Anthill Films' Long Live Chainsaw Now Available to Watch Free

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you that has streamed, downloaded or watched the film at tour events so far; we’re eternally grateful for the support and know that Stevie would be beyond stoked. The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation will continue to use the funds to inspire and support the next generation of elite Canadian gravity riders.



The movie was only made possible by a global, collaborative effort from Stevie’s family, friends, fellow athletes, and brands—to every filmmaker and photographer that ever worked with him. We are so thankful to have the opportunity to work with so many talented people to help share Stevie’s story with the world. — Anthill Films