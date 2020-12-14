Answers to Questions From Round 3 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

Dec 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we ran a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recovered from a topsy turvy season.

Round 3 Answers

Which rider won both an EWS and an EWS-E race this year?


Tracy Moseley
Jose Borges
Melanie Pugin
Jesse Melamed

Zermatt EWS-E and Pietra Ligure EWS. The other winners of the EWS-E (Moseley, Pontal and Vouilloz did not win an EWS.


What was Jack Moir’s best EWS result of 2020?


1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th

Jack came 3rd in in Finale Ligure and Pietra Ligure and 4th in Zermatt

What did Jesse Melamed have on the inside of his non-drive side seatstay at the 2020 EWS race in Zermatt?


A chain link
“Shred ‘til ya dead”
“The Jank Files”
Nothing


According to the Official Zermatt course map, how long was the Power stage at the EWS-E race?


0.27km
0.37km
0.47km
0.57km



Full course.


Which of the following stages was included in the modified 2020 Zermatt EWS race due to weather?


Lake Link
After Work
Glacier Garden
River Rapids



Original course

Taken from the here

According to Google Maps, how far is Finale Ligure from Pietra Ligure by car?


0.8km
1.2km
5.3km
34km


What level was the Pietra Ligure race according to the EWS Event Grading System?


Green, 3 bars
Red, 2 bars
Red, 4 bars
Black, 4 bars


Taken from here.


How many French women were in the top 10 of the EWS race in Pietra Ligure in 2020?


6
7
8
9
10


Full results here.

How long was Charles Murray’s stem at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?


40mm
45mm
50mm
65mm

While many riders run 30 or 40mm stems Charles opts for a 65mm option to compensate for the smaller medium size and to help on the tight trails.

Full Bike Check here.


What was written on Ella Connolly’s mud guard at the Pietra Ligure EWS race in 2020?


Anti Enduro Enduro Club
Do You Even Drift Bro?
Jumps for Show, Turns for Dough
This is a Front Fender



Full Bike Check here.


What vehicle did Tracy Moseley use instead of a car at her wedding?


An e-mtb
A 2 stroke motocross bike
A quad
A pick up truck



Who would have finished third in the EWS women’s overall series if it were scored according to the EWS rules effective as of January 1, 2020?


Isabeau Courdurier
Morgane Charre
Melanie Pugin
Estelle Charles
Cecile Ravanel




According to the 2020 Pietra Ligure Covid 19 EWS procedures, how far apart did racers have to stand apart on the podiums?


1 metre
1.5 metres
2 metres
2.5 metres


Taken from here


What colour grips was Cole Lucas running at the Finale Ligure EWS race in 2020?



Orange
Blue
Grey
Black

Useless outdate garbage. Rode hard and put out out to pasture.


Which team won the EWS team rankings for 2020?


Canyon Collective
Rocky Mountain Race Face
Trek Factory Racing
Pivot Factory Racing



See full rankings here.





