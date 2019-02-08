FANTASY

Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League

Apr 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

It's back! Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Slash 9.9 carbon frame kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 8 rounds of the 2019 UCI World Cup and the 2019 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 9 races we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!


Fantasy DH 2019

Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Slash 9.9 29” Carbon Frame with a RockShox Lyrik RC2, RockShox Deluxe RT3 RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft, a
RockShox Reverb Stealth, SRAM X01 Eagle Crankset, SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle Shifter. SRAM X01 Eagle, SRAM XG1295 Eagle, SRAM Code RSC Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.

Fantasy DH 2019


First round prizing to be announced. Round Prizing from the following brands: Trek, RockShox, SRAM, Bontrager, 100%

IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Slash 9.9 with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you have your team created by April 25th 2019. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


127 Comments

  • + 74
 PINKBIKE! Please please pretty please set up an EWS fantasy league as well!!
  • + 1
 They do have the EWS prediction contests
  • + 0
 Just noticed... check @karl-burkat 's comment below
  • + 41
 Stay tuned. Smile
  • + 1
 @brianpark @karl-burkat Will the EWS fantasy league replace the prediction contests?
  • + 66
 Is the EWS fantasy going to have a downhill bike as the grand prize?
  • + 27
 @thevondals: a BMX.
  • + 5
 @brianpark: Ebike...
  • + 6
 I was hoping for a gravel cross bike.
  • + 1
 I would have scooped up Anxo Perez Torrado for cheap but he's not listed (first year racer).
  • + 1
 @brianpark: why is it a trail bike? I'm not playing this year so I'm not trying to flip out all entitled like, I have plenty of bikes, just curious.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: So... no DH bike = no World Champs = no custom paint job? Frown Wink
  • + 2
 @brianpark: Dan Atherton said they are also going to release a BMX (and according to him it is going to be "sick"). Would make for a nice grand prize Smile .
  • + 0
 Feels like a Fantasy, don’t know if Martin Mayes is sticking with Enduro or switching to DH. We won’t know which way he decides to go until he races DH and Enduro for the first two races. Being that he’s a serious contenter at both, this contest is a majorly flawed
  • + 61
 Shouldn’t the prize be a dh bike instead?
  • + 7
 We'd get robbed
  • + 5
 Beat me to it. Thinking Session should be up there, not a Slash (although I would take it)
  • + 8
 Came here to say the same!

OFC a trail/enduro bike makes much more sense for a giveaway, but wow that looks silly on the webpage/front page thumbnail.
  • + 5
 Is that one not? All these Treks look the same to me...
  • + 4
 The Session 9.9 was last year... I miss that custom paint job... not like I won it anyways lol... still several hundred behind.
  • + 17
 Considering like 0.00000069% of MTB sales are DH bikes, no.
  • + 0
 Pimping out that Downcountry discipline
  • + 1
 @dontcoast: how does that make more sense? I'm a downhill fan I want a downhill bike lol
  • + 4
 @spaceofades: so what you’re saying is....
  • + 1
 Because thats what Trek offered them?
  • + 14
 I would be stoked on any prize at all even free socks the fact that Trek is putting a bike up at all is cool
  • + 6
 @game: most people (even the downhill fans who play this game) are way more likely to ride a slash regularly than a session (guessing every week vs 3-4 times a year due to lack of bike park/dh trail access) Meaning the sponsor's bike gets more visibility time if it's a trail/enduro thingy.

Stoked on the Slash prize, just looks very incongruous and would prefer a Session (have and will continue to buy LTtrail bikes, but a personal DH race machine is an impractical fantasy for me....perfect fantasy prize!)
  • + 2
 @dontcoast: pretty sure I rather have the dh bike, prob not alone on this. To me it's a lame conservative move giving away what's more practical. Anyone that says an enduro bike is as fast as a dh bike simply lacks the ability to exploit a dh bike, so don't hit me with the enduro bikes do all argument.
  • + 1
 @game: lol I didn't say enduro bikes do it all (well, they sorta do, just not as well as a DH bike)

