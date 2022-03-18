Apply Now: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 - Launch Your Riding Career with Monster Energy, A Pro Contract with Orbea & $30,000

Apply Now for the 2022
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY MONSTER HYDRO
Racing. Action. Glory.
Pinkbike Academy is back for Season 3 in 2022 and it's going to be next level, with high-stakes racing, technical riding challenges, and two Secret Pros setting benchmarks. The winner of Season 3 of Pinkbike Academy presented by Monster Hydro will launch their riding career as an official Monster Energy ambassador, with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes, and a $30,000 prize purse.
It's not easy to break into the pro ranks based on skill and potential alone, especially these days, but Pinkbike Academy is changing that. The incredibly talented riders from Season 1
and Season 2
have received some well-deserved attention from fans and sponsors and many have gone on to ride for factory teams after appearing on the show.
Once again, we are choosing five men
and five women
from around the world to battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges at Big White. With our two Secret Pros setting the times to beat, we'll be able to see how the contestants stack up against two of the world's best enduro racers. This 10-part series will see riders fighting it out each week with only the best riders progressing through each round for a chance to claim this career-changing prize
.
We're excited to produce the third season of Pinkbike Academy and introduce the world to a whole new wave of riders.Want in?
The show will be judged by well-known industry insiders and pros, and the riders we select for the Academy will need a whole lot of speed and fitness to compete with the times that our Secret Pros set. Do you have the skills, personality, and perseverance to make it through?
This could be your opportunity
to turn your passion into a career. This isn't just free product and small travel budget, but a proper chance at a professional contract and the incredible support that comes with it.
We are seeking to cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are able to travel to British Columbia at the end of July (exact dates to be confirmed). If you're selected for the 2022 Pinkbike Academy, we will handle your travel and accommodation costs. Please note: it will be a level playing field and all participants will be riding the bikes and kit provided by the sponsors who have made this project possible.Step 1:
Film a 1 minute video explaining why we should choose you. Keep it simple but remember that the videos that show your personality and commitment to riding will help you stand out as a unique candidate for the show. Step 2:
Complete the entry form here
.
We can't wait to hear from you and to get this project rolling.
Applications must be received by Tuesday, May 11th
Eligibility requirements can be found HERE.
Online agreement and release can be found HERE.
Subject to meeting Canadian immigration and quarantine requirements.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Head, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, and Granite.
