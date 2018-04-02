Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!
Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make up to 2 tactical changes to your team and you can even create mini-leagues and compete against your friends Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize an exclusive Trek Session 9.9!
Sound good? Build your team today!
Next race round prizing to be announced.IMPORTANT:
To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Trek Session 9.9 we recommend you have your team created by April 20th 2018
. You will want to maximize your points score and have your team present for all races. Teams created at a time after races have previously occurred earlier will not be eligible to back log points that riders would have accrued from previous races.
Good luck!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
Worse still, Dirt and Santa Cruz never gave the last winner the Santa Cruz V10 frame for winning. It's 4 years and the poor guy is still waiting.
Lets hope Trek and Pinkbike follow through with the promised prize.
It was Ben Winder. He's a sound guy, we should definitely start some sort of champagne!
Yo SC - Check this out.
Looks like this guy has more than $1.5m
I'm overthinking this...
- not everyone raced every race. so if racers had the same point totals, but one did fewer races, he's probably worth more
- also the lower racers will have a lower $/point, largely because last year riders got points for being in the top 80, while this year it's only top 60. So if a rider got 70th place every time last year, he'd end up with 80 points last year. This year he'd get 0. So just use it as a guide
www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWo-02Hsab4
