Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Antoine Bizet Pulls Out of Rampage After a Crash in Training

Oct 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Antoine Bizet

Antoine Bizet will not be taking his place in Utah later this month after a training crash on Thursday resulted in a broken arm.

Bizet is the latest rider to be missing out on this year's Rampage after Gee Atherton also crashed in practice and had to undergo surgery this week. Antoine Bizet is always a rider favourite and he was the first rider to perform a double backflip at the event in 2016.

We're sending healing vibes to Antoine and hope to see him back on a bike soon. In accordance with the rules, his place will now be taken up by Emil Johansson, the 2019 Red Bull Joyride winner and fourth-place finisher at Marzocchi Proving Grounds.


Updated Rider List

- Brett Rheeder (CAN)
- Andreu Lacondeguy (SPA)
- Ethan Nell (USA)
- Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)
- Thomas Genon (BEL)
- Tyler McCaul (USA)
- Kyle Strait (USA)
- Szymon Godziek (POL)
- Kurt Sorge (CAN)
- Brendan Fairclough (UK)
- Brandon Semenuk (CAN)


- Cam Zink (USA)
- Carson Storch (USA)
- Graham Agassiz (CAN)
- Reece Wallace (CAN)
- Vincent Tupin (FRA)
- Reed Boggs (USA)
- Juan Salido (MEX)
- DJ Brandt (USA)
- Bienve Aguado Alba (SPA)
- Emil Johansson (SWE)


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Antoine Bizet Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
83600 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
80092 views
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
79707 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
70961 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
59775 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
53913 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
51521 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
48819 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 This is becoming scary! And exciting with the new riders too! Heal up soon Antoine!!!
  • 1 0
 Oh no! Always love his runs, although they are often not scored high enough.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010636
Mobile Version of Website