Antidote Update The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020

Tucked away at the Bike Connection Winter event was an exquisite looking piece of composite craftsmanship. The Antidote Carbonjack is made in Poland and uses carbon fiber as well as aramid fibers like Kevlar and Vectran in the layup.
The most prominent update to the frame is the change in wheel size to 29", although the frame hosts many other updates and changes in suspension and geometry.
Its dual link design gives 150mm travel and has the shock attached to both of the small, counter-rotating links. The lower link is also concentric to the BB and there's a small shock extender at one end to rotate the piggy back of the shock 90 degrees, giving better access to the adjusters with the shocks nestled in position of down behind the seat tube.
Fork travel can be between 160 and 170mm and the geometry is designed around a shorter 44mm offset. There are 4 sizes on offer from S to XL, with reach measurements ranging from 430 to 510mm. Despite talk of achieving balance through front to rear center ratios, the chain stays remain at 450mm for the entire size range.
The seat angle changes slightly per size, though, with also an increase in saddle height per size adjusting the offset point between actual and effective seat angles. This should result in a more consistent seat angle for the different sizes of riders and their differing seat heights.
There are threaded or press fit BB options and internal cable routing, although the cables do pop out under the BB so could potentially be in the firing line of debris.
The design of the bike is striking, with angles and windows throughout the frame, but the quality of finish is beautiful in every element and the craftsmanship is backed up with a lifetime warranty for the original owner.
Pricing for the frame is €3499, but availability information isn't with us yet. From what we saw it looks like the possibility of two full bike options with Fox suspension, Shimano drivetrain and brakes and DT Swiss wheels and another with Ohlins, SRAM and ENVE.
For more information and to inquire about purchasing a Carbonjack, check out the Antidote website
.
Total stunner.
In before waki
