FANTASY

Build Your Dream World Cup Team XC Today with The 2019 Fantasy XC League

May 12, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Pick your dream XC World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 7 rounds of the 2019 UCI World Cup and the 2019 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (3 men, 3 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy XC League. Each round you can make changes to your team and you can be apart of 2 mini-leagues and compete against your friends. Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy XC Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!

Sound good? Build your team today!



Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy XC Champion will win a Trek Top Fuel Carbon Frame with a RockShox Sid World Cup, a RockShox Deluxe RT3, a RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle DUB SL Crankset, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Derailleur, SRAM Eagle AXS Controller, SRAM XX1 Eagle Chain, SRAM XG1299 Eagle Cassette, SRAM Level Ultimate Brakes, and SRAM Centerline Rotors.



First round prizing to be announced. Round Prizing from the following brands: Trek, RockShox, SRAM, Bontrager

IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Top Fuel Carbon kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components, we recommend you have your team created by May 17th 2019. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to backlog points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


81 Comments

  • + 70
 What kind of shit cable routing is that?!
  • + 1
 Yea it’s a pain in the arse. They really could do with tidying it up
  • + 57
 What is the point of having a wireless drivetrain and dropper when there is a freaking lasso in the middle of your bike?
  • + 4
 @mrpark: LOL that must've taken serious effort to get those cables like that with mostly wireless components
  • + 4
 seems like they could have flipped the shock without a whole lot of changes and kept everything tidy...
  • + 4
 hahaha seriously, on what is likely a $11k bike. Horrendous.
  • + 1
 @lognar: Not sure if there is room to flip the shock. It rotates a little towards the downtube when the suspension compresses. Actually now that they've managed to have an electronically controlled rear mech and dropper seatpost, I would have expected that they could have controlled the two or three position switches on the fork and shock remotely too. Compared to what they have managed to do, it is really simple. My guess is that they could have done it and they are actually working on it, but as Fox has released such a sophisticated system they really want to have something that's on par. A simple remote on-off switch wouldn't have done. But they just didn't have their system ready when the rest of AXS was released so they had to stick cables here. I'm expecting advanced electronically controlled suspension in the next couple of months. They don't want to fall far behind their main competitor. This is SRAM, not Shimano.

For the CCDB IL shocks you can get different remotes depending on from where the cable arrives at the shock. But I just realized that the cable couldn't have arrived from below either (with the shock oriented like this). As the shock compresses, the cable would kink and damage way too quickly. So yeah without any major modifications this is the best they could do.
  • + 3
 @vinay: i mean that they designed this bike around remote, cable lockout rear suspension, whether it be the stock fox option or this rockshox. both have the remote coming in through the damper side. so designing it to have a huge loop of cable rather looks like shit. They could have designed the downtube with a little more spce in front of the shock so that they could have run the shock upside down to allow for the forward movement to not interfere with the frame, and keep the cables tidy, but they decided to go with a horrible loop of cable that is going to rattle around and cause wear on the finish of the carbon.
  • + 1
 @lognar: Yeah, just guessing here but as I said I would have expected SRAM to have a full AXS package to have all controls (except for brakes obviously) wireless. Maybe Trek designed this frame around the prototype components that were expected to be available so when it turned out that wireless suspension control wasn't going to happen in time, this was the only only solution. Again, pure guesswork but also because just like you I indeed don't think Trek intentionally went through the hassle of creating internal cable routing to then have such a huge loop that your shorts, kneepads, heel and maybe even tire will take turns catching it.

That said, if the suspension is as great as marketed, you won't need the lock-out anyway so you can just remove the entire cable.
  • + 1
 @lognar: That is a trunion shock,probably will not fit upside down.Seems Rockshox should make a top and bottom pull cable stop options like Cane Creek does on their OPT remote for the climb switch.
  • + 1
 @Joecx: Yeah, but as I said, as the shock compresses the cable mount moves along and if there is insufficient place it will kink out and hit the crank or well, at least become damaged over time from the compression alone.
  • + 5
 If you look carefully, they have photoshoped on an axs group and left the non axs shifter. That explains all the cables up front and the mysterious three cables at the bottom bracket
  • + 1
 @mrpark: its a rendering :rollseyeattrek:
  • + 1
 Top Fuel owner here. It's utter trash cable routing, but fortunately the shock is damn good open that I just completely eliminated the cable and lever (already converted fork to crown lock). Saved 118g:

blog.bikeminded.com/the-analyzer-presents-top-fuel-diet-series-rear-lockout

Certain years they came with a "push to unlock" shock which means you gotta run a little cable in there to hold it open, but anything to get rid of that damn loop (which will rub your frame raw unless you put clear tape on it too). Still sprints just fine (gotta lockout the fork) and looks way better. FYI Fox will convert the shock to a lever from remote for the low low price of $250ish in case you were looking for a different solution.
  • + 3
 @davidccoleman: i just ran mine down the bottom of the top tube into the shock. I have push to lock too but i replaced the lever with the scott twinlock. I use to use it constantly but now its in med mode. I lock standing sprinting a big hill if im gassed.
  • + 1
 You guys are moaning about the routing while the bike looks like it's been involved in a head-on with tank.
  • + 1
 @davidccoleman: I sent my shock off to Find Your Line and they put a switch on for 35 dollars including labor. Not sure where you're getting 250 from.
  • + 30
 YOU ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE! I'm not a big fan following XC, only dabbled in the coverage but now I will pay more attention. This is awesome.
  • + 2
 Hasn't Gunn-Rita Retired? She is still listed?
  • + 2
 @bennorth: she's retired... she makes it pretty clear on her instagram, unless that's a psych out.
  • + 23
 For the Pinkbike XC fantasy, I thought maybe we would win a DH bike.
  • + 3
 Too mainstream. A penny farthing would be better.
  • + 2
 I was hoping for a Down Country unicycle.
  • + 14
 I’m just sitting here patiently waiting for the Fantasy Downcountry league.
  • + 7
 My DC team would be;
1. Emily Batty
2. Paul Aston
3. Randy Rude

