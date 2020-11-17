Answers to Questions From Round 2 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.
Stay tuned for the prize winners from this round to be announced tomorrow!
What was the first North American venue to host an EWS round?Winter Park
Snowshoe
Snowmass
Snow Summit
Snoqualmie
Whistler
What colour was Joe Barnes’ goggle strap on the 2013 Whistler Top of the World stage?
Red
Green
Black
PinkBlue
Which of the following riders was given a 5-minute time penalty at the Whistler EWS in 2013?
We will not be including this question in the overall results.
Which manufacturer has won the most North American EWS rounds?
Cannondale
CommencalYeti
Specialized
Intense
Nukeproof
Yeti has 7 - Whistler 2013 Graves, Winter Park 2014 Graves, Whistler 2014 Graves, Whistler 2015 Rude, Whistler 2017 Rude, Whistler 2019 Rude, Northstar 2019 Rude.
Commencal has 5 - Ravanel at Snowmass 2016, Whistler 2016, Snowmass 2017, Whistler 2017, Whistler 2018.
Ibis has 2 - Chausson, GT has 2 - Chausson/Maes, Intense has 2 - Courdurier, Trek has 2 - Moseley, Specialized, Cannondale, Rocky and Nukeproof all have 1.
Which woman took her first ever EWS stage win at Winter Park in 2014?
Cecile RavanelAnneke Beerten
Ines Thoma
Anne Caroline Chausson
Taken from Dirt Mag EWS Round 5 Colorado Full Results and Dirt Mag EWS Round 5 Colorado Video. Also in the official recap here, at 5:14 from Anneke herself.
What was Jared Graves’ max heart rate on the final stage at Winter Park in 2014
121134
165
178
192
@21:20
Which race number was retired from the EWS following the 2015 Crested Butte round?
56
84139
201
According to Trailforks, how high was the highest point of the 2015 Crankworx EWS?
We will not be including this question in the overall results.
What did Toni Ferreiro use to hold together his broken rim in stage 3 at the 2016 Snowmass EWS?
An inner tubeZip ties
Super glue
Duct tape
@15:17
What was Isabeau Courdurier’s podium prize cheque worth for her second place finish at the 2018 Whistler EWS?
$1,000
$1,500
$2,500$3,000
$5,000
$10,000
Taken from Instagram
What brand dropper post lever was Marco Osbourne running for the 2017 EWS in Whistler?
FoxWolf Tooth
WTB
PNW
Which rider raced the 2019 Whistler EWS on a downhill bike after their enduro bike fell off the chairlift in practice?
Thomas Lapeyrie
Noga KoremDan Wolfe
Casey Brown
Elliot Heap
Instagram posts about it: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1EtasdHHHC/
and https://www.instagram.com/p/B1HOD-NoUKs/
Besides Whistler, where in North America was the EWS due to hold a round in 2020?
BromontBurke
Bellingham
BrevardArticle: EWS Adds East Coast USA Burke Mountain Round
Which trail made up Stage 2 of the Whistler EWS in 2018?Crazy Train
Micro Climate
Howler
Comfortably Numb
Mentioned here @ 3:50 -
What is The Privateer’s (Adam Price) best stage result at a North American EWS?
33rd
39th48th
55th
72nd
Whistler 2014 (77th, 73rd, 83rd, 74th, 67th), Whistler 2017 (87, 92, 84, 86, 86), Whistler 2018 (83rd, 48th, 54th, 95th, 58th), Whistler 2019 (80th, 92nd, 70th, 80th, 71st, 92nd), Northstar 2019 (72nd, 77th, 74th, 84th, 74th, 81st)
