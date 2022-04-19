Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race

Apr 19, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Remember that spectator at last year's Tour de France who cared more about appearing on social media than the race they were actually supposed to be watching and caused a massive pile up? Well, less than 12 months later, another professional road cyclist has fallen victim to an unaware spectator.

This time it was at the legendary Paris Roubaix race and the rider caught out was Yves Lampaert of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team. Lampaert was in a chasing group of two and looked set for a podium finish when a spectator, who was too close to the road with his arms out applauding, caught the Belgian rider's bars and caused him to take a heavy crash.

The rider was thankfully unhurt but had to ride on a service bike before he could swap to a bike that fit him properly down the road so ended up finishing tenth.

In the moment, Lampaert called the spectator a 'calf' an insult in Flemish and later apologised. He said on social media, "Maybe I shouldn’t have called him a ‘calf, but still he was on the route. Let it be a lesson for everyone that you need to step back if you see the riders coming. I still love all the supporters, you were amazing today!"

Of course, this isn't quite as egregious as the Allez Oppi Omi incident and we don't expect it to result in criminal charges. Instead, this spectator simply misjudged how close the rider would come and ended up catching his bars. Incidents like this are an unfortunate part of the sport and it's a reminder to spectators of any discipline of cycling to be aware of your surroundings when watching a race.

22 Comments

  • 14 0
 "Calf"...honestly that's pretty tame for "Dude who completely screwed me over by being an idiot"
  • 10 0
 ‘Calf’ isn’t the first c word that comes to mind…..
  • 4 2
 @Dav82: see you next tuesday!
  • 3 0
 Really hate it for Lampaert but i have to admit, the chances of something like this happening doesn't make me less likely to watch.
  • 4 0
 He almost pulled one of those Danny Macaskill G turns
  • 2 0
 Though unsuccessful, that was an impressive attempt to save it.
  • 4 3
 can we just agree that something needs to be done? would having a 1 arm length barrier between competitors and fans diminish the spectical.....at all?

this is just absurd at this point. back the f*ck up.
  • 2 2
 Can't do that over 160 miles of public roads. Agreed on just back up. My gut is that since the spectator appeared to be an older male, his vision wasn't that great and he couldn't see how close he really was.
  • 1 1
 @salespunk: this only is ever an issue on a very limited amount of the course. you don't need to rope off 160 miles. simply see where the crowds congregate and rope those off. realistically, you're talking about 5% of the course at maximum.
  • 1 0
 @salespunk: The spectator was in line with a barrier a couple of meters further up the road, standing forward to look around those standing at the barrier and see the riders coming. The rider effectively swerved into him to get onto the smooth part of the road where the spectator was standing. Should he have been standing off of the road? Probably. Do people stand off of the road at bike races? Almost never.
  • 1 0
 Any spectator on the road near the peloton (as opposed to grass or sidewalk) should be fined.
  • 1 0
 If they didn't cycle so close to the idiots at the side of the road this wouldn't happen. They we could see them fall on the cobbles and they won't be able to call anyone a Calf (WTF lol)
  • 1 0
 I thought the whole point of the Paris Roubaix was that it was on cobblestone?
  • 1 0
 Cobblestone sections (* denotes difficulty), they change slightly year-to-year.

Sectors of Pave in the 2018 Paris-Roubaix
29 - Troisvilles (km 93.5 - 2.2 km) ***
28 - Briastre (km 100 - 3 km) ***
27 - Saint-Python (km 109 - 1.5 km) ***
26 - Quiévy (km 111.5 - 3.7 km) ****
25 - Saint-Vaast (km 119 - 1.5 km) ***
24 - Verchain-Maugré (km 130 - 1.2 km) **
23 - Quérénaing (km 134.5 - 1.6 km) ***
22 - Maing (km 137.5 - 2.5 km) ***
21 - Monchaux-sur-Ecaillon (km 140.5 - 1.6 km) ***
20 - Haveluy (km 153.5 - 2.5 km) ****
19 - Trouée d'Arenberg (km 162 - 2.4 km) *****
18 - Hélesmes (km 168 - 1.6 km) ***
17 - Wandignies (km 174.5 - 3.7 km) ****
16 - Brillon (km 182 - 2.4 km) ***
15 - Sars-et-Rosières (km 185.5 - 2.4 km) ****
14 - Beuvry-la-forêt (km 189 - 1.4 km) ***
13 - Orchies (km 197 - 1.7 km) ***
12 - Bersée (km 203 - 2.7 km) ****
11 - Mons-en-Pévèle (km 208.5 - 3 km) *****
10 - Avelin (km 214.5 - 0.7 km) **
9 - Ennevelin (km 218 - 1.4 km) ***
8 - Templeuve - L'Epinette (km 223.5 - 0.2 km) *
8 - Templeuve - Moulin-de-Vertain (km 224 - 0.5 km) **
7 - Cysoing (km 230.5 - 1.3 km) ***
6 - Bourghelles (km 233 - 1.1 km) ***
5 - Camphin-en-Pévèle (km 237.5 - 1.8 km) ****
4 - Carrefour de l'Arbre (km 240 - 2.1 km) *****
3 - Gruson (km 242.5 - 1.1 km) **
2 - Hem (km 249 - 1.4 km) ***
1 - Roubaix (km 256 - 0.3 km)
  • 1 0
 not all of it. just certain sections.
  • 1 0
 @slyfink: Ahhhhhhh, I did not know.
  • 2 0
 Total Douche move
  • 1 0
 It’d be on site with that old bastard.
