Antoine Ringenbach: The Revenant - Video

Antoine is an 18-year-old rider who rides just for pleasure, but unfortunately, he stopped mountain biking for four years because he had a huge crash in Chatel when he was 14-years-old.After more re-education, Antoine's been riding for now for four months and he is more motivated than ever.

Antoine is a rider who always has a smile on his face, it's a pleasure to film with this guy. There's no need to ask him to backflip, he already wanted to send it for the video. His determination is awesome. To see him on foot and riding again is amazing!Director: Benoit TissotRider: Antoine RingenbachInstagram: @benn_prod.t / @antoine_ringenbachFacebook: B&T