Antoine Bizet's New Zealand Off Season - Video

Dec 27, 2017
by BizetAntoine  


Three month before Red Bull Rampage I had a surgery on my injured right ankle, and it was the most intense times of my life to manage to come back. After intensive physio, gym, and riding days in September and October, it felt awesome to have no more pressure, to enjoy good riding and good times around Queenstown. My only plans were to have fun, ride a lot and get my ankle 100% ready and strong for 2018!


Pushing up and loving the chill times

Climbing
Oh hooo Feels so good to be there Chilling on dreamtrack


« Bizet’s » previous episodes:

Episode 1
Episode 2

I hope everyone enjoyed Christmas times and is ready for New Year's Eve!

Thanks for the support: Rose Bikes, Ion Clothing, HT-Components, Adidas Eyewear, Leatt Brace, Fabric, TRP brakes, Spank bikes, Michelin Bicycle, Allroad, and Red Bull France for the extra support on this project.

Photos by Marie "Gazgaz" Rollero.

20 Comments

  • + 8
 as far as the off-season is concerned... comparatively everyone else got robbed
  • + 2
 I have this MTB Heroes 2 disc with him riding with Kelly McGarry in New Zealand. Could watch this without thinking about Kelly too. The trailer in the following article may contain a section (haven't watched the trailer): www.pinkbike.com/news/mtb-heroes-season-2-world-premiere-2015.html
  • + 1
 I really miss Kelly...
  • + 5
 Love this guy and the way he carries himself.
  • + 4
 "So yeah, hope you gays liked this video"
  • + 2
 Nice video buddy! Just enjoy your life and riding bikes around the world. Do come back to China when you got time. The guys here missed you a lot! Wink Ricki here.
  • + 2
 Just needed to throw in some babes and that could have been a nick pescetto edit brahhh. Love Bizet!
  • + 2
 hes done crying over his rampage score?
  • + 0
 I am still emotional!!
  • - 2
 @femto505: he's just a poor boy, from a poor family, spare him his life from this monstrosity
  • + 2
 French lines at 2:34?
  • + 2
 Putain de merde lol!
  • + 0
 Translation- putain (robbed) de (I) merde (got). You will love enduro, you win or you don’t, no judges.
  • + 1
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: that's the best translation in his case but the right one will be holy shit or holy crap
  • + 1
 That was FUN to watch...Happy New Year!!
  • + 0
 Awesome video! Definitely good to see riders who aren't 1-dimensional.
  • + 1
 Man bun alert
  • + 1
 SICK!
  • + 1
 Love it!
  • - 3
 Bizet got robbed.

Post a Comment



