Answers to Questions From Round 3 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Round 3 Answers

While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we ran a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recovered from a topsy turvy season.Stay tuned for the prize winners from this final round to be announced tomorrow!

Which rider won both an EWS and an EWS-E race this year?

Melanie Pugin

Tracy MoseleyJose BorgesJesse Melamed

What was Jack Moir’s best EWS result of 2020?

3rd

1st2nd4th5th

What did Jesse Melamed have on the inside of his non-drive side seatstay at the 2020 EWS race in Zermatt?

“The Jank Files”

A chain link“Shred ‘til ya dead”Nothing

According to the Official Zermatt course map, how long was the Power stage at the EWS-E race?

0.27km

0.37km0.47km0.57km

Which of the following stages was included in the modified 2020 Zermatt EWS race due to weather?

After Work

Original course

Lake LinkGlacier GardenRiver RapidsTaken from the here

According to Google Maps, how far is Finale Ligure from Pietra Ligure by car?

5.3km

0.8km1.2km34km

What level was the Pietra Ligure race according to the EWS Event Grading System?

Black, 4 bars

Green, 3 barsRed, 2 barsRed, 4 barsTaken from here

How many French women were in the top 10 of the EWS race in Pietra Ligure in 2020?

6

10Full results here

How long was Charles Murray’s stem at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?

While many riders run 30 or 40mm stems Charles opts for a 65mm option to compensate for the smaller medium size and to help on the tight trails.

40mm45mm50mm65mmFull Bike Check here

What was written on Ella Connolly’s mud guard at the Pietra Ligure EWS race in 2020?

Do You Even Drift Bro?

Anti Enduro Enduro ClubJumps for Show, Turns for DoughThis is a Front FenderFull Bike Check here

What vehicle did Tracy Moseley use instead of a car at her wedding?

A quad

An e-mtbA 2 stroke motocross bikeA pick up truck

Who would have finished third in the EWS women’s overall series if it were scored according to the EWS rules effective as of January 1, 2020?

Estelle Charles

Isabeau CourdurierMorgane CharreMelanie PuginCecile Ravanel

According to the 2020 Pietra Ligure Covid 19 EWS procedures, how far apart did racers have to stand apart on the podiums?

2 metres

1 metre1.5 metres2.5 metresTaken from here

What colour grips was Cole Lucas running at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?

Orange

BlueGreyBlack

Which team won the EWS team rankings for 2020?

Pivot Factory Racing

The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.