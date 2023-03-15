ION Welcomes Nico Vink, Bienvenido Aguado and Dillon Butcher

NEW ION FAMILY MEMBERS

We‘re beyond stoked to introduce you some additional ION family members for 2023:

Nico Vink, Bienvenido Aguado and Dillon Butcher.



The partnership with the athletes sees a sponsorship to support the athletes in their careers as professional mountain bike riders and further to work on exciting brand projects, which will be announced later in the year. Last but not least we are stoked to partner with WERIDE MTB Tours to promote mountain biking in Portugal.



Welcome to the team and let‘s get the show started!

Nico Vink, DH and freeride legend from Belgium:

The myth, the true boss of the bikes: Nico Vink the Belgium legend itself is joining the ION Bike Family.

From being part of the Downhill circuit for more than a decade, to bringing his own style to the Redbull Rampage and eventually becoming one of the Freeride pioneers. Nico is the founder of world known Fest Series and one of the best trail builders in the world. His effortless style and unique creations brought influence in the MTB world like no other! If you have had the chance to ride a track made by Nico, you know the magic. We are stoked to join this wild journey of Nico and support him with footwear and body armor for his unique kind of riding and/or creative track building! The cherry on the cake is that Nico will now take a key support role in ION’s body armor product development process to bring his vision to some very exciting products, coming soon. Welcome Nico.



Bienvenido Aguado, real whizz-kid launching rockets from Spain:

New addition to the ION Family is the frontflip machine from Barcelona, Mr Bienvenido Aguado. With one of the most consistent slopestyle and dirt jump careers, Bienvenido is now focusing more on freeride events such as Dark Fest, Audi Nines, Proving Grounds and more. We are pumped to support Bienvenido with our protection gear and full range of helmets. We cannot wait to show you more of his upcoming projects. Welcome to the team and enjoy his welcoming clip, made in Mexico.



Dillon Butcher, the rising gun from Vancouver Island, Canada:

After a successful start within our North American Team roster, we are super stoked to introduce Dillon Butcher in the International ION Family. Dillon is a versatile talent from Vancouver Island, BC that shreds any kind of bike you put him on. Simply enjoy his welcome to the team edit, it speaks for itself.

