The Commencal Vee DH Squad Announces its 2022 Riders and Program

"I'm so stoked to sign for Commencal Vee for 2022 alongside Matteo, Raph, Siel and Tom. It's been a few years now that I'm racing WC as a privateer, so to join a factory team for the first time is something that I'm really thankful for. Having fun on my bike, being consistent in the WorldCup and aiming for top 20 is my goal for this upcoming season.

Big thanks to Matteo and all the crew from Commencal for having me, 2022 let's GO!!!" — Jerome Caroli

"I'm pretty happy to join Commencal Vee for 2022, my first factory team! The atmosphere between each member of the team is great and allows us to move forward in the best conditions. My objective this year is to qualify on the WC of Lourdes and to approach the top 5 on the Megavalanche and the MOH. Thank you Matteo for believing in me I will give the best of myself! Cheer guys" — Tom Cosse

- 100%

- Invisiframe

- Kingud

- Galfer

- Burgtec

- Verbier

- Crankbrothers

The Commencal Vee downhill team is excited to announce a new title sponsor and a host of up and coming talented riders. Joining team founder Matteo Iniguez and racers Raphael Iniguez and Siel Van Der Veldon are downhill racer Jerome Caroli and DH/Enduro rider, Tom Cosse.Jerome and Tom join the exciting young squad with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the coming season of racing, riding, filming and exploring.Team founder Matteo Iniguez continues in his position as co-manager of the team, while long time supporter Vee Tire Co. has stepped up as title sponsor for the 2022 season. Matteo had great success on Vee Tire last year with his season highlight being 6th place at his first ever Redbull Hardline competition.The squad is also incredibly proud to retain support from Commencal, firmly planting itself into the Commencal racing family where they have enjoyed race support, mentorship and worked on fantastic media projects together. It's safe to say that there will be more exciting content coming from the team over the coming months. In addition to racing the phenomenal Commencal Supreme at every round of the UCI DH World Cup, the team will also be dressed in Commencal apparel for 2022.Also joining the team as sponsors for the 2022 season are;: 100% will be keeping the safe on track with helmet and goggle support.: The team's bikes will be looking as good as new even after a hard season of riding thanks to Invisiframe.: Kingud's environmentally conscious cleaning products and lubrication will ensure the only squeaks will be the squeaky clean finishes after each race.: Galfer's EU manufactured discs and pads will handle stopping duties for the team.: UK based Burgtec returns for another season with full cockpit support.: Verbier will be the official home of Commencal Vee where the team plans team camps and more exciting activities.: Crankbrothers will handle pedal and shoe duties for the team.