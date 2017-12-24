Pinkbike.com
Anton's Awesome Race - Happy Holidays
Dec 24, 2017
by
Matt Juhasz
Merry Christmas Pinkbike, from
North Shore Bike Shop
Check out:
Anton's Awesome Day
from 2014
Anton's Company Ride
from 2015
Anton's Awesome Ride
from 2016
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 20
freestyIAM
(12 hours ago)
PB, your images render like sh*t on mobile. Could not read story
[Reply]
+ 2
pdarragh
(12 hours ago)
Merry Christmas! Oh fuck, wait. Happy holidays!
[Reply]
+ 1
north-shore-bike-shop
Plus
(11 hours ago)
Sorry our format is to blame. Helena went for a Sunday Page look which is amazing in person but too wide (too many side-by-side bubbles to read on the little screen). Click the images and zoom around to read on mobile.
Merry Christmas!
[Reply]
+ 1
t0mislav
(8 hours ago)
The issue is the low resolution. Zooming in just makes it blurrier. Repost at higher res please?
Looks like it was a lot of creative work, wish I could read it.
[Reply]
+ 5
north-shore-bike-shop
Plus
(8 hours ago)
@t0mislav
: We're sorry about this technical blunder guys. Here are the individual pictures. There's a 6600x10200 JPEG resolution available for download.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15465852
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15465852
Merry Christmas!
[Reply]
+ 4
Rasterman
(5 hours ago)
Click view desktop version at the very bottom of the page
[Reply]
+ 4
shirk-007
(4 hours ago)
Viewing the desktop seems to fix it.
[Reply]
+ 11
coffeehound
(12 hours ago)
LRRH is my favorite rider. She is wicked fast! I'm glad she turned down that fat sponsorship deal with Wolf Tooth Components. It just didn't seem right. Anyways, I'm sure someone else will sponsor her. Good Luck LRRH!
[Reply]
+ 4
Jlukac86
(10 hours ago)
Love the cameo by Sam hill. Nice work as always, merry Christmas Nsbs!
[Reply]
+ 2
Pininator
(58 mins ago)
Hahaha...cartoon-bomb!!
[Reply]
+ 2
shirk-007
(4 hours ago)
Awesome as always Helena and Matt.
[Reply]
+ 2
Dropthedebt
(11 hours ago)
You know it's the Holidays when Anton drops in
[Reply]
+ 2
Sshredder
(6 hours ago)
Cute! Merry X mas!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
Beez177
(9 hours ago)
That was stupid
[Reply]
+ 2
willhuckvale
(8 hours ago)
merry christmas to you too.
[Reply]
Post a Comment