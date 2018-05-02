INDUSTRY INSIDER

April 2018: Good Month or Bad Month?

May 2, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Pinkbike


Aaron Gwin exits the podium in style.
Happy to start the season with the correct number plate, Gwin came out swinging, but he didn't win by a knock-out


Race Fans

Lošinj World Cup DH Opener


Lošinj, Croatia's downhill course may well be the shortest on the 2018 calendar, but what a show. The mountain-to-the-sea track had enough rocks to restore a castle. Racers had to thread between and launch over stone walls at mach speeds and drift through cobbled streets to a sea-side finish. Brook Macdonald muscled his way to top qualifier, but crashed out of competition. It was Aaron Gwin who took the win, joined by Luca Shaw and a first podium for Dakotah Norton. The Women's race was at least as thrilling, with Myriam Nicole trouncing all - 3.5 seconds over Rachel Atherton on a 2.5-minute course. Fifth place was also an upset, as Cecile Ravanel, the reigning queen of enduro, put the hurt to the rest of the women's field.
Myriam Nicole charged down the track today to take the win at the opening World Cup of 2018.
Myriam Nicole was in a league of her own in Croatia.


29er Downhill Bikes

Almost every team has one now


Norco Aurum HSP
Sam Blenkinsop rode his 29er Norco Aurum to the podium in Croatia.
Last year, PB photographers were scrambling to get any spy shots of 29-inch-wheel downhill prototypes. This year we were mowing through press releases and fake spy shots "leaked" by their makers to decide which ones were most newsworthy. Pivot, Commencal, Norco, Saracen, Transition, Trek, Cube, Santa Cruz, Scott, NS Bikes, Mondraker, and Intense top the list, with more big-wheel big-bikes on the way, but the real story here is that racers are actually going to ride them this year. Four out of five on the men's podium at the Croatia opener were on 29ers. (The women's podium was all 27.5-inch.) It's a safe bet that the 2018 World Cup series will become the battlefield that will determine the outcome of Wheel War II.



Pinkbike

PB Celebrates its 20-year Anniversary


Pinkbike celebrates its first 20 years, beginning at the Sea Otter Classic, where we put together a timeline of events and historic bicycles that marked the crazy journey that began with free website and went on to see its membership become the largest mountain bike media channel in the world. Pinkbike was established in 1998 by Radek Burkat, as a medium for early-day freeriders to get together and show off pictures of their bikes and the features of their home trails.

Legend says that the name was decided upon after a lengthy dinner meeting, where Radek and his chosen ones brainstormed names for the startup-website. (Alcohol was involved.) Domain squatters
Wade Simmons' RM 7.

Shuan Palmer's Intense M1.
World, according to Pinkbike.

had already begun to eat up every name in the English language that had to do with mountain bikes. So, it turned out that every powerful descriptor that the motley crew of freeriders came up with had previously been registered by one of those scum sucking cheaters. As a joke, one of the guys said, "Why don't we pick a dumb name, like 'Pink Bike' instead?" Of course, the lad was immediately slapped down, but after the effects of the previous evening wore off, "Pinkbike" was the only name that anyone could remember. Radek searched it and the domain was free. The rest, they say, is history.




Pinkbike

Tracey Hannah

Big crashes in the season openers


Tracey Hannah has never been faster than she has demonstrated during 2017 and coming into this year. How fast? Hannah was way up in the green, then crashed, midway down the course at the 2017 World Championships in Cairns. She recovered and still managed a bronze medal, only two seconds off the winning time.

Unfortunately, the Aussie superstar has suffered two big offs this year that put her out of contention: the first, at Rotorua Crankworx and the second, at the Lošinj, Croatia, World Cup. Clearly, Tracey has the speed and form to stand at the top step, but she'll have to keep the rubber side down if she wants to walk away with the number one plate this year.
Tracey Hannah was well up for this fight unfortunately a huge crash would take her out of contention and leave her in 10th place.
Tracey Hannah has been screaming fast aboard her Prototype Polygon DH bike. She'll be a serious threat this year if she can sew together a series worth of top to bottom runs.



