psychosis course, vehicle shuttle and hike a bike included, not to mention it rained a bunch
  • 4 0
 Legend, well done.
  • 3 1
 Was this in 24 hours? Or just kind of a ride-till-you-drop sort of thing?
  • 4 2
 Check the third paragraph (of four paragraphs total).

You can also determine this from other information in the article:
100 laps, 9.5 minutes/lap -> 950 minutes -> just shy of 26.5 hours (of lift+ride time)
  • 5 1
 @pmhobson: There's no way 9.5 minutes is lift + ride time unless that chairlift is moving at mach 5.
  • 3 0
 @toast2266: article says the average lap time is 9.5 minutes.

If a lap is only going down, let’s assume for simplicity that the lift takes as long to get up as Anne took to ride down.

So that’s a 2x the reported “lap time”, or 53 hours or chair+ride time.

I’m guessing this took 26-ish hours, not 53.
  • 5 0
 @pmhobson: I really have no idea. Which is why there kinda needs to be a time specified. I mean, I've done 100 laps at my local bike park in an unspecified period of time too.
  • 4 0
 @pmhobson: 950min is 15.8h, how did you come up with 26.5 hours?
  • 1 0
 @bashhard: oh Christ. I fat-fingered the calc off the side the spreadsheet I had open
  • 3 0
 @toast2266: OK, shoddy math aside, 9.5 minutes doesn't seem out of bounds for a full lap (returning to the start point): www.strava.com/activities/8645718446/analysis/8306/8888

(switch the x-axis to time)
  • 1 0
 Random question riders. 100 10 minute descents or 50 20 minutes descents?
  • 2 0
 Doesn't matter to me, ill get more dialed in every lap, ill get more confident every lap, ill get faster every lap and ill get more tired every lap. I'm crashing before lap 10 regardless of the length of lap.
  • 1 1
 Sure not Massif in Quebec a single round trip of the long loop takes the better part of an hour. 100 rounds would be brutal.
  • 1 0
 Insane effort! So flipping cool
  • 1 0
 So rad! Congrats!!
  • 1 3
 I love this. What a great achievement. Let those that hath not a good word to say, forever wish to achieve what you have done!
  • 1 0
 Wow. Incredible.
  • 1 0
 marry me
  • 1 4
 Being a Yoga teacher must be a foundation for this achievement... Now let's say SHE/HE is got a Yoga ( and BMX perhaps) Background.





