Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a

RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.





April 25th 2019

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2019 UCI World Cup and the 2019 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!Sound good? Build your team today!To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Slash 9.9 with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you have your team created by. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.Good luck!