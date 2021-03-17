Anton Thelander Signs for Canyon CLLCTV

Mar 17, 2021
by Canyon  
Anton Thelander signs with Canyon

Press Release: Canyon

Anton ‘Cleanlander’ is back!

Where did he go? Well, after a breakthrough season in 2012, Anton went on to achieve multiple podium finishes on the FMB slopestyle circuit, with highlights including 4th place in Redbull Joyride - establishing himself as one of the top riders in the sport. But after a string of injuries, including a neck fracture, Anton made the tough call to step away from his career as a professional freerider at the end 2017.

In 2020, Anton Shared his reasons behind this decision, and the following journey which led him back to MTB.

Anyone who remembers Anton’s freeride career, or have followed his social channels since, may notice this will not be his first time riding a Canyon bike. After supporting Anton through his years of competing, we are stoked to have him back on our bikes again, and joining the Canyon CLLCTV.

With his focus no longer on competing, Anton will be taking on some fresh challenges within the MTB world, applying the knowledge and experience he has accumulated over the years. From judging the Crankworx Slopestyle Contests (post Covid) through to supporting and engaging with the CLLCTV Community, via online content or at events, expect to see a whole lot more of Anton in the future.

The Canyon CLLCTV is not only about race wins and contests, and Anton’s pathway back to MTB is a great example of how the sport we love can make have a positive influence in so many ways.

Anton Thelander signs with Canyon

bigquotesIt’s amazing to be welcomed back in the Canyon family. They were my first ever pro sponsor & I’m honoured that they believe in me now again for this new chapter in my career. Very excited for the future on my Canyon bikes. Because honestly, there are no bikes I rather ride than Canyon.Anton Thelander

bigquotesHaving Anton back in the Canyon family is a great feeling. It’s clear his passion for MTB is stronger than ever, and we can’t wait to start working on some projects with Anton in the near future. Also, it’s worth noting- the guy still absolutely shreds!Jack Noy, MTB Brand Manager | Gravity

In case you hadn’t guessed already, Anton will be riding more than just slopestyle courses on his Canyon bikes. From trail bikes to freeride, and even EMTB, we’re looking forward to seeing what Anton gets up to!

Want to know more about Anton? He has kicked off his new Youtube channel with a video about his background, including how he ventured into slopestyle and how he's spent the last few years rediscovering his love for two wheels again.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon Anton Thelander


Must Read This Week
Contest Closed: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
156813 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
84104 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
73894 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
70319 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
49554 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
47292 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
44806 views
YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra
40626 views

25 Comments

  • 47 0
 Ntn Thlndr Sgns fr Cnn CLLCTV.
  • 29 0
 Cngrts
  • 21 1
 Sck gd jb mt
  • 15 0
 Awsm
  • 3 0
 Super stoked for Anton and stoked on Canyon for re-signing one of their past riders again. Its awesome to see an ex-contest rider still supported for being a great rider in it's own right.
  • 5 0
 cllctv s th wrst mrktng vr
  • 2 0
 Brought to you buy a former pb writer that went to Specialized (remember BLCK DMND tires?) and is now at....

Maybe not. I do miss Vernon though, his articles were usually pretty good.
  • 4 0
 Can't wait for the edit of him hitting a canyon gap.
  • 4 0
 Gd nws, thmbs p!
  • 1 0
 I spent more time than I’d like to admit looking for what CLLCTV stood for. Maybe a sign I should just get off the internet and back to work
  • 1 0
 You should read the copy on the press release for the CLLCTV. It was hilariously overwrought. Might be the same people who did the copy for the Specialized limited “elements” Chisel frame release.
  • 2 1
 All yous needs to sub on YT.
  • 1 0
 S stckd fr thlndr! Wll dsrvd!
  • 2 0
 CLLCTV - WTF?
  • 2 0
 @mtbsklls: srnm chcks t
  • 1 0
 It'll be nice to understand without having to have the sound on
  • 2 1
 yessss
  • 2 1
 cool
  • 1 0
 Next is, Dirk Thesender
  • 1 0
 Grtts!
  • 1 1
 [CNGRTS NTN THLNDR]
  • 4 5
 DNLD TRMP SCKS
  • 1 2
 Ws tht rlly ndd?
  • 2 1
 @dualcrownscottspark: N, cldn't hlp myslf.
  • 1 1
 @suspended-flesh: h k. Fr ngh

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008366
Mobile Version of Website