Would call it Carbon crackers
  • + 11
 It's just @mikelevy sitting in his car eating candy.
  • + 1
 @brianpark: That's a visual. I've always thought it'd be donuts in a scene similar to a police stake out at a trail head somewhere.
  • + 11
 PB trying to destroy whatever is left of my fragile little ego. Now I can get 10,000th place in 3 *different* contests!!!
  • + 11
 1. Peter Sagan 2. Lance Armstrong 3. Peewee Herman
  • + 4
 Honorary mention: Bill Cosby
  • + 1
 Don't forget about the Wright brothers !
  • + 10
 Huh, good that you didn’t put Richie Rude in the same team with Armstrong #toosoon
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You had me at Randy.
  • + 5
 Yikes. Going to have to learn some names outside the usual suspects in the top 5. The dominance in XC is a little stronger than other disciplines, especially on the men's side. Maybe like women's DH when it was only Rachel or enduro with Ravanel.
  • + 7
 Damn pinkbike. I love you, let me go give a follow on IG just because you’re ducking awesome!!
  • + 6
 In the midst of life, we are in death.
  • + 3
 So let’s see. Nino, Jolanda... and then some random people I don’t know and will never hear about, but are cheap enough for me to click “Save Team.”
  • + 5
 I'm missing Malene Deng and Jenny Rissveds on the list.
  • + 2
 Would be much better if Jenny did full round of ESS
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I hope she will be back in the xco-series, but as a former national dh champ she would propably win the ESS.
  • + 1
 @Bergsmannen: she came by for a goof on one event and finished like top 50 men... with all the sympathy to the fastest girls, whom I personally know and like... Jenny would demolish them. I know one girl who could give her a run for her money on descents and still can put some good power down, but she doesn’t race anymore
  • + 1
 Malene deng is u23 still?
  • + 2
 Hey Pinkbike what about equality?? I can understand why you have 4man and 2 women in DH and Enduro fantasy league but XC should be 3+3 as the women races are more competitive then man!
  • + 3
 Agreed, we made the XC League 3 and 3. Is that function not working for you?
  • + 1
 It is 3-3
  • + 1
 @sarahmoore:
It's good now. Thanks! Smile
  • + 5
 1. Nino Schurter. Done.
  • + 3
 Really waiting for the E-bike Fantasy League... Pinkbike is losing its roots :-(
  • + 5
 Jah Drop fantasy league when?
  • + 4
 Yeah I mean mountain biking is basically dead at this point. Might as well quit.
  • + 4
 @Twenty9Hardtail: if you think so, please do.
  • + 2
 What if I don't want a Trek with SRAM & RockShox? I'd be more interested if it was Shimano & Fox. Then I'd only have to sell the frame...
  • + 4
 Don't know $:&@ about xc but I'll sign up anyway
  • + 5
 4x fantasy league?
  • + 2
 What is the third cable running coming out of the downtube for? Ones a brake hose and one is the lockout hose so whats the third ond for?
  • + 2
 Yeah wth? Photoshop fail? Seems like sram stuff is photoshopped on and they forgot to clip that out of source photo first?
  • + 1
 So now they finally have a bike that accepts a bottle cage and then it seems it doesn't even accept a saddle bag! Where am I supposed to keep my lunch?
  • + 4
 best year ever?
  • + 2
 U23 World Champ Allan Hatherly is not an option despite moving into elites this year?
  • + 1
 To level the field, Schurter should be so expensive, that a player must fill the rest of team with literal hamsters if Nino is on his roster.
  • + 1
 Will the Top Fuel be the new model that will be coming out in a few months?
  • + 3
 FMB fantasy?
  • + 1
 why spend time on extensive photoshop when a totally new Top Fuel will be out by the time the Grand Prize is awarded?
  • + 1
 Hey @pinkbikeaudience you need to update your graphic for this article. Look closely. I'm sure you'll figure it out.
  • + 1
 Nice catch, we've updated Wink
  • + 1
 Loved velogames for road, hoped to get something similar in XCO. Fantastic! Now watching matches will be even more exciting.
  • + 1
 how come 1.5 million is not nearly enough to choose six riders, even when I choose all of the lowest priced ones I can???
  • + 2
 All the lowest should be around 240.000, check your calculator Wink
  • + 2
 The list of riders scrolls. Plenty of lower budget options out of sight.
  • + 1
 ... it mostly scrolls. Sometimes plays up on tablets and the page behind it scrolls instead.
  • + 1
 1.5 million seems like too much,

Nino + Sam Gaze and Alessandra Keller in the ladies, plus 3 budget riders who placed well in the 2018 World Champs. Easy peasy.
  • + 1
 Yes if I were too win, I would get a Small & put on a riser bar and got a jibbing rocket ship?
  • + 3
 Yasss!
  • + 1
 Isn't the first race like half a year from now?
  • + 1
 Why is the rear shock cable like that......?
  • + 1
 Everytime I build one of these up I ask myself the same question.... Lol
  • + 1
 That shock lockout routing tho.
  • + 1
 Now shift cables and it still looks busy up front...
  • + 0
 Nice background "recycle" on the Fantasy Downhill
  • + 0
 Why are there three cables coming out of the down tube???
Below threshold threads are hidden

