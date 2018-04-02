FANTASY

Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today

Apr 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make up to 2 tactical changes to your team and you can even create mini-leagues and compete against your friends Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize an exclusive Trek Session 9.9!

Sound good? Build your team today!


DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Prizes

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with a limited edition exclusive paint scheme.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Round 1 Prize
Croatia, April 21st

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Bontrager Line Pro wheelset (value $1,200 USD) Start the season right, with some new carbon wheels!
Bontrager Line Pro Wheelset

Next race round prizing to be announced.

IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Session 9.9 we recommend you have your team created by April 20th 2018. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to back log points that riders would have accrued from previous races.

Good luck!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.


112 Comments

  • + 67
 I have been waiting for this day for a long, long time
  • + 14
 I've been waiting for someone to pick up the reins that Dirt dropped a couple seasons ago... Their fantasy league was awesome until they stopped putting any effort into it and let it go down the tubes.
  • + 18
 @srjacobs:
Worse still, Dirt and Santa Cruz never gave the last winner the Santa Cruz V10 frame for winning. It's 4 years and the poor guy is still waiting.

Lets hope Trek and Pinkbike follow through with the promised prize.
  • + 12
 @pedro-ballin: Who was the winner? Lets start some sort of campaign!
  • + 9
 @hexhamstu:

It was Ben Winder. He's a sound guy, we should definitely start some sort of champagne!
  • + 8
 @hexhamstu: perhaps this Topic should be mentioned in the Santa Cruz article.
  • - 20
flag cbro7092 (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @hexhamstu: I'm Ben Winder, my PayPal is benwinder@gmail.com. Would appreciate any donations, cheers!
  • - 47
flag icedemon05lrb (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Only the people who dont enjoy riding will waste countless hours on a media device and play stupid games. Sorry not sorry Id rather be riding with my friends than creating fake teams to win a trek.
  • + 28
 @icedemon05lrb: please tell us more about your sick life!
  • - 10
flag icedemon05lrb (18 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @florianschreiber: any time... send a pm. I can detail you in.
  • + 7
 @santacruzbicycles

Yo SC - Check this out.
  • + 29
 Bet 90% of the racers on this list wish they were being paid that much!
  • + 6
 And they should get it too, what with the amount people get payed to play golf?
  • + 26
 I never cared for any "fantasy" sports but this I can get behind. I've been waiting for over 5 years to do fantasy DH. Hope they do EWS next.
  • + 19
 Too easy. Sam Hill. Cecile Ravanel. Done.
  • - 7
flag RonnieGee (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 You won’t find Sam Hill at any world cups Frown @mtbikeaddict:
  • + 4
 He was talking about EWS not World Cup@RonnieGee:
  • + 1
 There's another company doing an EWS one already. Search it, I'm lazy.
  • + 2
 @Dethphist: you're right there is. I like the format that Fanasy DH uses much more, plus you can win sh*t
  • + 20
 Only $1.5m? DAMN YOU CORPORATE AND YOUR TIGHT BUDGETS!
  • + 14
 I went budget picks in the Mens and was able to get top players in the women and still have enough cash for 10 YTs! Suck it Trebeck
  • + 6
 I was like, dang... 1.5m! Drool that should do nicely. Then I went to create a team, and thought, Dang... (only) 1.5m!
  • + 2
 I think that's the only time in my life when I have thought or ever will think "only $1.5 million". lol
  • + 10
 www.pinkbike.com/contest/fantasy/?teamid=2

Looks like this guy has more than $1.5m
  • + 6
 @madbob9: That's like for real?? If so should be reported
  • + 1
 And why are we paying $454/point for Nicole and $2000/point for Rutz?!

I'm overthinking this...
  • + 1
 @vid1998: Def should get reported
  • + 3
 @juicebanger: But then you're paying infinty per point for Finn Iles since he's priced at 200k but didn't compete in elite last year.
  • + 5
 @juicebanger: It's smart to think about $/point. So few things to consider when looking just at last year's points.

