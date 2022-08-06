Anthill Films' Long Live Chainsaw Now Available to Watch Free

Aug 6, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


Anthill Films released Long Live Chainsaw in December of last year, raising over $100,000 for the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation with premiere events and paid digital downloads.

Now, to celebrate the return of downhill racing to Mont-Sainte-Anne, Anthill Films has released the documentary that profiles the life of Stevie Smith FREE on Red Bull TV.


bigquotesWe’d like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you that has streamed, downloaded or watched the film at tour events so far; we’re eternally grateful for the support and know that Stevie would be beyond stoked. The Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation will continue to use the funds to inspire and support the next generation of elite Canadian gravity riders.

The movie was only made possible by a global, collaborative effort from Stevie’s family, friends, fellow athletes, and brands—to every filmmaker and photographer that ever worked with him. We are so thankful to have the opportunity to work with so many talented people to help share Stevie’s story with the world.Anthill Films


You can still donate to the foundation here.


Image Martin
Stevie Smith won the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup in 2013. Image: Sven Martin


bigquotesI was so excited to have the opportunity to share Steve’s story… and honoured that Anthill wanted to do it. Seeing his (our) life on the “big screen” was surreal…and very emotional!Tiana Smith, Stevie’s Mom


8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Ya it’s free ….but you should buy it !!! …why cause portions of the sale go to Stevie’s dream , getting kids on bikes .

You watched Finn today ….buy this movie and you could be helping the next Canadian kid become Stevie or Finn !!
  • 13 0
 After watching Finn win today, I'll have to watch this now! #longlivechainsaw
  • 3 0
 Bring tissues
  • 1 0
 OH CANADA!!!

This could not have been scripted any better!!
All Canadians racing with a lot of emotion and they delivered in the most spectacular way!!
Well done and #LONGLIVECHAINSAW
  • 3 0
 The timing couldn’t be more fitting.
  • 1 0
 
  • 2 0
 Yesss!! seen this already but I could watch a 100x
  • 1 0
 LEGEND.





