Antoine Bizet Pulls Out of Rampage After a Crash in Training

Updated Rider List

- Brett Rheeder (CAN)

- Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)

- Ethan Nell (USA)

- Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)

- Thomas Genon (BEL)

- Tyler McCaul (USA)

- Kyle Strait (USA)

- Szymon Godziek (POL)

- Kurt Sorge (CAN)

- Brendan Fairclough (UK)

- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)





- Cam Zink (USA)

- Carson Storch (USA)

- Graham Agassiz (CAN)

- Reece Wallace (CAN)

- Vincent Tupin (FRA)

- Reed Boggs (USA)

- Juan Salido (MEX)

- DJ Brandt (USA)

- Bienve Aguado Alba (SPA)

- Emil Johansson (SWE)



Antoine Bizet will not be taking his place in Utah later this month after a training crash on Thursday resulted in a broken arm.Bizet is the latest rider to be missing out on this year's Rampage after Gee Atherton also crashed in practice and had to undergo surgery this week. Antoine Bizet is always a rider favourite and he was the first rider to perform a double backflip at the event in 2016.We're sending healing vibes to Antoine and hope to see him back on a bike soon. In accordance with the rules, his place will now be taken up by Emil Johansson, the 2019 Red Bull Joyride winner and fourth-place finisher at Marzocchi Proving Grounds.