I totally agree it's a conservative move to benefit the advertiser. I was saying that I understand their likely reasoning, and also maintain it looks super silly - so I'm guessing we agree.
  • + 2
 Yeah, if there's an EWS fantasy league then what the hell is this?
  • + 1
 @game: or has never ridden through a rock garden as fast as they can. I love the new crop of trail and enduro bikes but only my DH bike likes going 35 miles an hour without me pedaling, the rest all get really twitchy and nervous really fast under the same top speed conditions.
  • + 2
 @mnorris122: You're right, it should be an ebike commuter, let's appeal to the masses.
  • + 3
 don't knock block it till ya try it!
  • + 22
 We've got our team ready.
  • + 19
 Game on
  • + 17
 Goal for this year: Finish above 376,946,382nd place.
  • + 1
 Jimbo we setting up league this season?
  • + 2
 @Boardlife69: Kudos for beating my rank.
  • + 1
 @potussanta: ya boi! Take it easy on us this time
  • + 2
 One week in and I’m still tied for first.
This year’s looking good!
  • + 14
 The bike doesn’t even have axs? Common sram
  • - 4
flag lognar (Feb 12, 2019 at 20:17) (Below Threshold)
 ...because SRAM picks what components Trek puts on its bikes
  • + 5
 @loganskis: that's not a stock bike so I would ask the same question. Flooding the internet with news over their breakthrough technology and now not giving a group set for such a great contest.
  • - 1
 @Chridel Ah yes now i get it. x01 is trash and we should all be upset that this bike doesnt come with a custom enve wheelset and chris king as well.
  • + 2
 @Chridel: I think that's a stock Slash 9.9, isn't it?
  • + 1
 @PrincessBigWhip: over here the stock has a 36. Cheers
  • + 1
 @PrincessBigWhip: No, stock comes with xt brakes and a 36 factory
  • + 12
 Where is Valentina Holl?
  • + 104
 Too young for your fantasy
  • + 3
 I was wondering too. She’d be my first pick in the ladies bracket and I think she’ll be taking down big names in just her first year with the big guns.
  • + 9
 Angle Suarez is Spanish not Colombian ahahahahahahahahah
  • + 64
 don't you mean 'jajajajajajajajajajaja'?
  • + 1
 Oops. Changed
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: His last name is Alonso but YT doesn't call him that for some reason.
  • + 9
 How is there already a leaderboard!? I’m already losing!!!
  • + 9
 You’re tied for first, enjoy it while it lasts
  • + 7
 The one thing putting me off playing is the fear that I'll become one of those people who comments about lost points when a rider maims themselves horribly.
  • + 1
 How about you just don't do that, and pick the perfect team???
  • + 8
 In the EWS fantasy league will you win a DH bike?
  • + 2
 Checks Cabirou and Hrastnik's values. Yep! Amaury went up 144% and is now the most expensive male, no surprise. So, the expensive picks from last year stayed expensive, and the less expensive got even more expensive. This will be TOUGH.
  • + 3
 Whatever is different from last year(1 more rider?) it is much less appealing. Have to select from wayyy deeper down the list for 6.
  • + 1
 they combined the men and women together and giving you only 1.5 mil to play with.
  • + 4
 Bob Dabbalina #1. Mike Hunt #2 Kyle Troy #3 Brudgeet Nielsen #4 Clayton Bigsby #5. Overall standings. No?
  • + 3
 Lol Clayton bigsby. Ever since the divorce he’s never been the same.
  • + 5
 Is there going to be a XC fantasy league as well?
  • + 95
 enduro and xc! stay tuned
  • + 7
 @karl-burkat: why can't I up vote more than once? Darn....
  • + 5
 @karl-burkat: Next you'll be telling us there are fantasy leagues out there for other sports, like football.
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: THANK YOU! Wink
  • + 2
 with a DJ bike as a prize and everything
  • + 5
 Let the obsessive stat analysis begin
  • + 12
 Eliot Jackson`s stock just went up !
  • + 5
 Are past winners ineligible to win again? @AdamOdh Wink
  • + 12
 But I would love to have enduro bike also....Frown
  • + 1
 @AdamOdh: LOL show-off Wink
  • + 3
 you dick! Wink
  • + 3
 Awesome to see this is back!

Amaury's value more than doubled, what a surprise Big Grin
  • + 3
 Is Maes doing a full season of DH then? Also, I thought Miller had gone to Enduro but maybe I'm wrong.
  • + 1
 Am I the only one who thinks it sucks that we have to split the 1.5 mil between the men and women's and I only get two slots for the women riders?
  • + 2
 Ravanel being worth more than Pom Pom is weird... is Cecile racing a full WC schedule?
  • + 1
 After not winning a round last year due to a "random draw", and placing in the top several times over the years, i like the change to award prizes to the topten every round.
  • + 0
 Whaaaaaaat? I hadn't seen that! Drool Of course that's after I got top 10 last year! Madder lol
Edit: Where is that; I can't find it … I only see the typical prize to top team
  • + 2
 @mtbikeaddict: i could swear i read it, but maybe i was just drunk ( or wanted it to be like that ) and read "top ten" instead of "top team" -sorry. random draw if there is only one price is still frustrating though.
  • + 2
 Hey the recommended date is my birthday! Big Grin
Turning 21 and finally gonna be able to purchase my own post-ride brews B)
  • + 2
 When are we going to be able to bet online on WC races..?
  • + 11
 I'll bet you $100 that the guy you think will win the race will not.
  • + 2
 @TrevZ: I'm down for those odds! I can be the bookie! I can break knee caps like no bodies business.
  • + 1
 @Iam106racing: I think you can for Fort Bill....??
  • + 3
 So, no wheels?
  • + 1
 My top prediction Pierron from last year got all expensive. That dream team from 2018 got much harder to match.
  • + 3
 Too soon.
  • + 2
 Who possibly clicks that they want emails from SRAM?
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat could you please add the portuguese riders? We have two portuguese teams.
  • + 1
 i thought they would give away a dh bike considering this is a fantasy DH thing
  • + 2
 Modern Trek bikes just looking so damn sick!
  • + 2
 Ala Rampage... #luggzgotrobbed Razz
  • + 1
 I like it! Shame there's no runner up prize again this year!!!
  • + 2
 @luggz83: I was cheering for ya
  • + 2
 13th place and the season hasn't even started! Pretty proud of my team.
  • + 2
 Will the prize bike be 29+compatible?
  • + 1
 Pick Rachel and you have no money for anyone else LOL
  • + 1
 Wait, no AXS components on the main prize?
Helooo...it's 2019...
  • + 1
 Friggin 71 days to go Frown Cant wait
  • + 1
 Hi guys. Where is the option to create a league?
  • + 1
 please ad the Junior Riders to the line up ,.
  • + 1
 Why not the new meta carbon 29 dhr?
  • + 4
 Cause Commencal isn't the sponsor?
  • + 1
 Can you add a league system so we can compete against our mates?
  • + 2
 But, there already is...? When you sign up it's an option.
  • + 1
 Gwin, Gee, Phil & Reece Wilson are my dudes for this.
  • + 1
 Do you guys reckon Fairclough will win anything this year?
  • + 1
 YES!
  • + 0
 What no randy
