Anton Cooper Criticzes Albstadt World Cup Course for Lack of Technicality

May 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Anton Cooper hit out at the Albstadt World Cup XCO course for not being technical in enough in an Instagram posted yesterday. The Kiwi racer, who finished seventh in the overall last year, has arrived a bit early for some practice on the course that is due to be raced a week on Sunday and is clearly not happy with what he's found.

He said:

bigquotesI'm not normally one to complain about a course, as after all we still all have to race the same track. I'm also well aware of how much hard work goes into building a race track... BUT is this really what the spectators want to see us race on and what will showcase the best riders' skill? Not the direction I feel most of my fellow competitors want to see the sport heading either!Anton Cooper

In the comments, Emily Batty, Maxime Marotte, Geoff Kabush and Raphaël Gagné have all posted in support of Cooper's criticisms.

Anton Cooper exceeded his own expectations. 3rd for this strong Kiwi.
Cooper on his way to third in Albstadt in 2017.

Albstadt has been on the World Cup circuit since 2013 and has always been one of the tamer tracks on offer. However, from looking at the pictures Cooper has posted, the track has been hard packed for this year and even the technical sections, such as the rooty, tight left-hander after the bridge and the steep rock garden, have been sanitised.

The rooty chute (left) has been bridged, while the rock garden has been filled in and gravelled. Photos: Cooper

With tracks on the World Cup circuit becoming generally more technical and exciting in recent years, this does seem like a backwards step from the Albstadt organisers. However, as was proved last year, the weather can make a huge difference on this season opener. Stay tuned next week for all the coverage from the race.