Future Bike Buyers

Asian-made products are going to cost more


Bike prices are going up. Asian currency is gaining strength at a rate, especially against the US dollar, that cannot be absorbed by many bike brands. Specialized was the first to announce that it was raising its prices this April from one to 12 percent to offset some (not all) of the higher costs of importing bicycles and components from Japan, Taiwan and China. Other bike brands are secretly planning to do the same, so bikes are going to cost more soon.

Currency fluctuation is always a factor when importing and exporting goods, but this trend has been looming for a number of years. Reportedly, China has traditionally kept the value of its Yuan in step with US and European markets, but most indicators say that China will make an "adjustment" soon that will significantly raise the price of its
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper
If you want a new Stumpjumper, you are going to pay a little more than Specialized first anticipated as upward currency fluctuations have increased the cost of imports from Asia.
exported goods. Other Asian nations are expected to fall in line. A number of years ago, similar currency adjustments, first by Japan and later, Taiwan, resulted in significant upward spikes in global bicycle prices.



Claudio Fans

The most anticipated World Cup pre-show crashes hard


Much to the dismay of fans, Claudio Caluori's pre-ride video was not aired at the DH World Cup's opening round, reportedly, because his monstrous crash was deemed too visceral for the general public. Claudio, the master of disaster, is well known for shaking off crashes, precipitated by following champion DH racers down World Cup venues, often without the benefit of pre-riding the tracks.

His luck came to an end in Croatia, where he was hospitalized by the crash while filming the Lošinj course. Not to worry though, Claudio assured his public on a Facebook post that he would be back on the horse, wired for sight and sound, at Fort Bill.
Claudio gurns a unhealthy looking pain-face mid TRX session.


56 Comments

  • + 34
 its been a bad month for kanye
  • + 1
 Wow, started off way strong with that comment!
  • + 13
 I guess you could say it was his choice?
  • + 6
 He wants to be president. I'm not kidding. He saw that another egomaniac compulsive liar won and thinks he could do the same. He needs to adjust his medication doses it seems.
  • + 1
 So gutted for him, he seems such a humble kind of guy.
  • - 1
 @Sycip69er:
you are really buying what hes saying ?
  • + 1
 @Sycip69er: Hillary was beaten by an egomaniac liar which is ironic considering she is a master in those two areas herself. American politics at it's best right?
  • + 1
 He's pulling Trump-style egomaniac rhetoric to get people talking about him again.
  • + 31
 Happy birthday pinkbike! Fab
  • + 13
 More price inflation due to import expenses??? I don't know if my a** can take any more...
  • + 10
 thats what she said!!
  • - 3
 You gotta be joking my ass
  • + 4
 Don’t worry, I have sources inside that say with inflated prices they’ll include the S-Works suppository to open you up and make buying a less painful experience
  • + 8
 Should add 'The Ugly' category as well.
  • + 7
 Anyone know where the Claudio video could be found ?
  • + 4
 As far as I know, it was never released by Red Bull. I'm hoping it'll be leaked and PB will sneak it into one of the Friday Fails compilations.
  • + 3
 the hell trump. now bikes cost more, as if they weren't already enough before. cant wait till he gets impeached.

**edit** i am not involved in politics, but trumps an imbecile.
  • + 1
 Salute
  • + 1
 Even if you aren't involved in politics, we all want bikes and if he's taking bikes from us then we can agree on something haha
  • + 5
 Why does any North American bike company HAVE to import materials from anywhere but the USA? Humbly speaking, I don't think these materials are proprietary to any specific country? Now would be the time for someone to begin manufacturing these materials in the USA...? The goal is to create more industry in the US and less dependence on imports. Also for what it's worth, all 3 of my bikes are Specialized, but I sure as hell didn't buy them new. Agree 100% most new quality bikes are extremely over priced.
  • + 2
 @popot85:
>Why does any North American bike company HAVE to import materials from anywhere but the USA?

because import is cheaper
  • + 1
 @Asmodai: It would appear that isn't the case anymore...
  • + 1
 You did read that it is related to currency and not tariffs correct? And no, I didn't vote for Trump.
  • + 2
 @bman33: Which is a problem directly correlated to importing goods.... The risk you take when relying on imports.
  • + 2
 @popot85: Currency valuations are 100% correlate to imported goods. Agree with you on that one. China has been manipulating their currency heavily for years.
  • + 6
 Good month! TWO FEST events! BLACK SAGE and BIGGEST LITTLE FEST!!
  • + 6
 Too visceral for the general public?

