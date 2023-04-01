Announcing TrailTinder 2.0

One-night stand, one true love, and everything in between.

Trails are like dates. Sometimes you’re just looking to get down quick and dirty. Other times you want something to ride all night long. Either way, we’re all looking for the right match. That’s why Trailforks is launching Trailtinder 2.0 to better hook you up with the right trail.Trailforks diehards may remember TrailTinder from the early days. You all loved it so much, we’ve decided to usher TrailTinder into the new decade with a facelift. If the singletrack is feeling a little too single these days, or your after-work loop is rutted and worn out, pop open TrailTinder to find a quick fling or an epic bushwacking escapade.There are a lot of trails out there. And TrailTinder can help you find them all. We’re not encouraging dishonesty, but experimentation is good for everyone. Find hellatious climbs that blur your vision and have you gasping for air. Rediscover familiar single track on a skinny-tired gravel bike. Take the plunge on new trails and risk ending the ride with a blown dropper post and mud-stained smirk. We’re not here to judge, but we do want to give you an ample stock of stories for the bar.Afternoon quickies, multi-day epics, and rocky trails with no cushion, and way too much pushin’ are easy to find. Just swipe right on trails you like, up on trails you’ve already done, and left on the jump lines all your buddies have already hit. Not into swiping? Tap the heart, star, or ‘X’ for selective goodness.And we’re not just playing around. Hearting or swiping right on trails will add them to your Trailforks wishlist, so you can browse through all your faves and say yes to the best of the best. Starring or swiping up on a trail saves it to your favorites so you can easily return for a second date. Swiping left or Xing a trail puts that trail on your do not disturb list. Don’t worry, you won’t see it again.Slip in to over 560,000 trails. Check out the all-new TrailTinder