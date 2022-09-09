The New iPhone 14 Has Emergency SOS via Satellite

The latest iPhone launch wouldn't normally be Pinkbike-worthy news, but the latest model comes with a new feature that could help while you are on a ride.Launched this week, the Apple iPhone 14 features 'Emergency SOS' satellite-communication. The tool has apparently taken Apple years to create and allows people to reach emergency services when there would be no other form of communication.'Emergency SOS' works by locating satellites on the Globalstar network that are within range before helping you to point your phone in its direction; you are then able to communicate and receive help. When you are connected to the satellite service the iPhone will send location, medical and battery data to an emergency dispatcher who can then communicate with you.Since the announcement comparisons have been made with Garmin's inReach, a service that uses a range of devices to send and receive messages, navigate routes, track and share your journeys and send an emergency SOS signal. Apple's version of satellite communication isn't quite as extensive as Garmin's option, as you can only send messages to emergency services and not other devices.Interestingly, while Garmin's inReach costs between $15 to $65 a month, the 'Emergency SOS' feature for iPhone will be free for the first two years. Apple has yet to announce what the price will be after those two years.It is really interesting to see a major phone manufacturer introduce satellite communication into a mainstream phone, and while it does mean buying a pretty expensive device it could help emergency services if more people can reach them even in remote places should things go wrong.