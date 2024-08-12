Annika Langvad Shares Fertility Story: 'IVF is One of the Hardest Things I've Done, Being a Pro Racer Doesn't Compare’

Looking back, had I known back then, the amount of time it would take us to start a family, we probably would have started earlier. But then again, it would have forced us to decide between being a pro racer and committing to a life centered around endless rounds of fertility treatment. As a female pro athlete, there’s so much more to career planning, than just what races to target etc. — Annika Langvad

When we started this journey, we had no idea what our issues were, not to mention the severity of them. Only way down the road of the process, did we get referred to the right specialists, that could fully target the treatment to our situation.



That we are here now, with a baby girl about to arrive anytime is still pretty surreal. — Annika Langvad

In all honesty, we were quite overwhelmed. Of course we were happy, but still in the back of our minds, we didn't think it would stick. I previously had one positive pregnancy test for around a week and that didn't work out. So it was a process we slowly leaned into and started to believe in. — Annika Langvad

In the next video, I want to address the experience of undergoing fertility treatment. It's honestly one of the hardest things I've ever done, mentally and physically, being a pro mountain bike racer does not even compare. This is next level emotional stress and physical load. If you want to learn more about my experience, stay tuned. — Annika Langvad

2016 XCO World Champion five-time Marathon XC World Champion Annika Langvad has released the first in a series of short videos chronicling her journey to becoming pregnant. The 40-year-old Danish former pro mountain biker is expecting a baby girl in the coming weeks, but has revealed that she's waited over seven years for this moment.Langvad says that she remembers fellow mountain bike racer Gunn-Rita Dahle casually saying back in 2017 that "if you wanna have kids, girls, don’t wait too long." However, it can be a difficult decision to make as a female professional mountain biker when your entire career centres around your athletic abilities.In the video, Langvad says that she started thinking about having a family in 2015, but that she and her partner Thomas pushed back their timeline once she became World Champion in 2016 so that she could have a year of racing in the rainbow stripes, not something many people get the chance to do. It also gave her the time to finish her degree in dentistry, which she balanced alongside her career as a professional athlete.Initially, she thought that the stress of racing could be the reason why she didn't get pregnant right away, but when she retired from racing in 2020, the couple turned to a private fertility clinic.It turned out that her husband had very low sperm quality, likely due to a chromosome translocation, which made for a low rate of embryos that could be inseminated. When the couple had all but given up and Langvad was at a press camp for the new Specialized Epic 8 in Chile, she found out she was pregnant.Langvad's next video will talk about the experience of going through fertility treatment, which she says is one of the hardest things she's ever done.We wish Langvad all the best with this next chapter.