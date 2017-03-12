Anthony Messere on Rose Bikes for 2017? - Video

In Anthony Messere's latest Vlog (something he just recently started doing) he heads out for a couple of quick hits at the jumps that he regularly rides in Vancouver
after building up a new bike. We haven't heard any confirmation but judging by this video and the listed sponsors on his Instagram account
he is no longer riding for Morpheus Bikes (sponsors listed include; Red Bull, FoxHead, SRAM, RockShox, Maxxis, DT Swiss, CrankBrothers, and Sensus) and the new build that he so eagerly wants to hit a couple of jumps on appears to be a Rose Bikes 'The Bruce'. In the video, Messere also speaks about waiting for the parts and the new frames to arrive so that he can get all of his bikes built, but no official mention regarding frame sponsor.
Rose Bikes The Bruce 3 complete build.
With only a couple of weeks until the mtb world descends on Rotorua for the first of the four stops for Crankworx 2017
, Messere will likely be putting some serious time into the new rides to get everything setup and comfortable. Messere first launched—literally—onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Crankworx 2011, catching the eye of sponsors, his peers, and the judges with his amplitude and ability to mix in big moves. We'll be sure to post any updates on this when we have it from him.
1 Comment
Post a Comment