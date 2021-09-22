Anthill Films Announce Documentary on Life and Legacy of Stevie Smith

Press Release: Anthill FilmsComing Winter 2021, Long Live Chainsaw reveals the incredible true story of the meteoric rise, untimely death and long-lasting legacy of Canadian downhill mountain bike legend, Stevie Smith.
On September 22, 2013, Stevie realized a seemingly impossible dream and took the UCI Downhill World Cup Overall title in Leogang, Austria. Today, 8 years since that historic day, Anthill Films is excited to announce a new feature-length documentary film in partnership with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation and Red Bull Media House that follows Stevie’s contribution to the sport after his passing in 2016.
All proceeds of the film will go to the Foundation to continue Stevie's legacy of inspiring the next generation of Canadian riders. The World Premiere will screen November 5 in Stevie's hometown of Nanaimo, British Columbia.
Official Trailer dropping this October. Stay Tuned!
|When Stevie was suddenly taken from us in 2016, as filmmakers, we were immediately drawn to the idea of honouring Stevie’s life and legacy on screen. This film has been a huge collaboration from those who knew him best—family, friends and fellow riders—to every filmmaker and photographer that ever worked with him.—Darcy Wittenburg, Director
Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films present Long Live Chainsaw in support of The Steve Smith Legacy Foundation, written, directed and edited by Anthill Films with support from Adidas/Five Ten, Sram, Fox Racing, Devinci, Crank Brothers, Schwalbe, Shimano, Maxxis and Evil Bikes.
All photos courtesy Sven Martin Photo.
