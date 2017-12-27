Antoine Bizet's New Zealand Off Season - Video





Three month before Red Bull Rampage I had a surgery on my injured right ankle, and it was the most intense times of my life to manage to come back. After intensive physio, gym, and riding days in September and October, it felt awesome to have no more pressure, to enjoy good riding and good times around Queenstown. My only plans were to have fun, ride a lot and get my ankle 100% ready and strong for 2018!















I hope everyone enjoyed Christmas times and is ready for New Year's Eve!



Thanks for the support: Rose Bikes, Ion Clothing, HT-Components, Adidas Eyewear, Leatt Brace, Fabric, TRP brakes, Spank bikes, Michelin Bicycle, Allroad, and Red Bull France for the extra support on this project.



Photos by Marie "Gazgaz" Rollero.



