App-Based e-Bike Battery Locks, 10.8kg Titanium e-Road Bikes & More - 2025 Cycling Tech From the CES Show

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2024 and the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech comes with it. With the continued popularity of electric transportation tech, we've continued to see mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event
in recent years, so we normally check-in for interesting stuff.
Bosch e-bike Battery Locks
Bosch unveiled a new e-bike battery lock system that it claims will make batteries unusable if they are stolen by thieves.
The new battery lock system will be available in the Bosch eBike Flow app, once activated the battery will lock itself every time the connected e-bike is switched off. If a locked battery is removed and inserted into a different e-bike with the Bosch smart system it will be deactivated and remain unusable.
Bosch hopes this new system will help to cut down on e-bike battery thefts.
Livall
Livall showed off its second generation e-bike conversion kit at this year's CES show that uses a unique tire drive system to offer a peak power output of 500W. The PikaBoost 2 also features a swappable battery, regenerative braking and an integrated rear LED light.
Segway Xafari
Segway is ready to launch its take on e-bikes with two new models coming soon. The Xafari most closely resembles a traditional bike with a low-step frame design to suit commuting and touring duties. The Xafari features a battery range of up to 100km with a hub motor delivering 750W of power and 175Nm of torque. The Xyber, which is the other model in Segway's new e-bike lineup uses the same rear hub motor but pairs it with wide tires and the appearance of a motorcycle.
Urtopia Titanium Zero
Urtopia showed off its new 3D-printed titanium e-road bike in Las Vegas last week and it claims the new bike uses the "world's smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor, weighing less than 1,200g, with a max torque of 60 Nm."
The small bottom bracket-mounted Quark DM 1.2 motor is claimed to weigh 1.2kg with the full road bike tipping the scales at 10.8kg. The company did say the titanium bike is a concept that might never reach production, but it does plan to use the motor for other bikes and even offer it to other manufacturers.
Hagamosphere
Drones have become common at World Cups in recent years as the push continues for complete track coverage in the live broadcasts. The Japanese DIC Corporation in collaboration with Tokushima University have developed a new drone that claims to be able to "move both horizontally and vertically while maintaining balance" and can roll around the ground. If this takes off we may see drones rolling along behind riders at World Cups in the future.
CORE 2
Launching its second generation of body temperature sensors, the CORE 2 from CORE connects to fitness devices to allow real-time body temperature data tracking. The updated version unveiled at this year's CES is said to be 48% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous offering and has a new LED indicator.
But that’s not to say you’re also prolly 100% right
Everyone makes marketing promises until the customers move on, the share price tanks, and someone else offers to ‘buy the co for salvage value’.
I can even put it into a Board Report for you
Ai will fix that right before it turns on us.
E-bikes really are f*cking up everything that was so awesome of bicycles.
B/c I’m going out on a limb here that there isn’t a big battery black market out there.
Where do you think manufacturers got the money to develop e-bikes?
Oh I know, remember how VanMooff went bankrupt and all the bikes were bricked? Yeah, that’s how
[Reply]
Slightly better looking than what’s at Target (slightly….).