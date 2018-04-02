Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today

We are excited to announce the launch of Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. Pick your dream DH World Cup team and you could be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9!Get ready to show your skills for picking winners, at all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders (4 men, 2 women) and go to battle in the Fantasy Downhill League. Each round you can make up to 2 tactical changes to your team and you can even create mini-leagues and compete against your friends Each race round will have feature prizing for the overall Top Team of the round and then at the end of all 8 races we crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize an exclusive Trek Session 9.9!Sound good? Build your team today!