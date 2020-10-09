Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing

Annika Langvad announced today that she is retiring from elite racing. She was going to finish her decade-long career with the World Championships, but a stomach bug has her sitting out the event and announcing her immediate retirement.

The 36-year-old Danish woman competed in her first XC World Cup ten years ago in England, where she finished 22nd. The following year, at the same venue, she finished second. From then, she's been a force on the international scene. Among her many accolades, Langvad is the 2016 XC World Champion, five-time Marathon XC World Champion, five-time winner of the Absa Cape Epic, 2015 Leadville 100 winner, and an Olympian. She finished second overall in the UCI World Rankings in 2016 and has over a dozen World Cup XC and Short Track podiums, including several wins. She's also seen success on the road with the Boels-Dolmans team and tried her hand at cyclocross, all while studying to become a dentist.


bigquotesSo, here’s a big announcement: I’m retiring from professional racing. Now is the time. These 10 years of racing will probably be some of the most intense time of my entire life and now I’m ready to devote myself to other things in life.

I’ve been thinking a lot about what reflections to share with you, since it’s been quite a rollercoaster of emotions leading up to this point. This is not a decision made overnight, it has been at the back of my mind for a long time - first time was in 2016, where I went to finish dentistry school after the season. But when you are on a high and you are wearing the rainbow jersey it’s just so easy to continue one more year. And thanks to @iamspecialized there were always new adventures that made every next season too tempting to resist. The support and opportunities from @iamspecialized is and always will be the absolute center of my career and something I forever will be grateful for. I grabbed a lot of those opportunities and managed to turn some of them into experiences and accomplishments that I didn’t even dare dreaming of, while other opportunies made me face some of my inner deamons.

Also, I will forever be grateful for having @bonnethomas by my side through it all. You are my rock and none of this would have been possible without you. In the end - I wouldn’t want to be without any of those adventures at all (good or bad) or any of the special people I’ve met along the way. Not a single one. It all contributed to who and where I am today.

But now it’s time. I’m feeling satisfied and content and okay with things as they are. I’ve played my role. I’m ready to move on.

This weekend was supposed to be my last World Champs. Sadly, I’ve been struggling with a stomach bug since Nove Mesto, which has left me drained and not able to be on the start line. I wish my teammates and all riders a fantastic race.Annika Langvad


Despite being a fierce competitor and always a threat for the podium, her teammates and competitors are sad to see her go.

bigquotesOuah... what I can say... you have been one of my favorite rider and I will be always proud to ride against you !
All the best for your futur! Be happy and healthy ! And MERCI !Pauline Ferrand Prevot

bigquotesCongratulations on an amazing career @annika.langvad. We had some fun together. We will have those memories forever.Lea Davison

bigquotesIt has been a pleasure racing with you. Thanks for bringing our sport to a higher level.Catharine Pendrel

bigquotesGoosebumps Annika - you will be so missed! All the best for your next adventures and hopefully we will still see you around sometimes!Anne Terpstra


Annika Langvad took the win with a huge margin. She seemed to struggle on the XCO course though so let s see whay Sunday s race will bring.
Winning the World Cup Short Track in La Bresse in 2018.

Annika Langvad takes another win.
Winning the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup Short Trackin 2018.

Annika Langvad celebrate the win at UCI XCO World Cup in Nove Mesto Czech Republic on May 20th 2017 Bartek Wolinski Red Bull Content Pool P-20170521-00248 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Winning the 2017 World Cup in Nove Mesto.

Annika Langvad is your 2016 XCO World Champion.
Winning the World Championships in 2016 in Nove Mesto.

Champagne showers for Gunn-Rita. Annika Langvad and Catharine Pendrel take aim.
Second at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2016.



We'll miss seeing Langvad amongst the action in cross-country races, but we wish her the best of luck with the next chapter.

 Now that she has time to be a dentist maybe she can afford a decent bike!
  • 9 0
 Yeti is seeing dollar signs
  • 8 0
 I'm not a race enthusiast but have incredible respect for the drive and skills (neither of which do I possess) needed to excel over a decade of multiple disciplines. And no matter who we are, the decisions to close chapters on our lives can be difficult, cathartic, joyous, but life-changing. Here's wishing Ms. Langvad all the best in her new career and in staying well.
  • 5 0
 Sad that she has to duck out on such an anti-climactic note with the stomach bug. Reminds me of COVID cutting short Vince Carter's retirement season in march.
  • 3 0
 That's amazing yet indicative of the reality of the sport that someone like this can be an elite athlete while at the same time holding down a career that has nothing to do with the sport.
  • 2 0
 "But now it’s time. I’m feeling satisfied and content and okay with things as they are. I’ve played my role. I’m ready to move on."

This is some good perspective. Godspeed.
  • 1 0
 Agreed - I'd like to send this perspective to some of our long serving senators and congress people in the US. "Hey, I've done what I could and always my best, I'm at the top of my game, it's time to pursue other interests in life and hand over the space".
  • 2 0
 Bravo on a great career
  • 1 0
 Hey Yeti, Specialized is into dentist bikes nowadays.
