April Fools Day Jokes From the MTB World

While this whole year has felt like a bit of an April Fools, that hasn't stopped the mountain bike industry turning up the lol-o-meter and cranking out some quality gags to cheer us all up in this weird time. Here are all the best ones we've spotted:
North Vancouver Police Announces Integrated Forest Enforcement Law League
It’s amazing how different things were just a few weeks ago, said Sgt. DeVries. The concept of ‘physical distancing’ was totally foreign to everyone, including us.
We dreamed this up together over coffee, back when we could still get together for coffee, said Cst. Goodmurphy. We wanted it to be a silly April Fools gag, but now we hope it can be used as another vehicle for the message about physical distancing.
If it gives you a chuckle, pass it on so it brightens someone else’s day, said Sgt. DeVries. Please make our bumps and bruises worthwhile.
And pass it on even if it doesn’t make you laugh, said Cst. Goodmurphy. Hopefully it will be another step toward planking the curve.
Sgt. Peter DeVries
Media Relations Officer, North Vancouver RCMP
Brewcycled: World's First Beer Made of Recycled TiresPress Release: The Rise
The Rise Bicycles inc. today announces that it has patented a new brewing process as the result of a partnership with Shawinigan Beer Brewery Le Trou Du Diable inc. The patented technology makes it possible to extract micro carbon-potassium dioxide molecules from Styrene-butadiene elastic polymers, mainly used in the manufacturing of bicycle and automotive tires. The patented technology makes it possible to use recycled tires as the primary ingredient used for Beer brewing, replacing half the grains with a mixture made entirely of recycled materials. In an initiative to leave a positive impact on the environment and a greener tomorrow, The Rise worked in close collaboration with the Canadian Biochemical Research Institute (CBRI) to come up with a solution that would effectively extract the molecules from old tires.
"The new process is solving a decades-long issue the world was having with old tires. Without any efficient process to efficiently recycle them, they end up getting piled up in scrap yards for years and years. With this new technology, only minimal changes have to be made to any brewery to be able to use then as beer’s primary ingredient once shredded." – Alex Standford, CBRI
Old tires from nearby Garage Dube getting shredded before entering the Brewery
World’s first Rubber Stout, the Brewcycled, combines the typical dark body and creamy notes expected from a Stout with slightly stronger hoppy bitter flavors characterized by American Stouts. The Brewcycled is a 7% highly roasted beer with high malt flavors reminding a delicate taste of coffee and white chocolate. Be on the lookout for Brewcycled as it is scheduled to hit the shelves shortly all around North America.
CRANK DRANK: A new Energy drink from Race Face
Trickstuff launches DIY-Kit so you can make your own brake padsPress Release: Trickstuff
Sick of storing spare brake pads? Forgot to bring spare pads and the dealer in your holiday destination only offers inferior brake pads? Throwing away worn brake pads feels like wasting good material? Want to adjust your brake pads characteristics? Trickstuff is now offering a cheap ands sustainable solution for all these problems.
Our DIY-Kit enables you to manufacture your own brake pads. Independent, sustainable and maybe your way to finding a braking compound as good as our Trickstuff Power.
The backplate Trickstuff Tragerplatte, and the granulate material, Trickstuff Power Granulat, can be bound together with our press Trickstuff Brembelagspresse. Quick, easy, reliable, even on the go.
That's not all. Do you want to change the brake pad to meet your own requirements? No Problem, add any material to the Power Granulat and find the perfect mix for your riding style. You can even make your own compound from scratch with the help of our entire knowledge collected in our book of facts the Trickstuff Kompendium: Bremsbelage & Mehr. 287 pages of tables filled with pure knowledge, greatest fun for the keen inventor.How does it work?
Make your own pad in just a few steps.
1. Mix Granulat with our binding agent Klebonul
Almost any material can be used to create your own perfect brake pad
2. (Only for mixes with higher share of metal / sinter material) Heat the mix for 5 minutes using the torch Trickstuff Brulee Brenner
Materials with a higher metal share must be heated to allow for the metall to allow for the sinter process to work
3. Put the Trickstuff Tragerplatte into the Trickstuff Bremsbelagspresse together with the Granulat/Klebonul-mix
Diamonds are formed under high pressures.
5. Actuate the press
6. Wait 60 minutes
7. Remove brake pad from press and check the pad
The process is pretty foolproof, but a proper quality control must be done
8. Done
Our DIY Kit contains everything you need to make your own brake pads - 890,00€. Avilable now
Starling Bikes Release the Tellum Mixed Wheel BikePress Release: Starling
Starling Cycles challenges you to flip your understanding of mountain bike design with the all-new Starling Tellum.
The Tellum is a ground-breaking, industry-shaking full suspension mountain bike... with a difference. It takes the scalpel-precision of a fast and maneuverable 27.5” wheel and places it up front. Then, adds the blunt force of a tough, hard hitting 29” wheel on the rear. The bike is made with no geometries compromises and built around Starling’s fast, compliant and simple steel single pivot frames.
