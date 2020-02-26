Antidote Update The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020

Feb 26, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Bike Connection Winter 2020
Massa Marittima, Italy
ANTIDOTE
Words & Photography by Dan Roberts


Tucked away at the Bike Connection Winter event was an exquisite looking piece of composite craftsmanship. The Antidote Carbonjack is made in Poland and uses carbon fiber as well as aramid fibers like Kevlar and Vectran in the layup.

The most prominent update to the frame is the change in wheel size to 29", although the frame hosts many other updates and changes in suspension and geometry.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29

Its dual link design gives 150mm travel and has the shock attached to both of the small, counter-rotating links. The lower link is also concentric to the BB and there's a small shock extender at one end to rotate the piggy back of the shock 90 degrees, giving better access to the adjusters with the shocks nestled in position of down behind the seat tube.

Antidote Carbonjack 29

Fork travel can be between 160 and 170mm and the geometry is designed around a shorter 44mm offset. There are 4 sizes on offer from S to XL, with reach measurements ranging from 430 to 510mm. Despite talk of achieving balance through front to rear center ratios, the chain stays remain at 450mm for the entire size range.

The seat angle changes slightly per size, though, with also an increase in saddle height per size adjusting the offset point between actual and effective seat angles. This should result in a more consistent seat angle for the different sizes of riders and their differing seat heights.

There are threaded or press fit BB options and internal cable routing, although the cables do pop out under the BB so could potentially be in the firing line of debris.

Antidote Carbonjack 29
Antidote Carbonjack 29

The design of the bike is striking, with angles and windows throughout the frame, but the quality of finish is beautiful in every element and the craftsmanship is backed up with a lifetime warranty for the original owner.

Pricing for the frame is €3499, but availability information isn't with us yet. From what we saw it looks like the possibility of two full bike options with Fox suspension, Shimano drivetrain and brakes and DT Swiss wheels and another with Ohlins, SRAM and ENVE.

For more information and to inquire about purchasing a Carbonjack, check out the Antidote website.

Antidote Carbonjack 29


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Antidote


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
94528 views
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
86282 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
59927 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
44929 views
Review: Marin Rift Zone Carbon 2 - Modern Geometry for Maximum Fun
41172 views
Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s
39871 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
36861 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
35307 views

33 Comments

  • 16 1
 I LOVE the way it looks but I couldn't deal with having my shock stanchion so exposed to the mud and rocks coming from my rear wheel. Also surprising how little room is in the front triangle - My bottle, pump, multi-tool and tube need to go in there but I don't think I'd fit them in this thing, even though the shock isn't even in there.
  • 5 0
 Using it worth it, just to carry them in a back pack, or somthing!
  • 1 0
 The V3 Commencals were similar and not all had a shock protector. I ran mine without one and never suffered damage to any shock the bike saw
  • 5 0
 @rocky-mtn-gman I'm referring to the fact that your shock will be in direct firing line to ALL forms of debris. Forget the fact that the cables pop out at the bottom bracket. This thing should have a built in guard for that shock.
  • 7 0
 Dude that thing is sick! I love the geometry, and the holes in the down tube, and seat tube!
  • 1 0
 PB: “From what we saw it looks like the possibility of two full bike options with Fox suspension, Shimano drivetrain and brakes and DT Swiss wheels and another with Ohlins, SRAM and ENVE.” Option 1, or option 2 Vote below!
  • 1 0
 @JacobyDH: I pick the good build.
  • 6 0
 If Batman rode a mountain bike, this would be it.
Total stunner.
  • 1 0
 Yeah for sure! (Just with the custom Carbon fork that everyone got a notification about)
  • 2 0
 Always loved antidote, they’ve been putting out super unique bikes for a bit now, this one is no exception. Looks like there’s lots of spots for dirt to pile up, and I wouldn’t want to bash a rock right above the bb that that crazy down tube, but damn is it cool looking
  • 5 1
 That poor shock is going to blasted by anything thrown off that rear tire! That said, gorgeous bike
  • 6 1
 No shock fender???
  • 1 0
 Looks like they sell them on their website
  • 5 0
 @BallerBoy33: Hah! That kind of thing should be standard.
  • 3 0
 Looks like an excellent way to obliterate the rear shock with debris from the trail.
  • 3 0
 Nobody else places the shock there. There's probably a reason for that.
  • 1 0
 Propain
  • 8 0
 @Civicowner: and propane accessories
  • 2 0
 @bforwil it certainly is a beautiful way to destroy a shock. No arguing that!
  • 4 2
 Bye bye $$ for servicing and replacing shock on the regular...
  • 1 5
flag rocky-mtn-gman (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think you'd just have to remove the rear wheel to get to the shock.
  • 1 0
 That thing is just so dialed, every single geo measurements are spot on for me. Time to put my money where my mouth is!
  • 2 0
 Oooooohhh whhhheeerreeees Waaaakiiiiii? Come on little fella come on out.
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns hey this is your bike!

In before waki
  • 1 0
 Hard to believe a design like that would go through without protecting that shocked better...? Crazy.
  • 1 0
 The internal routing is done so well, especially for carbon!
  • 1 0
 Check it out here: antidotebikes.com/carbonjack-29
  • 2 0
 True beauty
  • 1 0
 So is there a fender option or na?
  • 1 0
 Its even belt drive compatible!
  • 1 0
 That shock needs some sort of guard, protection from the elements.
  • 1 0
 Sexy Time!
  • 1 0
 Sexy AF!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011235
Mobile Version of Website