Announcing TrailTinder 2.0

Apr 1, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  

Trails are like dates. Sometimes you’re just looking to get down quick and dirty. Other times you want something to ride all night long. Either way, we’re all looking for the right match. That’s why Trailforks is launchingTrailtinder 2.0 to better hook you up with the right trail.

Trailforks diehards may remember TrailTinder from the early days. You all loved it so much, we’ve decided to usher TrailTinder into the new decade with a facelift. If the singletrack is feeling a little too single these days, or your after-work loop is rutted and worn out, pop open TrailTinder to find a quick fling or an epic bushwacking escapade.

There are a lot of trails out there. And TrailTinder can help you find them all. We’re not encouraging dishonesty, but experimentation is good for everyone. Find hellatious climbs that blur your vision and have you gasping for air. Rediscover familiar single track on a skinny-tired gravel bike. Take the plunge on new trails and risk ending the ride with a blown dropper post and mud-stained smirk. We’re not here to judge, but we do want to give you an ample stock of stories for the bar.

Afternoon quickies, multi-day epics, and rocky trails with no cushion, and way too much pushin’ are easy to find. Just swipe right on trails you like, up on trails you’ve already done, and left on the jump lines all your buddies have already hit. Not into swiping? Tap the heart, star, or ‘X’ for selective goodness.


And we’re not just playing around. Hearting or swiping right on trails will add them to your Trailforks wishlist, so you can browse through all your faves and say yes to the best of the best. Starring or swiping up on a trail saves it to your favorites so you can easily return for a second date. Swiping left or Xing a trail puts that trail on your do not disturb list. Don’t worry, you won’t see it again.

One-night stand, one true love, and everything in between.
Slip in to over 560,000 trails. Check out the all-new TrailTinder.



  • 28 0
 We wanted to do a street MTB version called RailGrindr but the lawyers said no for some reason.
  • 1 5
Grindrr is something else....
 Grindrr is something else....
  • 1 0
 It's all about the friction while grinding.
  • 19 0
 I don't really see the point of this. I already get tons of ads for hot lonely single-track in my area.
  • 12 0
 I assume there's a gravel Bike version called Grindr? Easiest way to be satisfied with a sore butt.
  • 12 0
 Do not recommend. I got catfished by a moto trail.
  • 2 0
 Should have called it SHREDDER. Although now that I think about it that could be misconstrued as an app for serial killers...
  • 1 0
 ...Shredr...
  • 3 0
 So much effort for April 1st, yet things that folks actually want like Fantasy Leagues, get nothing. Frown
  • 1 0
 Dude, relax, go ride your bike. It’ll be ok.
  • 2 0
 Does it have a feature which shows my girl I am at work while I am on trails?
  • 1 1
 Solo rider in search of damp dirt, dialed "doubles", and delicious drops. Will push hard to get to that climax if the scenery is stoke inducing. Have we met before?
  • 1 0
 And there it is… they were teasing me with this all day yesterday on the dashboard.
  • 2 0
 Looks like a Session ; )
  • 1 0
 Now i can find my bike that bike its wants to ride
  • 1 0
 All dudes all the time… those attracted to the bros are set!
  • 1 0
 Slip in to over 560,000 trails…
  • 1 0
 Everyone on Trail Tinder is NTM, non trail monogamous.
  • 1 0
 Always wear protection on a new ride
  • 1 0
 I've already found the trail i love. Full moto!
  Hawt
 Hawt
  • 1 1
 I hope there is a trail on there with three c's
  • 1 0
 Hope i match with levy
  • 1 0
 Trail Tail
  • 1 0
 Trailf*cks?
  • 2 4
 Weak af effort this year





