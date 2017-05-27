Appetizer, Anyone? - XC World Cup Round 2, Albstadt





The schedule here in Albstadt isn't as well thought-out as it was in Nove Mesto; things really get moving tomorrow. Today riders took their last practice sessions and went back to their accommodations to rest up and refuel for the day ahead. Today we saw the U23 men race in temperatures that topped eighty degrees Fahrenheit. Tomorrow is forecast to have higher temps, so expect some spills in the loose, dry conditions. Enjoy this appetizer before the main course.









The Canadians have found good use of the bathroom sink in this hot weather. The Canadians have found good use of the bathroom sink in this hot weather.





Look who's at an XC race! Loic is in town to support Malene. Look who's at an XC race! Loic is in town to support Malene.





Vogel is back from his knee injury this spring and totally focused. Vogel is back from his knee injury this spring and totally focused.





Coffee thanks to Lola Bikes and Coffee at the American Eagle pit. Stop in and grab one. Best coffee for many, many miles. Coffee thanks to Lola Bikes and Coffee at the American Eagle pit. Stop in and grab one. Best coffee for many, many miles.





What do you mean we can't fly the drone? Nein. Nein. Nein. What do you mean we can't fly the drone? Nein. Nein. Nein.





The pits are buzzing at all times. Riders and mechanic tweaking bikes. This is Matthias Fluckiger who is always working on a new project, such as his ultra light dropper. The pits are buzzing at all times. Riders and mechanic tweaking bikes. This is Matthias Fluckiger who is always working on a new project, such as his ultra light dropper.





Emily Batty will be looking to improve on last week's result. Emily Batty will be looking to improve on last week's result.





Jolanda Neff enjoying the cooler temps of the women's practice session today. Tomorrow will be a touch warmer. Jolanda Neff enjoying the cooler temps of the women's practice session today. Tomorrow will be a touch warmer.





The man everyone is talking about. Mathieu van der Poel is racing Albstadt after a stage win in the Tour of Belgium just two days ago and an incredible performance in Nove Mesto. The man everyone is talking about. Mathieu van der Poel is racing Albstadt after a stage win in the Tour of Belgium just two days ago and an incredible performance in Nove Mesto.









Rollers everywhere in the pits, as riders get their speed up in the shade. Rollers everywhere in the pits, as riders get their speed up in the shade.





There is no better place to store a water bottle. Specizalized, eat your heart out. There is no better place to store a water bottle. Specizalized, eat your heart out.





Keeping her steady... Keeping her steady...





Georg Egger challenged Colledani's lead at several occasions but had to settle for second. Georg Egger challenged Colledani's lead at several occasions but had to settle for second.





Just a bit of traffic on the start lap. Just a bit of traffic on the start lap.





Gioele Bertonlini rode to fourth place today for the U23 men. Gioele Bertonlini rode to fourth place today for the U23 men.





Frazer Clacherty pushing through the pain to take sixth. Frazer Clacherty pushing through the pain to take sixth.





Two laps to go, and the Italian says "ciao tutti." Two laps to go, and the Italian says "ciao tutti."





Antoine Philipp precision clearing a tree. Antoine Philipp precision clearing a tree.





Eggers leads Colledani up into the amphitheater around lap three. Eggers leads Colledani up into the amphitheater around lap three.





Martins Blums fell back a couple positions today and took fifth. Martins Blums fell back a couple positions today and took fifth.





Georg Egger dives into the final chute of the Mitas Plunge or whatever they are calling it this year. Egger took second. Georg Egger dives into the final chute of the Mitas Plunge or whatever they are calling it this year. Egger took second.





Peter Disera leads Gioele Bertolini coming into the second half of the final lap. Peter Disera leads Gioele Bertolini coming into the second half of the final lap.





Petter f*gerhaug in his leader's jersey. With high temperatures, the key was to keep cool and hydrated. Petter f*gerhaug in his leader's jersey. With high temperatures, the key was to keep cool and hydrated.





Nadir Colledani surprised friend and foe as he sped to the front. Nadir Colledani surprised friend and foe as he sped to the front.





Blood, sweat, but no tears. Blood, sweat, but no tears.





It's only going to be hotter tomorrow. It's only going to be hotter tomorrow.









That's all for today. We are finding a way around this rule this evening. That's all for today. We are finding a way around this rule this evening.





