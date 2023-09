Words

: Marcus HoneyAnthony Shelly is a 16 year old downhill racer. Growing up in Whistler, he is no stranger to the bike park. He's been showcased in Anthill Films' "Return to Earth", and is currently finishing up a phenomenal race season here in BC. So far, Anthony has had six top-3 races this summer, including three 1st place finishes. We shot this video this past August between his race events. Wish him luck as he rolls into the final BC Cup event in Sunshine Coast this weekend!