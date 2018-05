April 2018: Good Month or Bad Month?

Bike prices are going up. Asian currency is gaining strength at a rate, especially against the US dollar, that cannot be absorbed by many bike brands. Specialized was the first to announce that it was raising its prices this April from one to 12 percent to offset some (not all) of the higher costs of importing bicycles and components from Japan, Taiwan and China. Other bike brands are secretly planning to do the same, so bikes are going to cost more soon.



Currency fluctuation is always a factor when importing and exporting goods, but this trend has been looming for a number of years. Reportedly, China has traditionally kept the value of its Yuan in step with US and European markets, but most indicators say that China will make an "adjustment" soon that will significantly raise the price of its



