Build Your Dream World Cup Team XC Today with The 2019 Fantasy XC League

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 7 rounds of the 2019 UCI World Cup and the 2019 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Prizes
First round prizing to be announced. Round Prizing from the following brands: Trek, RockShox, SRAM, BontragerIMPORTANT:
Grand Prize
Season Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components, we recommend you have your team created by May 17th 2019
. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.
Good luck!
The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.
