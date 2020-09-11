Apparel Randoms from Craft, Dakine, Pearl Izumi & More - Across the Pond Beaver

Craft Wild Ride Jersey

Dakine's Casey Brown Collection

Dexshell Waterproof Socks

Thermlite Waterproof Socks Waterproof Ultra Thin Socks

Velocio Trail Collection

Pearl Izumi Women's Interval Cargo Bib Short

Craft's Wild Ride mountain bike jerseys are "inspired by the rush of a wild ride in the mountains" and designed in collaboration with Ambler, a Nelson, BC-based apparel company. The mountain bike jersey with its gorgeous detailed artwork is available in both men's and women's designs and is made out of a recycled polyester blend. There's a zippered back pocket at the side and UPF 25+.The collection is exclusive to Canada and $1 from every purchase is donated to CPAWS, the Canadian Wilderness and Wildlife Society. It retails for $89.99 CDN.Dakine announced the Casey Brown collection earlier this Spring and now we've seen it in person. The Thrillium Long Sleeve Bike Jersey ($70 USD) uses a lightweight, quick-drying material and the gravity fit offers plenty of room to move on the bike in a way that's not-too-baggy and not-too-snug. There's built-in odor control, a built-in sunglasses wipe, and UPF 20 sun protection.The Thrillium Bike Gloves ($45 USD) use a leather palm and four-way stretchy build to hug your hand and offer a precise no-glove feel for gravity-fueled riding. Moisture-wicking mesh keeps hands cool and comfortable at any speed.The Dexshell Waterproof Thermlite Sock is relatively lightweight for a waterproof sock, with a merino wool inner sock and a nylon outer shell. It retails for $33.99 USD.The Dexshell Waterproof Ultra Thin Sock is the brand's thinnest waterproof sock. The inner sock is made from bamboo rayon yarns while the outer shell in made from Modal and Nylon. It's available in the above black as well as a high-rise grey version. It retails for $29.99 USDInitially a road bike apparel brand, Velocio released their first mountain bike collection last year and further refined it for 2020. The Women's Trail Short ($159 USD) is a lightweight and close fitting baggy short. It's made of a stretchy material and has two zippered pockets to stow your phone and other gear out of the way while you're pedaling. The revised closure at the waist uses a Cobrax slide locking button in addition to an adjustable belt to keep the shorts securely in place when you're riding. It's on the shorter side so it doesn't work as well with knee pads unless you don't mind a thigh gap, making it ideal for cross-country and trail riding without pads. It comes in three colours and sizes XS to XXL.The Delta Long Sleeve ($99 USD) is built from Polartec Delta fabric and provides sun protection and abrasion resistance. The Tencel in the Delta fabric is said to help absorb moisture which provides a cooling affect as it evaporates. It comes in four colours and sizes XS to XXL.My favourite piece, the Mesh Bib Liner ($139 USD) takes breathability to the maximum with a see-through elastic net mesh which is ideal for wearing underneath your baggies on a hot day. The Mesh Liner Bib also features Velocio's FlyFree design which means you have the comfort of bibs but don't have to remove your jersey or helmet during pee breaks. There are mesh cargo pockets on the sides of the thighs for storage since the FlyFree design doesn't accommodate storage pockets at the back.Keeping on the theme of lightweight bibs with a chamois designed for all-day rides is Pearl Izumi's Interval Cargo Bib Short ($165 USD). It isn't see-through so you can wear it on its own if you ride with a cross-country crowd or it's a good choice to wear under baggies as well since the open mesh side panels allow for greater breathability than a traditional bib short.The open-back design makes it pee break friendly, and while there's no storage on the back due to that design, there are two pockets on the thighs that can be used to store food or a phone. A printed leg gripper keeps the hem in place. It comes in sizes XS through XXL.