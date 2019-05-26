RACING

Annika Langvad Pulls Out of Nove Mesto World Cup XC

May 26, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Annika Langvad struggled with the course in practice although that did hardly show in the race. Jolanda Neff fell back due to a mechanical after the first lap and Langvad took the lead.

Just hours ahead of today racing Annika Langvad announced on social media that she will not be racing today.

The 2016 XC World Champion and silver medalist in last year’s World Cup overall has decided to not race after not feeling "100% race fit". Rather than pushing through to secure some points, she has taken the decision to build her strength for the next round.

This morning’s news follows last weekend’s race in Albstadt, where she also pulled out of the race after only a couple of laps. Annika has always had a strong start to the season winning the first race of the season for the past three years. This year will also mark the first time in three years that Annika won't take the win here in Nove Mesto.

bigquotes"Hi All! Sadly I won’t be racing today’s World Cup in Nove Mesto. I am far from 100% race fit. Instead of trying to push through, this time I’ve decided to pull the plug now in order to draw a line, start fresh and work on getting back.
I am honestly very gutted about this. Especially since Nove Mesto is one of my favourite places to race. I will do everything I can so sort things out. See you in Andorra!" Annika Langvad


We hope to see Annika back up to full race speed at the next round in Andorra.

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
219418 views
Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment
106813 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
64436 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
61140 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
56527 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
55602 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
54510 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
52008 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022884
Mobile Version of Website