close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Apply Now: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 - Launch Your Riding Career with Monster Energy, A Pro Contract with Orbea & $30,000

Mar 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Apply Now for the 2022
PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY MONSTER HYDRO


Racing. Action. Glory.




Pinkbike Academy is back for Season 3 in 2022 and it's going to be next level, with high-stakes racing, technical riding challenges, and two Secret Pros setting benchmarks. The winner of Season 3 of Pinkbike Academy presented by Monster Hydro will launch their riding career as an official Monster Energy ambassador, with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes, and a $30,000 prize purse.

It's not easy to break into the pro ranks based on skill and potential alone, especially these days, but Pinkbike Academy is changing that. The incredibly talented riders from Season 1 and Season 2 have received some well-deserved attention from fans and sponsors and many have gone on to ride for factory teams after appearing on the show.

Once again, we are choosing five men and five women from around the world to battle it out against each other in a series of riding-related challenges at Big White. With our two Secret Pros setting the times to beat, we'll be able to see how the contestants stack up against two of the world's best enduro racers. This 10-part series will see riders fighting it out each week with only the best riders progressing through each round for a chance to claim this career-changing prize.

We're excited to produce the third season of Pinkbike Academy and introduce the world to a whole new wave of riders.




Want in?

The show will be judged by well-known industry insiders and pros, and the riders we select for the Academy will need a whole lot of speed and fitness to compete with the times that our Secret Pros set. Do you have the skills, personality, and perseverance to make it through?

This could be your opportunity to turn your passion into a career. This isn't just free product and small travel budget, but a proper chance at a professional contract and the incredible support that comes with it.

We are seeking to cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are able to travel to British Columbia at the end of July (exact dates to be confirmed). If you're selected for the 2022 Pinkbike Academy, we will handle your travel and accommodation costs.

Please note: it will be a level playing field and all participants will be riding the bikes and kit provided by the sponsors who have made this project possible.

Step 1: Film a 1 minute video explaining why we should choose you. Keep it simple but remember that the videos that show your personality and commitment to riding will help you stand out as a unique candidate for the show.

Step 2: Complete the entry form here.

We can't wait to hear from you and to get this project rolling.


Applications must be received by Tuesday, May 11th

Eligibility requirements can be found HERE.
Online agreement and release can be found HERE.
Subject to meeting Canadian immigration and quarantine requirements.






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Head, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, and Granite.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Academy Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
54848 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
45716 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
43676 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
39495 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38888 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37397 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
32582 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
32196 views

23 Comments

  • 28 1
 Do I need a bmx background?
  • 5 10
flag likeittacky (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Just a woke degree
  • 4 0
 I wonder how many grown men has actually cried because of the Pinkbike comment section.
  • 1 0
 @Nygaard: This comment makes me a little sad. Just a little.
  • 11 0
 How about a men's and a women's winner? It seems ridiculous to hold up a man's time against a woman's and then decide who is the more worthy racer. There is a reason there are two categories.
  • 10 0
 Sorry I already have too many product placement sponsors
  • 5 0
 I'd love to see both a male and female winner this year. This would make it feeling less like the ladies are racing against/competing with the men, and allow them to show different strengths.
  • 6 0
 At 39, I'm technically still eligible, but too old to remember if I have a BMX background or not.
  • 1 0
 If you can't remember, you probably do. Now go sign up!
  • 1 0
 OK I am applying as "Just a regular, normal, everyday madafaka", slightly chubby from office work, with an average MTB skill, willing to learn something new but not pushing too hard cuz you know... it is going to take me a whole season to recover from trauma. So pretty much 90% of PB audience and source of income. I think I have a chance
  • 1 0
 The last part of the application form looks like this is just to subscribe you for more spam from Outise sponsorsBig Grin
.
.
.
.
.
Yes, I would like to opt in receive news and information from the previous sponsors of the Pinkbike Academy
Pinkbike Academy Updates
Monster
Orbea
Fox Factory
Shimano
Fox Racing
Ride Concepts
Garmin
ODI
FUNN Granite
Big White
  • 4 2
 would love to see some of the female athletes from season 1 and 2 who had unfortunate early exits return. Would be very competitive.
  • 2 0
 Good idea
  • 3 0
 I'll just screenshot my tied for 11th all time on this one trail and send that in. Next stop, EWS Whistler.
  • 1 0
 Can Pinkbike hold a "BMX Background Academy" as well? For those of who don't have a BMX background, we could compete to obtain a BMX background, which is of course essential if we are to ever compete in Pinkbike Academy.
  • 2 0
 30K? Thats like 3-5 years of paid sponsorship (according to recent PB review). Amazing!
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know who pays the travel expenses like airfare and transfers for the contestants? I only saw one reference to "financial arrangements" in the terms documents.
  • 3 0
 My time has arrived.
  • 3 0
 and disappeared quicker than it arrived
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: Fact! Frown
  • 1 0
 Would my tricycle background make for good content?
  • 1 0
 this contest is ageist!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008867
Mobile Version of Website