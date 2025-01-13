Powered by Outside

App-Based e-Bike Battery Locks, 10.8kg Titanium e-Road Bikes & More - 2025 Cycling Tech From the CES Show

Jan 13, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2024 and the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech comes with it. With the continued popularity of electric transportation tech, we've continued to see mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event in recent years, so we normally check-in for interesting stuff.


Bosch e-bike Battery Locks

photo

Bosch unveiled a new e-bike battery lock system that it claims will make batteries unusable if they are stolen by thieves.

The new battery lock system will be available in the Bosch eBike Flow app, once activated the battery will lock itself every time the connected e-bike is switched off. If a locked battery is removed and inserted into a different e-bike with the Bosch smart system it will be deactivated and remain unusable.

Bosch hopes this new system will help to cut down on e-bike battery thefts.


Livall

photo

Livall showed off its second generation e-bike conversion kit at this year's CES show that uses a unique tire drive system to offer a peak power output of 500W. The PikaBoost 2 also features a swappable battery, regenerative braking and an integrated rear LED light.


Segway Xafari

photo
Segway Xafari

Segway is ready to launch its take on e-bikes with two new models coming soon. The Xafari most closely resembles a traditional bike with a low-step frame design to suit commuting and touring duties. The Xafari features a battery range of up to 100km with a hub motor delivering 750W of power and 175Nm of torque. The Xyber, which is the other model in Segway's new e-bike lineup uses the same rear hub motor but pairs it with wide tires and the appearance of a motorcycle.

photo
Segway Xyber


Urtopia Titanium Zero

photo

Urtopia showed off its new 3D-printed titanium e-road bike in Las Vegas last week and it claims the new bike uses the "world's smallest, lightest, and highest torque-density motor, weighing less than 1,200g, with a max torque of 60 Nm."

The small bottom bracket-mounted Quark DM 1.2 motor is claimed to weigh 1.2kg with the full road bike tipping the scales at 10.8kg. The company did say the titanium bike is a concept that might never reach production, but it does plan to use the motor for other bikes and even offer it to other manufacturers.

photo


Hagamosphere

photo

Drones have become common at World Cups in recent years as the push continues for complete track coverage in the live broadcasts. The Japanese DIC Corporation in collaboration with Tokushima University have developed a new drone that claims to be able to "move both horizontally and vertically while maintaining balance" and can roll around the ground. If this takes off we may see drones rolling along behind riders at World Cups in the future.



CORE 2

photo

Launching its second generation of body temperature sensors, the CORE 2 from CORE connects to fitness devices to allow real-time body temperature data tracking. The updated version unveiled at this year's CES is said to be 48% smaller and 30% lighter than the previous offering and has a new LED indicator.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,294 articles
Report
48 Comments
  • 792
 I don't trust these health tech devices one bit. I assume they're like every other tech company and my data is the actual product, and I'm just paying them for the privilege for them to collect it. They will sell it to hospitals and health insurance companies so they can use it to screw me over in the future because I drank too much or didn't sleep enough or whatever.
  • 471
 I think you’re a bit paranoid.
But that’s not to say you’re also prolly 100% right
  • 281
 As someone who works with companies to commercialise data… you’ve captured the model perfectly.

Everyone makes marketing promises until the customers move on, the share price tanks, and someone else offers to ‘buy the co for salvage value’.

