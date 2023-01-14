Antoine Vidal Breaks his Collarbone During Training

Jan 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Antoine Vidal has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone after a heavy fall in training.

bigquotesNot the best news... during training last Thursday I fell heavily on my collarbone which split into two pieces... Now rest and a good rehabilitation to come back even stronger with the team @commencal_lesorres thank you to everyone who wrote to me and thank you to @ravanel_mtb for bringing me to the hospital in Antibes thanks also to jean Yves for taking me so quickly Antoine Vidal [Translated]


We wish Antoine all the best with his recovery and hope he is back on his bike soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Antoine Vidal


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 It's OK, he's got 6 (!) f*cking months until the DH season starts
  • 1 0
 Exact same thought.
  • 1 1
 GET SURGERY! Ignore your doctors advice if it is just rest and a sling!





