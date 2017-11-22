Anthony Messere: New Heights - Video

VIDEOS

Nov 21, 2017
Over the last decade, the level of riding seen at the world's biggest slopestyle events has gone through the roof. Almost every season it feels like there's a new trick or combination that eclipses what went before it. To stay at the top of such a sport requires an incredible amount of training that puts both bike and body on the line. Anthony Messere is one of the biggest names in slopestyle and is from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We sent acclaimed filmer Rupert Walker to nearby Abbotsford to capture his riding at its very best.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Great riding, great film making. Nice work to everyone involved.
  • + 1
 Faaaaaaarrrrrkkkkk!!!!
  • + 1
 Amazing
  • + 1
 Crazy style

