Annie Ford Sets World Record for Descending the Most Vertical on a Bicycle

There must be something in the water down in Queenstown, New Zealand because it’s quietly become the focal point of suffer-fests on mountain bikes. You may have heard of Ben Hildred, who smashed out 1 million feet of climbing and descending under his own power in just 200 days. Well, he just completed a “double-Everest,” but Annie Ford
is the latest rider to tackle a mega-ride, one that earned her a world record for descending the most amount of vertical on a bicycle. Oh, and she completed her own Everest mission last summer too. What is it with the Kiwis?
Annie set out to conquer 100 laps via the chairlift at Coronet Peak, just around the corner from Queenstown, which added up to 42,030m (137,894 feet) total descent and 313km (194 miles) distance. She accomplished this feat on her 27.5” Santa Cruz Nomad enduro bike, averaging 9.5 minutes per lap. The craziest stat of all is that she set her fastest lap time twelve hours into the event! She also took down the women's World Record around this time, and soon chased the men's record.
The previous record and official Guinness World Record holder for descending the most amount of vertical on a bicycle
was set by Amir Kabbani and Patrick Schweika of Germany in Schladming, Austria, five years ago. Their record for the most amount of descending vert in 24 hours still stands at 40,840.5 m, but Annie’s total pips this number outside of the time constraint.
Our hats go off to Annie for tackling such an insane feat!
Not knocking the work involved (props to Annie), more than the article is written weird and doesn't really say WHAT the time limit was for that amount of descending.
I guess someone did more than 42000 m of descending in their life.
Some info is missing
Also not knocking her achievement, that's crazy. Just the article is not clear.
Most consecutive descending meters?
Most descending over an undisclosed time period? Her Strava doesn't have the ride.
Super impressive, but I bet the clarity would make it even more impressive.
I agree, prolonged downhilling can be exhausting. Same set of muscles used in a different way. 7 days in Oaxaca shuttling 10-15k vert/day and I was beat by the end of the trip.
"...which added up to 42,030m (137,894 feet) total descent and 313km (194 miles) distance. She accomplished this feat on her 27.5” Santa Cruz Nomad enduro bike, averaging 9.5 minutes per lap." Never mind...
Big kudos and respect!
You can also determine this from other information in the article:
100 laps, 9.5 minutes/lap -> 950 minutes -> just shy of 26.5 hours (of lift+ride time)
If a lap is only going down, let’s assume for simplicity that the lift takes as long to get up as Anne took to ride down.
So that’s a 2x the reported “lap time”, or 53 hours or chair+ride time.
I’m guessing this took 26-ish hours, not 53.
(switch the x-axis to time)