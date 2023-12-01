ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount

ARC8 is a boutique brand based in Switzerland, best known for eye-catching paint schemes on their carbon XC and trail bikes, but recently at the Craft Bike Days, they brought along an alloy prototype with 200mm of travel. Massive plates support the front triangle while housing a sliding mechanism that actuates the shock.

ARC8 Downhill bike prototype
ARC8 Essential Mountain Bike Connection Winter - Rupert Fowler
The sliding bars are used to control the leverage rate and the two plates, which are bolted to the front triangle, allow for faster turnarounds when testing various pivot locations.

Similarities between the raw finish and suspension mechanism might draw you back to Yeti’s Rail-series of bikes, but this isn’t ARC8’s first go with a sliding shock. Their shorter travel bikes, the Evolve FS XC and Essential trail bikes use a production version of the system.

Jonas Muller, part-founder of ARC8 went on to explain their design ethos, “The main features are the two plates that are bolted to the down tube and top tube which incorporate all the suspension points and the BB. This allows us to independently change any suspension characteristic or geometry number by changing those plates, which are relatively inexpensive water-jet cut parts.

The current pivot locations and rail system produce a rising rate that is linearly-progressive. Along with the plated mounts, the rail system allows ARC8 to tune the kinematics.

The geometry on this prototype in particular has a 465mm reach, 622mm stack, and a 62.5-degree head tube angle. It’s also rolling on dual 29” wheels with 450mm chainstays and a 25mm BB drop - standard numbers according to Jonas.

bigquotesIt is really simple to individually tune travel, progression, anti-squat/anti-dive with that system. In current form we have 200mm of rear travel, but anything is potentially subject to change with this project. Jonas Muller

ARC8 Downhill bike prototype
ARC8 Downhill bike prototype

ARC8 Downhill bike prototype
Bjorn Aeschlimann of Dead Rabbit Bikes built this prototype in Switzerland using 7005 alloy on the welded sections.

ARC8 admits this layout isn’t necessarily their best work because the bike is far from production. As it stands, the design team has decided that this is the optimal construction method to reach their goals.

There’s no timeline for the development of this bike and since it’s still a fresh idea, pricing and availability isn’t on their list of top priorities yet. A final version will likely look entirely different and may not follow suit with the rest of ARC8’s bikes using carbon construction either.

Will ARC8 have a World Cup downhill team in 2024? Racing is the main focus of this project and a creating team is something they would like to build towards. They’ll be drawing on a past World Cup winner to provide feedback in the meantime.

ARC8 Downhill bike prototype


 Yeti 303 2023
  • 2 0
 Beat me to it.
  • 3 0
 naild it... it worked great on that bike, I'm sure it will also work perfectly here and will never be impacted by frame tolerances or dirt/grime.
  • 1 2
 2nd’d!
  • 7 0
 Some shocking technology at work here
  • 1 1
 I will have to slide my mind around this one
  • 4 1
 Big fat nothing-burger.

Destined to be another 'innovation' that has no measurable benefit. Remember the Yeti sliding shock, cannondale driving the spring and damper via different links, um... what else in the innovation graveyard?
  • 1 0
 Yeti sliding anything?

Switch infinity isn't dead, but it's also only there because of patents
  • 7 0
 You're right. People should stop innovating so nothing ends up in the graveyard.
  • 2 0
 There's something when it comes to desing and manufacturing. The two-plate construction is stellar in its simplicity while having the suspension pivots and BB all in the same plane and accurately dimensioned as well.
  • 2 0
 I'd love to see a compression video for this one... Assuming that the sliders run to the sides of the rear tire beneath the seat stays?
  • 1 1
 The tail ends of the slider rods appear to be fixed to what would typically be the seat tube of the bike, though the plate construction in this area means there is no actual 'tube' making up the triangle. I could see the construction style making this confusing, but the rods are fixed and the tire should never make contact with the 'seat tube', just like on your regular linkage bike.
  • 1 0
 @banjobiker789: To me it looks more like the sliders are attached to the frame where the seat tube would be like you said, but then that the rods run backwards through the sliders as they compress the shock. I'm sure I'm wrong though which is why a video would be helpful to visualise how this thing works!
  • 2 0
 @banjobiker789: I would have just said that the seat stays push the shock on sliders up the fixed rods (Which wouldn't be overly revolutionary). But I can't see how the seat stays have 200mm of travel on them as they look like the first weld point on them would impact against the frame within 50mm!
  • 1 0
 Standard geometry numbers for a medium sized frame. I really like it, I just hope it comes with more reach in an XL version.
  • 2 1
 Finally space for 36 inch rear wheels
  • 1 0
 I like it, if it looks good it will ride good!
  • 1 0
 "hey, I've seen this one!"
  • 1 0
 What, no room fir a water bottle?
  • 1 0
 "innovation"