The world's a soft place..
  • + 6
 My guess is because he got back on and finished his run after an obvious head injury.
  • + 3
 You could look at it as a bad month for 29" DH bikes. Every team except the winning team was running 29". Newly released 27.5" takes the win.
  • + 1
 Is this what winning looks like? Sure looks like playing games with the economy to me.

"Mr. Trump explained why he is going after China on tariffs. On Thursday night, Mr. Trump announced he has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to consider an additional $100 billion in new tariffs on China, in response to China's decision to slap $50 billion in tariffs on U.S. imports. China's $50 billion was a response to the White House's announcement of $50 billion in tariffs on China. But Mr. Trump insisted that the U.S. isn't in a trade war — in the past he has called trade wars "good, and easy to win" — because the U.S. already "lost" a trade war.

"Well, fellas, we've already lost the trade war," the president said. "We don't have a trade war. We've lost the trade war because for many years, whether it's Clinton or the Bushes, Obama, all of our presidents before, for some reason it just got worse and worse. And now it's $500 billion in deficits and a theft of $300 billion in intellectual property. So you can't have this."
  • + 4
 At least none of the intellectual property was his.
  • + 1
 You did read that it is related to currency valuation /adjustments and not tariffs correct? And no, I didn't vote for Trump
  • + 5
 Sam Hill you legend!
  • + 4
 I think consumers are getting maxed out so good luck with those increases.
  • + 1
 if they were getting maxed out you wouldn't see a price increase
  • + 3
 Bad Month: RC tire review debacles.
  • + 1
 This should be a Pro that now an Unno frame will be more affordable due to Asian-made products are going to cost more
  • - 1
 Good month, 26 still not dead! #gwinning!!
  • - 2
 drumpfs alu tarrifs in effect?
aw man I can't wait for brexit
  • + 3
 Yeah,every time I hear something about Brexit on the news I think to myself "Oh that'll make things better". I can tell we're all gonna be sooo much better off.
I hope you've all got your sarcasm detectors on.
  • + 1
 @metaam: I'm here waiting for the "well why don't you buy from a british bike company" comment. Big Grin
  • + 1
 @nojzilla: well why don't you buy from a british bike company?
  • + 3
 Slowest car crash in history.
  • + 0
 you cant wait to pay more?
  • + 1
 @jtayabji: YAY! here goes
apart from orange (who's bikes are out of my price range AND I dont like the ride..)
Name me another british made company that is non boutique prices..................?
  • + 1
 @BenPea: Only 10 months to avoid the impact, that's like the blink of an eye in Westminster.
  • + 1
 @Asmodai: You can find the word sarcasm in the dictionary if you're not quite sure what it is.
  • + 1
 You did read that it is related to currency and not tariffs correct? And no, I didn't vote for Trump
  • + 2
 @nojzilla: call me crazy but i didn't think ride quality and price were important factors in buying a bike. haha but seriously, your point is well taken for sure.
  • + 1
 @metaam: i wasnt replying to you
  • + 1
 Raleigh? Saracen? .... Carrera? Any of their bikes seen the inside of a British factory in the last 20 years? DMR?

@metaam: Surely there's nothing the govt can do to prevent the Brexit bus hitting the brick wall 1000 miles ahead. Maybe stepping on the gas and closing their eyes will help.
  • + 1
 @bman33: any opportunity to bitch about brekshit is good enough
  • + 1
 @nojzilla: Bird, Saracen, Airdrop, Calibre, Sonder and Whyte, I suppose Boardman qualify as well.
  • + 1
 @metaam: all, made in asia
  • + 2
 @Asmodai: I was replying to you though.

Post a Comment