- not everyone raced every race. so if racers had the same point totals, but one did fewer races, he's probably worth more
- also the lower racers will have a lower $/point, largely because last year riders got points for being in the top 80, while this year it's only top 60. So if a rider got 70th place every time last year, he'd end up with 80 points last year. This year he'd get 0. So just use it as a guide Smile
  • + 3
 @madbob9: nice find. he tested an earlier version of the league. He's gonna update his roster.
  • + 17
 Trek "Damn we spent to much money on ebikes, we need to save money. Lets fire the sports team manager, and let pinkbikers do it for us!"
  • + 1
 bahahahaha !!!!!!!!
  • + 15
 Fantasy League Needs a direct link in the navigation bar
  • + 7
 @karl-burkat pay attention here
  • + 3
 @YoungGun13: is correct on this @karl-burkat additionally you need to hide team picks until after the race, others in your league should not be able to see your picks for a given race until after the race.
  • + 13
 I literally googled if dirt was gonna do one this morning, Stoked that pinkbike have taken it upon themselves!!
  • + 13
 Palmer , Missey and Bender Team Misfits
  • + 5
 Yes please.
  • + 4
 Each at their prime and on modern bikes. Fuck yeah! Throw Peaty in there and you have a team that will destroy other people's livers.
  • - 1
 Forgot Jason Genova
  • + 13
 By team i only need gwin
  • + 10
 I picked Aaron Gwin and Rachel Atherton, only have 200k to build the rest of my team.
  • + 4
 Gwin's going to hurt himself and be out for most of the season, my local psychic told me
  • + 10
 Looks
  • + 9
 Like
  • + 7
 a @Smallbright:
  • + 7
 Session
  • + 13
 jeffsy
  • - 5
flag vtracer (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 I'm gonna get downvoted to oblivion
  • + 4
 @vtracer: but you didn't say
  • + 5
 session
  • + 3
 -ing with a
  • + 6
 Shut up Frank.
  • + 0
 sigh... You guys beat me to it.
  • + 8
 Fun f*#cking idea Trek! Like I wasn't already stoked for Race #1.
  • + 2
 I have a lot of questions about points: Why aren't the points given out the same as the points the UCI awards riders? Why are there no rewards for qualifying? Are the points for World Champs different than the points for the regular season (as is the case with the UCI points).
  • + 3
 Is there a reason you can't join more than one league? Wanting to join one that's just my mates, as well as one for the region I live in but it only lets me enter one at a time.
  • + 6
 It's something we talked about a lot, it is only 1 league right now. Feedback like this is great, we may change this in the future.
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: All good, was just confusing me when I couldn't see the private league I joined first.
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: I also found out the hard way. I'm with @ChrisRidesBikes in that I have one I started with friends and one I've been invited to. I've got to choose one or the other now.
  • + 4
 I would be perfectly content if I did not win, but please please PLEASE let us see the bike that gets given out, I loooooooove seeing nice pictures of pretty bikes
  • + 4
 Ravanel not an option for the women? I thought she was doing a proper season in the dh this year.
  • + 1
 Hey, anyone else struggling with the league invite links on mobile? When you aren't signed into your pb account already in the browser you just get bounced to the fantasy homepage which makes joining league's a bit of a pain in the ass if your browser doesn't keep you signed in. Any chance developers when you try to follow a league invite link not signed in to pb it will still take you to the league and then prompt you to sign in rather than the fantasy contest home
  • + 4
 Thank God, my wife was just complaining that I don't spend enough time talking, thinking about and looking at bike stuff.
  • + 5
 This is cool
  • + 5
 Good luck to everyone!
  • + 3
 I'd love to be able to pick Cecile ravanel for Croatia pleaaasseeee make it possible!
  • + 4
 What are the odds a session sees the podium in men's elite???
  • + 8
 Close to none
  • + 2
 If Gee is healthy, he can do well.
  • + 5
 Not high sorry... In 2019 Greg Callaghan to Trek and Gee to quit DH and focus on racing a full EWS season with Greg as team mate. You hear it here first Wink
  • + 1
 @guytherev: This one was about the 2018 season.
  • + 2
 @vinay: totally get that dude, I’m merely speculating based on what I see. #teamrumours
  • + 3
 Love fantasy DH league. Hoping Rachel Atherton has an injury-free season!!!!
  • + 1
 I know its rather unlikely, but what happens if the highest scoring team is chosen by multiple people? Do they each get the same prize?
  • + 2
 The rules said that if multiple teams were tied for the most points, all of those winning teams would be entered into a drawing, and one username/team would be picked that way.
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: Cheers, didn't notice that.
  • + 2
 @cbro7092: No problem Smile
  • + 2
 Just like Pavlova, Crowded House and Russell Crowe, I see Keegan Wright has been claimed by the Aussies.
  • + 2
 That's odd, I could have sworn he was from Rotorua... Ah well, nametag flags don't lie!
  • + 1
 I'd have thought you'd be quite happy to let them have Russell Crowe.
  • + 1
 You can keep them all. Keegan seems quite normal so we'll take him. ????
  • + 4
 This is awesome!
  • + 2
 I don't have any friends and thus can't join a league. Is their a league for people like me?
  • + 4
 this one. It's a pinkbike-wide league. We're all your friends here, unless you speak against gwin, hill, minnaar, clips, or flats.
  • + 2
 There's several open leagues you can join, feel free to get into any of those!
  • + 0
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: I chose Neko, Hart, and Bronson for my men's team
  • + 1
 @Longtravel: Yeah, I actually couldn't afford to have a decent team with any of the riders I mentioned.
  • + 1
 Now if only I had as many friends into bike as I do into other sports like football and basketball I'd be set
  • + 2
 My men’s team is good but my women, not so much lol
  • + 1
 It gave a mistake and I could not select the corridors, the list appears but when I select it does not accept.
  • + 1
 Brannigan, Iles, Kerr, Blenki, Ed, and Neko look like good guys for the price who could surprise this year.
  • + 2
 Iles for sure, as a new guy in elite he's way underpriced
  • + 1
 Blenki has been scorching
  • + 1
 Ah, so Žiga Pandur of Slovenia retired and there's another rider from Slovakia with the same name now?
  • + 1
 Can't be in multiple leagues?
  • + 0
 as if mountain biking could get any more "Bro" you people went and found a way
  • + 2
 Add Vali Höll please.
  • + 1
 so fantasy football all over again
  • + 1
 OMFG I want that session so badly
  • + 1
 Does this replace that "top 3 pick draw" thing we were doing?
  • + 3
 yup. This is a lot cleaner round to round and also tracks points for the whole season per person, so there's continuity.
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: Speaking of which, I'm assuming the EWS Colombia ENVE contest is just in the process of notifying the winner(s) and having them confirm and whatnot? I'm curious as to who won it and when we'll find out.
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: the winners will get posted tomorrow. we wanted to spread out the fantasy news on the site.
  • + 1
 @karl-burkat: Ah, ok. That makes sense. Thanks for the reply.
  • + 1
 Hmm. The only thing is that in the Top 3 pick, we could pick anyone, but here we're limited by budget. We can change our picks though... This will be interesting.
  • + 1
 GT.
  • + 0
 Is the winner going to get Rock Shox on the 9.9?
  • - 1
 Thanks Dirt Mag for yet another great idea! Big Grin

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWo-02Hsab4
  • - 1
 Looks like Dirt
Below threshold threads are hidden