The Tellum was born out of Starling founder Joe McEwan’s constant hunt for answers to the question of how we can go faster and have more fun on our mountain bikes. Having built the Starling Twist, a traditional Mullet bike, Joe questioned whether his understanding was correct.
|I think I was mis-lead in the way I applied the science. I started from a clean piece of paper again and thought ‘how do we properly do this?’ I have talked a lot about gyroscopic stability, the forces that keep a wheel in-plane, and how this is the only significant difference between 29” and smaller wheels. A bigger wheel is more likely to stay in-plane and not get deflected off line, it is also more stable when leant over in a corner. It is these factors that people translate as “better at carrying speed”. But conversely they also make the wheel harder to be manoeuvred in and out of line choices.
With the Twist I took the industry standard mullet solution and applied the wheel stability science, concluding it was better to have a big front wheel for tracking, and a small rear wheel for manoeuvrability. Essentially applying science to a pre-existing solution. With the Tellum, I took a different approach, if we start with the science, what solution do we end up with? What we want is a manoeuvrable front wheel, allowing it to be moved in and out of line choices, picked-up and put where we want - after all the front wheel is where steering occurs! The rear wheel then just follows on. If the rear wheel is stable it just trucks on and keeps the speed, there is no need for a manoeuvrable rear wheel.
The solution, the Tellum, just works. The science is right, the bike is right! I hope that my approach inspires the bike industry to flip their established notions of bike design and look at how they can do things differently. Who knows, maybe we’ll see a World Champion on this sort of bike soon?—Joe McEwan
The Tellum is available now for pre-order through Starling Cycles with a limited run of frames being built to order. Pricing and further information is available on request.
More details are available at starlingcycles.com
Hand Up and PNW Components create a Grippy GlovesPress Release: Handup Gloves
The future is NOW!
For years we’ve been able to kill two birds with one stone yet, we’ve been completely missing the mark. We’ve now teamed up with the master component makers at PNW to create a Glove & Grip combo to get you taken care of in one high tech package! Introducing the all-new Grippy Gloves™ that allow you to ride gripless! We call them 5G for short. Both companies put their biggest brains on this project to apply “science” and “math” to these new, innovative gloves! They definitely won’t be overpriced or anything and they guarantee speed, stability, and wickedly good looks on the trail! Ride with your grips in hand in the all-new Grippy Gloves™!Click here for more information
Adjustable Volume Knob Replaces End Cap on i9 Rear HubsPress Release: i9
Introducing the latest i9 innovation – the Hydra Frequency Adjust Ratchet Technology. Whether looking to ride in silence or want to make your presence known on the trail, the all-new adjustable Hydra drive mechanism is Bluetooth connected for on-demand tuning.
Ranging from “silent but deadly” .5 db, to “blackout inducing” 150 db, the latest Hydra technology is tuneable for any riding condition. Just be careful, cranking the Frequency Adjust Ratchet to 11 is not suitable for all riders. Video: @tommypenick
More details are available at industrynine.com
Guerrilla Gravity Creates New Townhill Bike CategoryPress Release: Guerrilla Gravity
From the same team of Guerrilla Gravity mad scientists that brought you the four-bikes-in-one Modular Frame Platform comes the Municipal Haste, a category-defying townhill bike.
This made-in-Colorado frameset was born to party and encourages rowdy riding straight out of your front door. And if you’re saying to yourself, “This looks just like a Pedalhead with an old road bike group on it,” you should finish your drink and take another look, because that’s the only way you’ll be seeing double chainrings on this path-thrashin’ machine.
If you’ve ever eyed a loading dock drop or 6-stair gap on your way to the dive bar, the Municipal Haste is there as your own personal beer-pressure support system. Think of it as your own little shotgun-riding devil, pointing out every curb-cut huck or speed bump jump. Embrace every two-wheeled bad decision with gleeful abandon and an adolescent disregard for safety.
The Municipal Haste has some big shoes to fill given Guerrilla Gravity’s rich history of Secret Menu mutations made possible by various combinations of shocks, wheels, and Seatstay Tuning Kits on their Modular Frame Platform.
You may have heard of their MegaSmash mullet-thrasher or Pistola sniper-line-finder. When assembling these wild mutants, GG encourages you to customize your new bike and put together the ultimate expression of who you want to be as a bike, personified. Especially if your idea of expression is that of a debauched pirate raiding your roadie friend’s treasure trove of old parts. Eye patches are encouraged. .
While some of you think this is an elaborate April Fool’s joke, GG encourages you to spin the dial back to April 1, 2017 when the Shred Dogg was first announced with their game changing ideas, like Laid Back™ geometry and Ass Drop™ technology. Three years later, it’s one of their most popular bikes!
Guerrilla Gravity is so convinced that you’ll have 11% better shreds that they are now offering 11% off all Municipal Haste frames and complete bikes, plus free shipping inside the US and Canada. Framesets and complete bikes set sail within 4 weeks, customized to your component specifications.
Build your own Municipal Haste by heading to RideGG.com/MunicipalHaste
Learn more about the Guerrilla Gravity Modular Frame Platform by heading to RideGG.com/Modular-Frame-Platform
Velo Kicks Releases Clip-in Crocs
|It's the collaboration we've been begging for, finally BOA and Crocs have teamed up.—Velo Kicks
Easton Cycling Announces Easton Cycling Essential Essences Collections
|The ECEEC is now available in:⠀
“Hot Rotors”⠀
“Wet Asphalt (in a corner at a crit)”⠀
“MAMIL”⠀
“Hipster Bakery Meetup”⠀
“Dank Group Ride”⠀
“Stage Race Motel”—Easton Cycling
