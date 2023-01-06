Antoine Pierron & Christian Hauser Join The Union for 2023

The goal with the UNION downhill mountain bike race team has and always will be development. As the 2022 season proved, we have been successful with not one, but two graduates going on to bigger things this season!



With Oliver and Benny Zwar joining the ranks of UNION alumni, the search for two new comrades began.Supporting junior racers is very important to us, due to the lack of opportunities for younger riders to get on bigger, well-supported, UCI accredited teams. We are stoked for 2023 as we give first-year Junior, Christian Hauser, the tools he needs to have fun and hopefully take some hardware back to his hometown in Northern Italy. Our 6’2" tall, 15-year-old shredder is fueled up on espresso and ready to build on his amazing IXS Youth results, taking his experience to the world stage.



When you’re a Pierron, racing runs deep in the family blood.Youngest brother of the Pierron trio, Antoine, has been riding and racing with his brothers all his life and now finds a home with the UNION this season. Antione will lead the charge in the Elite ranks alongside returning UNION riders, Lachie Stevens-Mcnab and Ollie Davis. Lachie and Ollie are first-year Elites in 2023, and we can’t wait to see what this young trio get up to both in and outside of the tape. We’re stoked to add some French flair to the squad so at least one of them can properly order food at Bike Morzine!



Rounding out the team is none other than Frida Ronning. 2022 was a huge year of recovery for Frida who suffered a major concussion back in June. She is back on the bike, happy and itching to get back to the Top 10 Elite pace we know she has. Nothing is more important than our riders' health, and we’ve learned a lot from Frida's recovery process, like the importance of listening to the body when it comes to this complex injury.



Racing isn’t cheap and without our team supporters we’d be nowhere near the start line each season. We have two new comrades in 2023 who are both sympathetic to the cause. Industry Nine comes onboard with full wheelsets and Vital MTB will take up official paparazzi duties! Both brands are core believers and supporters of Downhill mountain bike racing, so look out for plenty of custom wheel combos, loud hubs and plenty of content, all year long.



Thank you to everyone who has reached out, stopped by or helped the UNION's cause. Please come by the pits and say yo, ciao, bonjour or Hej anytime. We’ll catch you all in June at the first UCI World Cup Downhill round in Lenzerheide, Switzerland! — The Union