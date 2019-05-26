Annika Langvad Pulls Out of Nove Mesto World Cup XC

"Hi All! Sadly I won’t be racing today’s World Cup in Nove Mesto. I am far from 100% race fit. Instead of trying to push through, this time I’ve decided to pull the plug now in order to draw a line, start fresh and work on getting back.

I am honestly very gutted about this. Especially since Nove Mesto is one of my favourite places to race. I will do everything I can so sort things out. See you in Andorra!" — Annika Langvad

Just hours ahead of today racing Annika Langvad announced on social media that she will not be racing today.The 2016 XC World Champion and silver medalist in last year’s World Cup overall has decided to not race after not feeling "100% race fit". Rather than pushing through to secure some points, she has taken the decision to build her strength for the next round.This morning’s news follows last weekend’s race in Albstadt, where she also pulled out of the race after only a couple of laps. Annika has always had a strong start to the season winning the first race of the season for the past three years. This year will also mark the first time in three years that Annika won't take the win here in Nove Mesto.We hope to see Annika back up to full race speed at the next round in Andorra.