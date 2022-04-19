Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race

Remember that spectator at last year's Tour de France who cared more about appearing on social media than the race they were actually supposed to be watching and caused a massive pile up
? Well, less than 12 months later, another professional road cyclist has fallen victim to an unaware spectator.
This time it was at the legendary Paris Roubaix race and the rider caught out was Yves Lampaert of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team. Lampaert was in a chasing group of two and looked set for a podium finish when a spectator, who was too close to the road with his arms out applauding, caught the Belgian rider's bars and caused him to take a heavy crash.
The rider was thankfully unhurt but had to ride on a service bike before he could swap to a bike that fit him properly down the road so ended up finishing tenth.
In the moment, Lampaert called the spectator a 'calf' an insult in Flemish and later apologised. He said on social media, "Maybe I shouldn’t have called him a ‘calf, but still he was on the route. Let it be a lesson for everyone that you need to step back if you see the riders coming. I still love all the supporters, you were amazing today!"
Of course, this isn't quite as egregious as the Allez Oppi Omi incident and we don't expect it to result in criminal charges. Instead, this spectator simply misjudged how close the rider would come and ended up catching his bars. Incidents like this are an unfortunate part of the sport and it's a reminder to spectators of any discipline of cycling to be aware of your surroundings when watching a race.
this is just absurd at this point. back the f*ck up.
