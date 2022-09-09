The New iPhone 14 Has Emergency SOS via Satellite

Sep 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The latest iPhone launch wouldn't normally be Pinkbike-worthy news, but the latest model comes with a new feature that could help while you are on a ride.

Launched this week, the Apple iPhone 14 features 'Emergency SOS' satellite-communication. The tool has apparently taken Apple years to create and allows people to reach emergency services when there would be no other form of communication.

'Emergency SOS' works by locating satellites on the Globalstar network that are within range before helping you to point your phone in its direction; you are then able to communicate and receive help. When you are connected to the satellite service the iPhone will send location, medical and battery data to an emergency dispatcher who can then communicate with you.

Since the announcement comparisons have been made with Garmin's inReach, a service that uses a range of devices to send and receive messages, navigate routes, track and share your journeys and send an emergency SOS signal. Apple's version of satellite communication isn't quite as extensive as Garmin's option, as you can only send messages to emergency services and not other devices.

Interestingly, while Garmin's inReach costs between $15 to $65 a month, the 'Emergency SOS' feature for iPhone will be free for the first two years. Apple has yet to announce what the price will be after those two years.

It is really interesting to see a major phone manufacturer introduce satellite communication into a mainstream phone, and while it does mean buying a pretty expensive device it could help emergency services if more people can reach them even in remote places should things go wrong.

39 Comments

  • 18 1
 This is great. Sometimes I'm pretty far out there with no cell reception. I carry an iReach but would be great to have it on my phone and not have to pay the monthly fee and carry another device.
  • 1 0
 i had the same thought, but i like being able to send out my camp location, if i had a mechanical, etc.
  • 1 0
 @savagelake: You're probably right. iReach still has other items like live tracking and communicating with non emergency.
  • 2 5
 when an Apple product makes it onto the comments sefction of Pinkbike its time to call it a day
  • 1 0
 Sorry to burst your bubble but the iPhone SOS is a monthly subscription. It is supposedly free for the first 2 years and then afterwards you have to pay. I do suppose, the majority of people change to new phones more often than that.
  • 2 0
 ….and wait for assistance while wearing your brand new Assos Steinbeisser Jacket
  • 1 0
 @Sethsg: Where I'm really excited is that we're already seeing other companies trying to push into the phone-to-satellite market. T-Mobile in the U.S. beat Apple to the punch by announcing a partnership with SpaceX. It sounds like this option will be available to most phones on T-Mobile, not just iPhones. I'm hopeful this competition will drive down prices and increase coverage. That would only be a positive for those of us who regularly venture outside of regular cell reception!
  • 7 0
 I live on the North Shore. Alot of the trails here are out of cell phone range, even though the city is only 20 minutes away. If you need a new phone anyway, the extra cost might be worth it for the peace of mind of having access to 911.
  • 5 0
 OK, let's pre-empt the knee-jerk dentist jokes, yes, Apple is the Yeti of electronics world. Regardless: this is a really promising development for everyone who carries a cell phone while riding. If this sat-com tech gains enough traction to trickle-down across the Apple line or if Samsung jumps in with their own offering, this will significantly increase backcountry coverage for most of us. Most riders I know do fair amount of backcountry riding that is out of cell phone range, but have a hard time justifying buying and carrying a second Garmin satellite device and its subscription cost. If cell phones gain this capacity, I'm definitely looking into it when it is time to replace my current phone.
  • 5 0
 Putting this on the christmas list for 2028 when they've depreciated down to below $200
  • 1 0
 You'd be better off waiting for the next-gen Bullitt CAT or Motorola phones come out early next year. The Bullitt phones are using a similar SOS technology and are pretty much indestructible, plus there a fair bit cheaper than Apple.
  • 3 0
 I feel this is a step in the right direction, If Apple can keep it as a no charge feature that would be amazing.
  • 2 0
 One thing that always comes out of crashes in worse condition than me, has been my phone.
How well does this tech work with broken phones?
  • 5 2
 for $1400 it should perform CPR on you...
  • 5 0
 They start at $800 with the SOS feature. Not cheap thats for sure but also not as expensive as $1400 for everyone.
  • 2 0
 @m3hl: tie them with a phone plan and trade in old phone credits and the phones are actually pretty cheap!
I think I’ll end up getting one and should be like $8.70 a month for it
  • 1 0
 I think there is a UK company developing a similar device - phone with built-in satellite communication ability - Bullitt or similar.
  • 1 0
 Correct and it'll be licenced to CAT or Motorola.
  • 3 1
 IPhone users, are you bummed that your phones are going to start slowing down now?
  • 1 0
 They're just excited to buy a new iphone.
  • 2 0
 If this actually works as advertised I will get a new iPhone. I usually ride by myself so this would be handy.
  • 1 0
 90% of my rides are in dense forrest so I don't think satellites can help me. It's either limp out or see if someone else comes along.
  • 1 0
 Does it send the battery data so rescue services know whether to bring your charger or not? Hospitals suck without your charger
  • 2 1
 putting on the tin hat but kinda thinking theirs an ulterior motive for that feature
  • 1 0
 “We don’t take kindly to your city slicker kinds round these parts yhear!”
  • 1 0
 I think SpaceX just announced a partnership with T-Mobile to do a similar thing.
  • 3 6
 Would be nice if Apple donates some profit to SAR organizations who will undoubtedly be overwhelmed with non-emergencies and accidental SOS texts. Or should I expect a satellite SOS fee on top of my 911 fee on my already ridiculous cell phone bill?
  • 2 3
 There are three new iPhone 14 models: iPhone 14, 14 Pro and Pro Max. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max get this functionality.
  • 3 0
 Sorry but that's incorrect: www.apple.com/ca/iphone/compare/?modelList=iphone14promax,iphone14pro,iphone14
  • 1 0
 We know Apple owns you Outside.
  • 1 0
 I don’t ride with a phone.
  • 1 1
 Is that all?
  • 1 1
 I'm sure it does...
Below threshold threads are hidden





