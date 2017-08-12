Antoine Ringenbach: The Revenant - Video

Aug 12, 2017 at 10:00
Aug 12, 2017
by benoit tissot  
 
The Revenant

by benprodphotos
Who's Antoine?
Antoine is an 18-year-old rider who rides just for pleasure, but unfortunately, he stopped mountain biking for four years because he had a huge crash in Chatel when he was 14-years-old.

What's up?
After more re-education, Antoine's been riding for now for four months and he is more motivated than ever.

photo Beno t gr baux
Photo: Benoit Grebaux.

photo Vos Photography
Loose Fest Malmedy, Photo: Vos Photography.

My opinion:
Antoine is a rider who always has a smile on his face, it's a pleasure to film with this guy. There's no need to ask him to backflip, he already wanted to send it for the video. His determination is awesome. To see him on foot and riding again is amazing!

Director: Benoit Tissot
Rider: Antoine Ringenbach

Instagram: @benn_prod.t / @antoine_ringenbach
Facebook: B&T


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Wow, how good was this kid at 14??? Riding like that after four years, getting over the pain and fear of an injury to rip like that, damn!
  • + 4
 You can have a good idea with this video when Antoine was 13 years old:
www.dailymotion.com/video/x16fi4h
Before his serious crash, Antoine was already famous in the French Freeride world, because of his early talent.
Unfortunately he had to leave the bike after his accident in Châtel:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5X9QX96JR4
His return is very good news ! Smile
  • + 1
 Not enough suicide no hander tho.

Post a Comment



