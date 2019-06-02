RACING

Annika Langvad Suffers Broken Hand in Local Race

Jun 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Annika Langvad's tough start to her 2019 mtb campaign has continued as she has suffered a broken hand and a fractured shoulder this weekend in a local Category 1 race.

Langvad was reportedly warming up for the race when she suffered the injury and will now have to spend four weeks in a cast. Thankfully, this should mean she’ll be back in the saddle before the back to back World Cups in Vallnord and Les Gets at the start of July.

bigquotesSo far I wouldn't say that my spring MTB campaign has been smooth sailing. Today I crashed during warm up at a local C1 race and broke at least two bones in my right hand plus a small fracture in my shoulder blade. I'm now looking at 4 weeks with a cast but should be able to get on the trainer and road bike before that. What a bummer!Annika Langvad

We wish Annika a speedy recovery and hopefully we'll hear some better news out of her camp soon.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 I suppose it's better than breaking your local C1..
  • + 1
 Oh man, this has been a miserable season for her.
  • + 0
 Bummer, especially for a dentist. Healing vibes!

