Anton's Awesome Race - Happy Holidays

Dec 24, 2017
by Matt Juhasz  

Merry Christmas Pinkbike, from North Shore Bike Shop

Check out:

Anton's Awesome Day from 2014
Anton's Company Ride from 2015
Anton's Awesome Ride from 2016

15 Comments

  • + 20
 PB, your images render like sh*t on mobile. Could not read story
  • + 2
 Merry Christmas! Oh fuck, wait. Happy holidays!
  • + 1
 Sorry our format is to blame. Helena went for a Sunday Page look which is amazing in person but too wide (too many side-by-side bubbles to read on the little screen). Click the images and zoom around to read on mobile.

Merry Christmas!
  • + 1
 The issue is the low resolution. Zooming in just makes it blurrier. Repost at higher res please?
Looks like it was a lot of creative work, wish I could read it.
  • + 5
 @t0mislav: We're sorry about this technical blunder guys. Here are the individual pictures. There's a 6600x10200 JPEG resolution available for download.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15465852

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15465852


Merry Christmas!
  • + 4
 Click view desktop version at the very bottom of the page
  • + 4
 Viewing the desktop seems to fix it.
  • + 11
 LRRH is my favorite rider. She is wicked fast! I'm glad she turned down that fat sponsorship deal with Wolf Tooth Components. It just didn't seem right. Anyways, I'm sure someone else will sponsor her. Good Luck LRRH!
  • + 4
 Love the cameo by Sam hill. Nice work as always, merry Christmas Nsbs!
  • + 2
 Hahaha...cartoon-bomb!!
  • + 2
 Awesome as always Helena and Matt.
  • + 2
 You know it's the Holidays when Anton drops in Wink
  • + 2
 Cute! Merry X mas!
