Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er

The bike was designed to be a bit more of an all-day machine when compared to the winch and plummet, 27.5" Saker. The rocker mechanism is similar to that used on the Saker but dropped lower in the frame and the droplink to the rocker sits below the bottom bracket rather than above. The idler pulley design has also gone to improve pedalling efficiency and reduce weight.

The original raw carbon prototype was definitely better received than ARBR's first bike, the Saker, in our comment section and there haven't been too many changes made since then. The main aesthetic difference comes in the seat tube where a bulge has been added so that the recent longer travel posts to be dropped all the way to the collar.

RB2 Details



Frame: British made carbon, 160mm travel

Recommended fork: 160-170mm travel

Wheel Size: 29"

Rear Shock: 230 x 65mm

Head tube angle: 64°

Seat tube angle: 78°

Reach: 485mm

Chainstay: 448mm

Sizes: Only one available

Available: November

Price: N/A

More info: arbr.bike

The new seat tube kink is designed to accommodate longer travel dropper seat posts.

The RB2 is the second model in our line up, sitting alongside the Saker, and I expect it will take up the majority of manufacturing capacity.



The frame builds on feedback from the Saker and evolves design details. The Saker is descent focused with a high pivot and idler, designed to pedal up and descend like a short travel downhill bike. The new frame retains a focus on the descents but has broader intentions and has been designed around a lower pivot to increase versatility. At the front you can run a 160mm or 170mm fork and with a 170mm fork the head angle is 64 degrees. It’s crazy fast and incredibly capable!



2019 has been spent testing and we’ll release final production details towards the end of the year. Frames will be manufactured to order and the yearly volume limited.



….and you can fit a bottle cage! — Rob Barr

The Saker

We first saw a prototype of Arbr's new 29er at the Bespoked bike show back in May, now nearly six months on, they have a production version ready to go.Other than that, the summer spent testing hasn't yielded too many changes to the version we saw before. A rubber strip on the chainstay has now been replaced by a molded chain guard with noise dampening nobs and there will also be a chain retention device that wasn't fitted on this bike.While it has a bit more of an all-day outlook, the RB2 is still a 160mm travel bike and can be fitted with either a 160mm or a 170mm fork, so it still has plenty of descending credentials. With the longer fork, the bike has a 64° head angle, a 78° seat tube angle and a wheelbase of 1275mm. It looks like only one size is going to be available for now and that has a reach of 485mm and 448mm chainstays.Rob Barr, the man behind ARBR believes that the RB2 will take over the majority of manufacturing time for the brand. The bike will be compatible with both air and coil shocks. Robert hasn't finalised prices yet but is expecting it to be cheaper than the £4,395 Saker with a Float X2The Saker has been updated too, although that was only to bring it in line with metric shock sizing. We've never posted it in the flesh with the full paint job before so here's its second chance to win you over.