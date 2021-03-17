Anton Thelander Signs for Canyon CLLCTV

Press Release: Canyon
Anton ‘Cleanlander’ is back!
Where did he go? Well, after a breakthrough season in 2012, Anton went on to achieve multiple podium finishes on the FMB slopestyle circuit, with highlights including 4th place in Redbull Joyride - establishing himself as one of the top riders in the sport. But after a string of injuries, including a neck fracture, Anton made the tough call to step away from his career as a professional freerider at the end 2017.
In 2020, Anton Shared his reasons behind this decision
, and the following journey which led him back to MTB.
Anyone who remembers Anton’s freeride career, or have followed his social channels since, may notice this will not be his first time riding a Canyon bike. After supporting Anton through his years of competing, we are stoked to have him back on our bikes again, and joining the Canyon CLLCTV.
With his focus no longer on competing, Anton will be taking on some fresh challenges within the MTB world, applying the knowledge and experience he has accumulated over the years. From judging the Crankworx Slopestyle Contests (post Covid) through to supporting and engaging with the CLLCTV Community, via online content or at events, expect to see a whole lot more of Anton in the future.
The Canyon CLLCTV is not only about race wins and contests, and Anton’s pathway back to MTB is a great example of how the sport we love can make have a positive influence in so many ways.
|It’s amazing to be welcomed back in the Canyon family. They were my first ever pro sponsor & I’m honoured that they believe in me now again for this new chapter in my career. Very excited for the future on my Canyon bikes. Because honestly, there are no bikes I rather ride than Canyon.—Anton Thelander
|Having Anton back in the Canyon family is a great feeling. It’s clear his passion for MTB is stronger than ever, and we can’t wait to start working on some projects with Anton in the near future. Also, it’s worth noting- the guy still absolutely shreds!—Jack Noy, MTB Brand Manager | Gravity
In case you hadn’t guessed already, Anton will be riding more than just slopestyle courses on his Canyon bikes. From trail bikes to freeride, and even EMTB, we’re looking forward to seeing what Anton gets up to!
Want to know more about Anton? He has kicked off his new Youtube channel with a video about his background, including how he ventured into slopestyle and how he's spent the last few years rediscovering his love for two wheels again.
