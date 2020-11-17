Answers to Questions From Round 2 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Round 2 Answers

While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.Stay tuned for the prize winners from this round to be announced tomorrow!

What was the first North American venue to host an EWS round?

Winter Park

SnowshoeSnowmassSnow SummitSnoqualmieWhistler

What colour was Joe Barnes’ goggle strap on the 2013 Whistler Top of the World stage?

Blue

RedGreenBlackPink

Which of the following riders was given a 5-minute time penalty at the Whistler EWS in 2013?

We will not be including this question in the overall results.

Which manufacturer has won the most North American EWS rounds?

Yeti

CannondaleCommencalSpecializedIntenseNukeproof

Which woman took her first ever EWS stage win at Winter Park in 2014?

Anneke Beerten

Cecile RavanelInes ThomaAnne Caroline Chausson

What was Jared Graves’ max heart rate on the final stage at Winter Park in 2014

134

121165178192

Which race number was retired from the EWS following the 2015 Crested Butte round?

139

5684201

According to Trailforks, how high was the highest point of the 2015 Crankworx EWS?

We will not be including this question in the overall results.

What did Toni Ferreiro use to hold together his broken rim in stage 3 at the 2016 Snowmass EWS?

Zip ties

An inner tubeSuper glueDuct tape@15:17

What was Isabeau Courdurier’s podium prize cheque worth for her second place finish at the 2018 Whistler EWS?

$3,000

What brand dropper post lever was Marco Osbourne running for the 2017 EWS in Whistler?

Wolf Tooth

FoxWTBPNW

Which rider raced the 2019 Whistler EWS on a downhill bike after their enduro bike fell off the chairlift in practice?

Dan Wolfe

Thomas LapeyrieNoga KoremCasey BrownElliot HeapInstagram posts about it: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1EtasdHHHC/ and https://www.instagram.com/p/B1HOD-NoUKs/

Besides Whistler, where in North America was the EWS due to hold a round in 2020?

Burke

BromontBellinghamBrevard

Which trail made up Stage 2 of the Whistler EWS in 2018?

Crazy Train

Micro ClimateHowlerComfortably NumbMentioned here @ 3:50 -

What is The Privateer’s (Adam Price) best stage result at a North American EWS?

48th

33rd39th55th72ndWhistler 2014 (77th, 73rd, 83rd, 74th, 67th), Whistler 2017 (87, 92, 84, 86, 86), Whistler 2018 (83rd, 48th, 54th, 95th, 58th), Whistler 2019 (80th, 92nd, 70th, 80th, 71st, 92nd), Northstar 2019 (72nd, 77th, 74th, 84th, 74th, 81st)