I can even put it into a Board Report for you Smile
  • 151
 @WTF-IDK: 23andme
  • 30
 Bingo......Also, if it can lock it to block the thieves, can the thieves/companies block it from the owners if they don't like their behavior or comments on PB? Wink
  • 100
 @WTF-IDK: Talking about it makes you feel like a conspiracy nut, but he's 100% right. Your data is collected in crazy ways you'd never expect, check out The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. It's available as an audiobook on spotify and there are free PDFs floating around.
  • 52
 that is why it is great to live in Canada, hospital are public so they have no financial interest of your data. And since you will most likely die in the waiting line to see a doctor, they would not know what to do with the data anyway...
  • 41
 i like where this thread is going somebody get levy in here
Mike Levy
  • 10
 @mwysel: God that's bleak
  • 2911
 If you ride an ebike this is all your fault
  • 142
 That seatpost mounted motor may look silly, but it could very well be a great solution for whoever merely needs pedal assist to get to the trailhead (rather than use their car to get there). As long as you have a place to lock or hide it when you're there (unless you're actually happy to take it along on the ride) it could work very well. We need Pinkbike to perform a long term review. How well does it perform on a bike with rear suspension, muddy knobby rear tire and of course, how well does a dropper seatpost cope with this? This is what we need to know.
  • 60
 probably a good tire shredder also
  • 40
 @Newgame2113: Yeah, as mentioned in my original post, I prefer to leave that up to Pinkbike to figure out. Roller trainer manufacturers like Tacx produce a special tire for use on their small roller trainers as on regular tires (suitable for actual tarmac/terrain), the running surface might peel off. The decision by the motor manufacturer to subject your tire to such loads is beautiful invitation for those who are willing to "use and abuse gear in the name of science". Could be Pinkbike, could also be a bunch of Germans.
  • 10
 Any kind of a tread pattern on the tire, and the vibrations once there's enough downward pressure to get drive, would be horrible! And yes as pointed out already, it looks like a great way to kill a rear tire.
  • 20
 @mooreoutdoors: Yeah, maybe they should redesign it to work on the sidewall track where the bottle dynamo runs. Those should be rated for 3W per side without issues.
  • 10
 possibly, but this system is the real deal as far as removable motors: bimotal.com
  • 10
 @loam33: Alright, makes sense indeed for my purposes even though the power delivery is silly. I doubt anyone is ever going to make something simple that provides 100W or so to make it easier to get to and from the trailhead from home. But yeah, I trust the construction a whole lot more than the one that drives the tire directly.
  • 130
 That drone is nuts. Just one more tool for Skynet
  • 50
 I already know what's going to be in my next nightmare
  • 31
 @boozed: check Instagram these days from [Eastern Europe]...the nightmare is already here!
  • 30
 I’ve ordered one, big enough for me. They said yeah we can make that work. Sounded legit. So I gave them my visa card number.
  • 40
 I've played enough Portal to know not to trust this
  • 70
 Pretty sure Darth Vader had one back in the day. Came with it's own syringe full of truth serum...
  • 10
 Funny how they drown out the high pitched sound of the props with music. You know it's going to sound like a Dyson vacuum
  • 10
 @the-one1:
Ai will fix that right before it turns on us.
  • 111
 Make biking hard again.
  • 40
 Segway can't believe you sold out imagine off-road stand up Segway racing rather than these e bikes would have been the hot ticket
  • 20
 Mountain unicycling (MUni) requires a lot of hopping and jumping. Would be madly exciting to have an automated system do that by default with a clueless rider on board. Just to make the sport more accessible to newbies.
  • 40
 Cool. Pinkbike promoting electric motorbikes now. Please dont try and tell me that Segway Xyber is an e-bike just because it has pedals.
  • 40
 Hah, I didn't even see the pedal and crank because of the way they photographed it, which can't be an accident. This is absolutely an electric motorcycle with floating asymmetric foot pegs.
  • 20
 Those f*ckers are going to get us banned.
  • 51
 @barp: Exactly. Same on both 'bikes', pedals and cranks are positioned precisely so they are hardly visible.
E-bikes really are f*cking up everything that was so awesome of bicycles.
  • 40
 @barp: But these are totally different than the "real" emtbs, m'kay?
  • 40
 Hopefully Bosch has it figured out better than Specialized's new bikes that auto lock every 2 weeks.
  • 20
 The Auto Lock is only on bikes that are for sale. Once a customer buys the bike, the shop plugs it in and disables it. It is a pain in the ass though working at the shop and having to plug in a bike just for someone to test ride it.
  • 20
 Does the Bosch battery lock prevent a battery being scrapped for cash to by a pill?

B/c I’m going out on a limb here that there isn’t a big battery black market out there.
  • 20
 I mean if you dismantle the battery pack you get around 40 18650 cells but the BMS is unusable in another bike. I guess it's more for stopping the actual bike being usable when stolen hopefully deterring buyers eventually deterring thieves.
  • 20
 Ever wondered why regular bikes these days are so expensive,without any major changes in the last few years?
Where do you think manufacturers got the money to develop e-bikes?
  • 10
 An e-bike that requires a connection to a companies app in order to work. How could that possibly go wrong.

Oh I know, remember how VanMooff went bankrupt and all the bikes were bricked? Yeah, that’s how
  • 53
 What horrible, ugly, terrible, Ironman shit that should never be put on a bike.
[Reply]
  • 52
 titanium e-bike... how lame is that? bunny must cry
  • 30
 Ahh but consider this... a self-anodising titanium bike!
  • 10
 I'd love to have a play with that drone, would be super easy to make a starwars esq cover for it.
  • 20
 (but not easy to make it light enough to avoid sacrificing a good chunk of efficiency and thrust-to-weight ratio (as well as carefully tuned performance envelope and vibration response characteristics), nor easy to retain the controlled rolling ability, and the flight firmware's feedback/interpretation/expectation of behaviour in this mode)...
  • 20
 Did noone see Danny MacAskill at CES?
  • 10
 HAGAMOsphere, used in Ukraine w/ plastic explosive cover plates would be the ultimate trench warfare weapon....
  • 10
 That Segway Xyber makes me so happy. Take off the sheep clothing already! Wink
  • 10
 The Segway Xafari - URT suspension is not dead!
Slightly better looking than what’s at Target (slightly….).







