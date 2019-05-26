Annika Langvad Pulls Out of Nove Mesto World Cup XC

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
Hi All! Sadly I won’t be racing today’s World Cup in Nove Mesto. I am far from 100% race fit. Instead of trying to push through, this time I’ve decided to pull the plug now in order to draw a line, start fresh and work on getting back. I am honestly very gutted about this. Especially since Nove Mesto is one of my favourite places to race. I will do everything I can so sort things out. See you in Andorra! 🤗 @iamspecialized_mtb @iamspecialized_wmn @mtb_nmnm @redbullbike #redbulltv 📸 @michalcervenyphoto
